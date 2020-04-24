A Predictive Algorithm for the Remainder of the 2020 Political Season

* Bad Economy = Better Likelihood of Trump Losing the Election.

* Trump Policies (under normal conditions) Stimulate and Produce a Great Economy.

* Essential Key to a Great Economy: Maximum Participatory Activity—Or, the most people AND the most businesses working, producing, and generating prosperity, which results in the most people benefiting from that prosperity. (NOTE: Whether or not the abundant fruits generated by that prosperity are used properly—by government or individual—is another consideration)

* Essential Element of Maximum Participatory Activity: Freedom.

* Derivative of Maximum Participatory Activity: Less Widespread Dependence on Government.

* Derivative of Less Widespread Dependence on Government: Reduced Need or Desire for Voters to Elect Politicians Who Specialize in Perpetuating and Selling MORE Widespread Dependence on Government.

* Derivative of More Widespread Dependence on Government: More Control BY That Same Government (with less freedom, in direct proportion).

* Essential Element of More Widespread Dependence on Government: Slavery to the Control of the Government Upon Which People Depend. (Simplified Expression of this Principle: More Dependence = Less Freedom. Less Freedom = More Control on the Part of Whoever Creates More Dependence)

So we conclude: One political party has a vested interest in a bad economy, because it tends to serve its interest in expanding dependence on government and—by natural (and convenient) consequence—expanding and strengthening its control over people. Another political party has a vested interest in a good economy, because reducing dependence on government tends to serve the interest of individual freedom. (NOTE: “political party” references in the above paragraph are intended to be generalities, without regard to the relative consistency or inconsistency of the application of, or fidelity to, those principles on the part of any individual members or representatives of those parties)

And just so we’re clear: Wasn’t our Constitutional Republic designed to defend and protect individual freedom? And in so designing it, weren’t the Founding Fathers of the United States of America intending to provide a different and, for the most part, historically unprecedented answer to the question: “Does the State exist for the benefit and protection of the People, or do the People exist for the benefit and perpetuation of the State?”

And so arises the obvious question: Which side of the contemporary political spectrum—Left or Right—appears to be contending for restraint and suppression of the economy (and the individual freedoms essential to its health and vitality), and which side is more interested in a restoration of the economy (within reason, of course, and with due regard for the vulnerability of those who are most endangered by the virus)? Which side is seeking to restart the “engines of prosperity,” which are: business activity and employment…production and consumption…provision of services and use of services? Or, more simply put: Which side understands that if you strangle the Golden Goose, you won’t get any more eggs? And all you can produce by the vacuous fiat of government edict is a counterfeit that may appear like the real thing for a while, but has no genuine value whatsoever—other than for use as a tantalizing political campaign slogan with which to purchase votes…

Take a look at which governors are tending to be more eager to reopen their states to get the economy rolling again, and which governors seem to be more intent on keeping everyone subdued, stifled, and sequestered (even as temperatures rise, heading toward Summer, and we are being told by the virologists that Covid-19 doesn’t survive very easily when it is hotter than 80 degrees). Then, consider which political party’s governors are more often trying to keep their executive feet on the necks of the economy (so to speak).

And ask yourself: What, exactly, is the agenda here? Whose political agenda is better served by a good economy, or a bad economy? And whose actions can be predicted with surprising accuracy by the consideration of what agenda is being pursued and driven?