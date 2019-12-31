Can’t Drink, Can’t Smoke, limited drivers license, but the young can still murder their preborn with no limits

As 2019 ends and 2020 is about to begin, I want to share this Facebook post made by Steve Deace.

You can kill your kid before you can get a driver’s license. You can choose your gender and begin self-mutilation younger than that. You can stand around in Afghanistan waiting to be IED’d to death at 18. But you can’t buy a beer or a pack of Marlboros until you’re 21.

All of it is true. We “care” about our young people so very much that don’t allow them to drink, and to smoke. They are certainly fresh meat for any of our international enemies and thanks to Vietnam we lower the age of voting to 18 years of age. I say we raise the age voting once more with the exception of active military personal under 21 but that’s another piece. While teens can get a license to drive, that license has been limited unlike times past.

Thanks to President Donald Trump the liberties of younger people are being stripped and we continue to treat them like children. I think the drinking age should be lowered to 18 and this new law raising the age to 21 when it comes to buying smokes is not going to solve the problem. It only makes President Trump and certain do-gooders look good with certain social conservatives.

Mr. President if you really want to look good with social conservatives, you really and truly need to put your money where you mouth is and actually make attempts to not only regulate preborn baby murder but actually recriminalize altogether, as we give the unborn baby personhood and abolish abortion just as we did with slavery…over the protests of not only the Eve’s, Jezebels, and other harlots of the world but those who have an appetite to murder and destroy if not steal. This is the one reason why the likes of David Leach, Cary Gordon and Shannon Joy are not getting on the Trump train at all, and await their rib rock conservative to get behind. Their are other reasons (such as standing up to to the transgenders and the overall Rainbow Jhaid, as well as truly protesting government spending would also be among the biggest issues), but those are also different pieces waiting their turn in the pipeline.

Today I want to focus on abortion/preborn baby murder and why it it’s so easy for teen girls to obtain one.

Above all, the biggest reason for legal preborn murder/abortion has been the abortion lobby itself or as I like to call them ‘Preborn Baby Killers Incorporated.’ This basically is the overall abortion lobby including NARAL Pro-Choice America, Planned Parenthood Federation of America and its PAC’s and other pro-abortion groups that are not so known.

An extension of that lobby is the feminists themselves. Thanks to the God hater and death lover Lawrence Lader, he was able to convince the feminists that they could never be truly independent unless they had the freedom to terminate a pregnancy. Sarah Ragle Weddington (who went to Mexico to have an illegal abortion due to her heated passions with her soon to be husband for a season Ron) not only argued for Roe v. Wade (and Norma Leah Nelson McCorvey was her useful idiot) but was in New York State recently to applaud Governor Andrew Cuomo who enacted an abortion law that not only allows it up to birth but allows the woman to choose infanticide for the child should the abortion fail to “snuff the candle.”

Other feminists have also admitted to why abortion must be legal. That being the ability to have sex without the worry of going through 12 months of “hell” carrying a child to term and having to raise that child. The likes of Illyse Hogue and Jill Filipovic would call that sexual empowerment for women. The baby must die for the woman’s sexual libido to be stronger. Don’t tell me that most women hate heterosexual sex. They just want the benefits that a man has…or think that they have.

Another factor to the legal killing of the preborn is the population control movement. As I stated earlier, Lader was a God hater and a Death lover. His biggest passion however was the population control movement and abortion itself plays a greater role in this goal to reduce the population on this planet. This is what Lader was pushing for, and so was Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She felt that with legal abortion, the unwanted and undesirables would be rightfully (in her mind) snuffed out of existence. Quoting what Ginsburg said to The New York Times;

Frankly I had thought that at the time Roe was decided, there was concern about population growth and particularly growth in populations that we don’t want to have too many of.

Least we forget that the progressive left was in support of Adolf Hitler before they were forced to turn their backs on him. The left then and now always supported eugenics and the creation of the perfect human being coupled with the extermination of those who don’t meet the standards. Bill Clinton himself later admited that he nominated Ginsburg to the SCOTUS because of her stance on abortion.

The worst of the black hearted Jezebels though not alone in their thinking are the likes of the late Anne Nicol Gaylor (a open God Hating pro-abortion, religion cleansing activist) and comedian Michelle Wolf. Gaylor declared abortion to be a “blessing” for women and society, and Wolf has celebrated abortion/preborn baby killing like it was a Fourth of July celebration. Wolf also admitted that having her own abortion made her feel power and akin to God himself.

You know how my abortion made me feel? Very powerful. You know how people say you can’t play God? [Gestures, audience laughs]. I walked out of there being like “Move over Morgan Freeman [a reference to the movie “Bruce Almighty”], I am God!”

You want to know why some of us try to “restrain” or “oppress” women? Look and listen to the women like Gaylor and Wolf and those who came before them, like Margaret Sanger. They are basically reaching for the fruit of a forbidden tree which God himself told us we could not eat. Along comes your reptile who the fallen angel Lucifer seems to enjoy and likes to take possession of, and tells these women if you eat of the forbidden fruit…you shall be like God. The times and choices change, but the same old song and dance is played. These harlots who are seduced by the snakes of life, actually become a threat to the order that God himself established and the laws laid down by God to hold the order to together. It may not come crashing overnight just like it did in Eden, but eventually disorder takes hold and people male and female, young and old, do get hurt, even killed as a consequence of taking the forbidden fruit and challenging not only God but his everlasting laws.

Kelly Williams, Pastor of Vanguard Church in Colorado Springs, Colorado (who feels both Fox News Channel and CNN are lying to him) dealt with the issue with abortion/preborn baby murder in his final church service of 2019. He is correct about abortion being the number one killer of infants…in spite of a macro culture that would deny this. Pastor Kelly would call abortion a choice made by adults to murder their children. Well I would add teens especially in their high school as well…but they can be swayed by rotten adults too. The children in the 8-13 age range have seen how the adults treat those who are younger than they are and these very tweens question their own existence. As Bruce Hornsby and Don Henley (the later a confirmed Democrat) penned, this is truly “the end of the innocence;” and just not about how “rotten” Ronald Reagan was in the minds of these small men (I strongly disagree with this). These tweens of today are truly considering for themselves the end of their own lives. The time has come for the grownups in the room to be the adults for once.

If we are going to limit what teens can do, then the time has finally come to limit the phony freedoms of the devil and actually honor the freedoms that God has laid down and honoring the limits that actually threatened true freedom. Everyone matters to God, and that is why God says Don’t Murder (Exodus 20:13, Deuteronomy 5:17). For a lot of “Don’ts” you have to work a bit to see in the words of Paul Harvey; “the Rest of the story.” In the case of “you shall not murder,” it means that God has given us a “Right of Life” and that we were created in God’s image.

As we move forward, we need to understand that concept of being created in God’s image and challenge those who think otherwise, and the very same people who would put those out of the way just for their own personal pleasures.

Let us honor life in 2020 and beyond.

