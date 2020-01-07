Chuck & Julie deserved to lose their talk show…but what about the left’s wicked remarks?

Husband and wife team Julie Hayden and Chuck Bonniwell lost their radio talk show program on Salem Media’s 710KNUS Denver in December, due to a very foolish remark made by Chuck about wanting a school shooting to happen in order to take the focus off the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump. Look we have enough school shootings and I have to give Julie credit to trying to claim down her husband on the air. Still with a sensitive issue with school shootings, this is something that should cost your job. It could be your child Brother Chuck, and I did see them at the Masterpiece Cakeshop remote KNUS did last summer.

However, BBS Radi0 (an internet talk radio site and audio stream) is going to give the couple a weekly one hour program starting January 8, 2020. It is nice to know that they have landed on their feet.

I do believe their are consequences with free speech, and hey, some people paid them with their lively-hood and then some. Don Imus (who passed away last month and year) lost his job with CBS Radio (before it was sold to Entercom Communications) in 2007 for his remarks about the Rutgers women’s basketball team regarding their attitude and lifestyle; basically calling them…”nappy-headed ‘h–.” Did Imus really know about their sexual lifestyles or was he just being a typical shock jock? Either way it cost him his job, but Citadel Broadcasting (before it merged into Cumulus) hired Imus and would anchor the morning drive on WABC AM770 for 12 years.

Yet, the people who are truly guilty of saying the damndist things, happen to be leftist progressive radicals themselves and for the most part they have gotten away with it. Che Guevara who is admired on the left and was brushed off eventually by Fidel Castro said;

Hatred as the central element of our struggle! Hatred that is intransigent…hatred so violent that it propels a human being beyond his natural limitations, making him violent and cold-blooded killing machine…We reject any peaceful approach. Violence is inevitable.

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor stated;

Gender and national origins may and will make a difference in our judging….a wise Latina woman with the richness of her experiences would more often than not reach a better conclusion than a white male.

Alabama State Representative John Rogers (Democrats) declared; “some kids are unwanted, so you kill them now or you kill them later.” He even said that President Trump as a preborn should have been aborted. Rogers to the best of my knowledge is still in Alabama’s state house. God Hater Anne Nicole Gaylor (now resting in pieces in Hell hopefully and was likely not afraid to go their) declared long ago that “Abortion Is A Blessing.” Her idol Margaret Sanger encouraged women to call the shots in being able to create and to destroy their offspring. Sanger also said that the killing the youngest child is merciful thing for that a large family does coupled with wife’s own life (pregnancy can kill and no one denies that) along with her sanity .

Their are more remarks that I barely remember; like wanting the likes of Jessie Helms to die (eventually he did) with Justice Clarence Thomas in tow (we shall all pass away someday). David Letterman before CBS finally ran him out of The Late Show made a remark about Sarah Palin’s other daughter Willow, regarding the possibility of getting pregnant the way Bristol did. He was not taken off ASAP for that remark. The progressive left has so much control of our culture, and for someone who wants to preserve liberty, freedom and common sense they have to talk on eggshells. So many of their remarks have been sweepted under the rug. I am all for forgiveness as long as the person admitting the wrong repents and tries to do better, but basically as conservatives we lose our media platforms and the progressive Marxist Statist Left more often than not does not and continues their never ending revolutions.

We simply stand in the way of the left’s tower of Babel in which they can finally be “Good Without God” or at least redefine the terms of what’s good and evil. I am sure Chuck and Julie will continue that fight on their new platform, but at the same time we need to speak up and speak out against the left and hold them to the same standard they hold to us…in spite of rule number four for radicals that was dished out by Saul Alinksy.

