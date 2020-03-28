Corona Virus: A Personal Update

Before March 20th, things were pretty normal, or abnormal. March 20th was the release of Doom Eternal, but that seems like months ago as lives have changed for the worse these last few weeks. A new book of mine, “The Dreamer’s Fury” released the week of the 15th. Things seemed pretty normal. After following the virus for the last two months through it’s spread to Europe, taking provisions and stocking up was a good idea, but anyone who brought this up as a potential threat was deemed a “conspiracy theorist” and another “tin foil hat guy” but on March 15th, all but confirmed the case hitting the United States. Games like Last of Us feel very familiar and eerie, like when the world has been hit with a devastating consequence. COVID 19, or the Wuhan Virus, Kung Flu, is a reminder that viruses have an origin point, China, created by in a lab, but they can also spread, like cancer, without abate or release.

In Henrico Virginia, it seems rather tranquil, normal, as though it was not apart of the major cities. Virginia is my home and it’s a beautiful place. The suburbs are decent and still people practiced social distance long before tis virus ever hit. It was weird to know about the virus, and even sending Corona Virus updates through January to February were instantly met with eye rolls from my father and sister. Or an emoji version of it.

Somehow I felt vindicating in stocking up, but also had I come to the conclusion, I would have told more people. I didn’t want to spread a panic. I didn’t want to jump the gun, but it hit me the last few days, and I called my doctor alone to get numbers for local Corona Virus hotline, and I felt jittery.

I am helping my mother file for help, and the news that over 3 million people filed for unemployment didn’t help assuage my all-knowing omnipresent nature. How many times do you have to tell people the sky is falling before it happens? No one ever wants to admit it will come, but without Fox News or youtuber Styxhexenhammer666 talking about it on his daily update channel, I did make some provisions at the end of February.

Bottom line is, I didn’t think it would happen, but always ahead of the curve, or hearing about something, doesn’t mean it will always happen. I wish I hadn’t known, but no one was better off. You would have been told “oh, that’s right wing propaganda” or “that’s a conspiracy theory” and it begs the question, as Raz0rfist noted, “How many of these conspiracy theories prove to be theories these days?”

I want everyone to know that I am fine but the stakes are high. The desperation is thick. People could die. Hatred between party line seems abysmally desperate at this point. Although it doesn’t mean that Hillary Clinton can’t make some arrogant comment about American people about how Donald Trump was putting “Americans First” in a quarantine camp or the rising toll of deaths in America.

I’m not going to ask the “queen of war mongers” for help because she’s going to be fine. Jeffrey Epstein will be there to guide her to hell, and I’ll be laughing my head off, to think about an old Weird Al Yankovic song “Amish Paradise.” To make fun of liberals is funny, but today, it’s almost a cease fire for me at this point. But I always have a few slugs waiting for those who think they are slick online.

Otherwise, the world we live in today has become something in my novels that I didn’t wish to come true, but today, it’s about finding another outlet for relief. Speaking to people helps. Keeping in touch with family members, even if they suffer from TDS, nad are raving that Trump created the Corona Virus. Again, we all know who did that. China.

The problem is that today it’s like another day, and it seems okay. As Americans, we can get through this. With today’s medical advancements, we are going to beat this. I’m not perfect and the opposite when it comes to positivity, but being a writer and independent, helps process any negative emotions.

It’s hard to think about the daily programming of not working. Especially if you were only making 7.50, it’s practically a vacation. If you can find work, you may want to ask what there rules are regarding the Corona Virus, and ask people at the job if they trust the company and the bosses. But today, just close your eyes, breathe in, count to four, exhale, and keep doing that. Panicking will only make it worse. I hope you are all surviving the best way you can. I pray for your safety and please be safe. Social Distancing can only work but so much, but be careful. Wash your hands, and be safe. I’ll pray for all of you to be safe.