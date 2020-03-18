 
COVID-19 Data Study: Ammunition Sales Continue to Soar in Response to Coronavirus Panic

By Brian Miller, on March 18th, 2020

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads across the United States, its impact can be seen in every community. Businesses and schools are closed, the market is volatile, and store shelves are empty as the American public scrambles to prepare for the worldwide pandemic and social distancing prescribed by the WHO and CDC.

While people stockpile toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and pantry essentials, they’re also purchasing ammunition at an unprecedented rate. Here at Ammo.com, we’ve seen a significant growth in sales that directly correlates with the rise of COVID-19 and its spread across the country. As we mentioned in a press release on March 6, 2020, we first noticed a 54% sales increase on February 23, as the search term “coronavirus” started to gain traction, according to Google Trends.

