COVID-19 thoughts Part 12: Even more money for CPB and Pseudo-government Media » COVID-19 thoughts Part 13: Dealing with COVD-19 the Progressive Way but not the Biblical Way Steve Deace made a great point in his April 2 piece regarding COVID-19 and why everything was shut down and the healthy along with the sick are put in quarantine. The overall message is that progressivism is indeed the dominate worldview, and yes people are afraid to die when they think its not their time. The panic over COVID-19 will be the greater destroyer even if COVID-19 took out several musicians and song writers. Among those include Alan Merrill (who co-wrote I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll which was popularized by Joan Jett), the patriarch of the Marsalis family Ellis Jr, and just in Americana singer-songwriter John Prine lost his battle with COVID-19. Predetermined outcomes are at the heart of the progressive faith, and that means the dweebs, nerds, the lame, the challenged, the fools (who might be wiser than the those who claim to be wise but are the true fools) must suffer until the goal/outcome is finally reached. But that is not how God wants us to live. Even in a time of crisis, he wants us to continue to assemble together in herds to worship him. If anyone among those herds is truly sick, then they don’t come to the group, and if its a sickness that kills or does not cure and easy to catch, then you put them in quarantine and let the healthy continue to go their ways and work, play, and worship as part of a herd. Kevin Swanson on his April 6th edition of the Generations Radio podcast points that those who have a Christian worldview has dropped from 12% to 6% and those who are 18-29 of age; only two percent have a biblical worldview (according to Barna). It seems that in our attempt to accommodate changing tastes then we are in teaching God’s Word. We are more focused on the contemporary worship which many churches have adapted, while the historical worship crowd seems to be focused on the historical liturgy, and of course I think one of these young rebels is focused on those very thing coupled with more of an emphasis on the Lord’s Supper but still pushes apostasy in different ways. Don’t get me wrong, I think liturgy is great, and the Lord’s Supper is important. However, what we really need are great Bible Teachers and Pastors to preach and teach God’s Word and warning people about the need to obey God’s Holy Word. We don’t necessarily need a one hour, ten minute sermon which Swanson has been good at doing over the years, but we need men to rise up and make their stand for God, his Word and Holy Law. The media is the main culprit of pushing the progressive worldview in so many avenues of news and information and entertainment. That does not mean you have to be like Swanson and only read Christian literacy and then some (even though that could be helpful for your children), but you do need to be aware of what is Biblical Truth and what is not Biblical Truth…that includes yours truly. Progressivism along with its closest cousins, humanism, paganism, and situational ethics will only fail the masses and only benefit those who want to not only play God and actually take his place. No different than a proud angel named Lucifer so many years ago.