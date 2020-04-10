COVID-19 Thoughts Part 14: The Democrats use of Situational Ethics will kill small business

The Democrats keep telling you they are for the little and small business guy and gal. Well when you block an effort be Senate Republicans to actually help them via a Small Business Aid Program, you really wonder if its just talk. But hey the Democrats have been and always will be for an ever expanded welfare state encouraging people just give up on work and take a check from Uncle Sam in defiantly. So much for helping getting your business back on its feet or even the business you work should you work for a small business.

The Democrats have not changed their tune. They continue to seek victim groups, pit one group of people against the other, continue to attack Donald Trump, discourage him to actually reopen our economy, and they have even encouraged him to enact national martial law. Should a Democrat be in the White House, they might as well become like Sheev Palpatine, the true villain of the Star Wars movies. It is amazing that most of the Hollywood types don’t see the real villains as they promote political leaders and would be political leaders to be who actually would impose tyranny on the American people if not the world.

Too many people have been using Situational Ethics for way too long. What is good and evil to one person, may be different to someone else. The Word of God has laid out certain absolutes that must be honored by every person, not to mention what God says is Good and what God says is Evil. Other than honoring God, he also commands that you do not steal, and murder. It also declares that you quarantine the sick but allow the healthy to keep the economy running. It also honors hard work (regardless of the work) and frowns on slackers taking other people’s labor.

If we don’t reopen the economy and return to the basics of dealing with the sick as laid out in the Law of God (in spite of the progressive pagan humanists who say otherwise), we might constant lockdowns that will only intensify the strife in our world today. One day if not this lockdown and another one that comes after may force the whole into a global depression.

It is important to support small business, but if your a progressive that believes that the Democrats are their to help them, you are trust lost in the ideology of not just a political cult, but also a religious one as well. Sadly Progressivism has become the state religion of not just America, but the whole world…and its killing the whole world.

