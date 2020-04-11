COVID-19 Thoughts Part 15: What if Lucifer aka Satan could defeat God???!!!

Almost two years ago I wrote a short story about the possibility of Satan snatching defeat from the jaws of victory and becoming successful in defeating God’s plan of salvation. If you might think I might be wanting to make your Easter/Passover more rotten than it is…please hear me out. While its fictional and I did put a disclaimer up and it’s still up, please read my story. It still does show who I think the devil really is. A self-absorbed jerk who just wanted respect and to be worshiped so much that God had to cut him down to size.

Disclaimer: The following short story Is Not Biblical nor should be taken as Gospel. This is just my speculation on the ideal on what might happen if Lucifer was truly able to depose his father.

In the far future, the Global Federated States is near completion of its evil and vile long game of the genocide of not only the Christian believers but the Jewish people as well. The GFS standing army was able to capture the very last remnant of Christians and Jews. In the GFS, harboring a Christian or Jew is punishable by death, and they must be turned over to the GFS if found out to be such.

Now the GFS endgame is about to be played. Donald Belloq, the man who became Lucifer’s end pawn and is the incarnated anti-Christ, is informed about this, and orders his army to stand down, for he has great plans for them. He declares that in four weeks from receiving this news that he will hold a world wide ceremony and which their will be a public execution of the of the filth of the world, and that finally we shall be unshackled from all superstitions and unshackled from the evils of this Judeo-Christian God, and that God’s end game will be taken from him. He orders the prison guards to make them comfortable and healthy enough for this big day, but not too comfortable.

Indeed the prisoners were taken care of, and come the big day they were healthy enough for for it. Lord Belloq orders all media to carry this execution globally. The prisoners are to be executed by beheading. Belloq admits that beheading is his favorite form of execution, for he truly has an addiction to blood. Belloq makes an hour long speech about the end of the Judeo-Christian faith once and for all and the new beginning that will take place because of this event. Eventually the execution happens and then Belloq declares an evening of celebration. A mass group of people in Italy have a celebration of their own by having an orgy in the square formerly known as Vatican City. In fact the nation that was Vatican City is the headquarters of the GFS. These songs were mostly classic dance tunes, in which the likes of Deee-Lite, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and their most open songs that would be perfect for such a pagan slam dance party.

While this is all going on, Belloq goes into his room, get undressed, and puts on his sleepwear and settles in his bed. Rather than just close his eyes and fall asleep, Belloq puts himself in a mediation trance in which the devil himself was able to depart his physical body and takes a trip to Heaven to have a meeting with God the Father and his son Jesus Christ who are indeed sadden by their loss, but still were firm like soldiers as their arch enemy comes to gloat about how he put the per-gosh on them.

An exchange of words takes place between Satan and God The Father and Jesus, and even gets heated at times. At the end of the discussion Satan demands that God must hand the reign over to him and that Jesus must become his right hand slave, and that everyone God condemned to Hell must be brought into Heaven. “Oh and I want to be called Lucifer as I was called before;” said the evil fallen but victorious angel. God however says; “their is more thing I can do to stop you Satan.” Satan, lashes out in rage; “HOW DARE YOU CALL ME THAT YOU LOSER!”

God just sighed, and said; “you always wanted to be God, but yet you create so much unhappiness and destruction in the process.” Now you forced me to do what I did not want to do. With the snap of his will everyone except for himself and Jesus; everyone in Heaven, Hell, and Earth begin to disintegrate including Satan. Before the devil completely becomes none existent, he laughs and points out that he still won. He got his father to do what the could not do. Destroy the whole human race. In the aftermath, Jesus fell to his knees and then feel to his face; “Father what have we done,” said Jesus. We tried to give your creation salvation and yet you had to destroy them.” God responded; “Lucifer was right, he did win. I am lonely…but I don’t intent to go through this again. It truly tired me. Sorry my beloved son, I don’t want a reboot or a do over as the humans called it.”

With that, God and his son Jesus forever walked alone in Heaven.

This could have been a story for a series like The Twilight Zone, Night Galley, Tales From the Darkside, or even The Outer Limits; but I doubt that any of them would want to pick it up.

Take heart, this is only a fictional story.

For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. For God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world through Him might be saved.-John 3:16-17 (NKJV)

Mary Magdalene, Joanna, Mary the mother of James, were the first to see Jesus breakout of his grave, and God would not allow Lucifer to corner him and do anything wicked and evil, including the elimination of the human race.

All authority has been given to Me in heaven and on earth. Go therefore and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things that I have commanded you; and lo, I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” Amen.-Matthew 28:18-20 (NKJV)

Jesus Christ has risen indeed, now let us go feed his sheep. War Is The Answer, Run To The Battle.

Their will be more Easter/Passovers…God Willing. However they could be taken away if you allow those who follow Lucifer knowing it or not, to carry out his plans.

