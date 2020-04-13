COVID-19 Thoughts Part 16: The Promise to “Take Care of You” is not always positive

Long time Denver radio talker Peter Boyles points out what he considers Fascism’s “Sweet Siren Song” which has tricked many people into humming its deadly tune. The one thing that gets people to hop aboard any statists’s train (including Marxist Communist Socialism) is the promise of one thing and basically one thing. That they will be “taken care of.” To word it differently, these tyrants to be make the promise that; “I Will Take Care of You” or Joe Marxist is going to “take care of me for the rest of my life.” His future successors will take good care of my children, my grand children, and great grandchildren.

However the promise of taking care of the masses has its price, and more often than not, ‘tyrants to be’ will basically treat this as if it was a credit card of sorts. In layman’s terms you pull out and use the card, and you will not know the cost of your investment until Mr. Marxist or his underling come to collect. One thing for sure, it will cost you your freedom, liberties, and more…maybe your own life.

The promise to take care of you, is not always positive. It can also be a negative. In the UK, the much beloved National Health Service (or NHS) has been known to fail so many British citizens. According to an April 2019 article in Forbes, over 36,000 people have waiting for medical treatment. As of the time of the piece, the NHS was planning to scrap the goal of cutting out the wait times. The greater good it seems is to have a government monopoly on health care, a holy grail to many progressives and those who promise to “take care of you” from birth to the death…unless your mother did not want you and your forced to die on a operation table should the abortion fail to kill you.

In the late 1940’s John Sutherland collaborated with Harding College (now Harding University) to produce the animated short Make Mine Freedom which involved the iconic William Hanna and Joseph Barbera along with their producer Fred Quimby (the team behind many of the classic Tom & Jerry shorts). The short subject featured a villain named Dr. Utopia selling a snake oil of sorts called ISM. The ISM was free but you had to sign away your freedom not just for yourself but for future generations. The story shows that human nature of the body politic would indeed sign away these freedoms so that a quack like Dr. Utopia and his successors would “take care of you forever.” The hero of the story John Q. Public (yes that is his name), steps in just before the four men representing union workers, business people, farmers, and elected officials sign off. Public talks about how liberty and freedom give people the ability to dream and to pursue their interests and a chance to create something that people in general would invest in and how certain business were able to grow and become profitable. Public allows the misguided factions to try the ISM before making an investment, showing them that the snake oil only empowers a power hungry state and making them very miserable or in the case of the elected official, politically assimilated into their collective by putting a phonographic turntable on his head (becoming a dangerous broken record or stuck in a groove).

One of the best examples in popular culture about the dark side taking care of others is in the 2007 series finale of Power Rangers Operation Overdrive. The episode is titled “Crown And Punishment.” The character Flurious has proven himself to be the alpha villain now, and has all the power to usher in his new ice age. His hench monster, a yeti named Norg who wore his heart on his fur was basically a “useful idiot” to Flurious. Once Norg was no longer needed by the best enemy of the Overdrive Rangers, Flurious ordered his foot monsters (called Chillers) to “take care” of his “house-guests” including a prisoner who is the love interest of one of Rangers. That same prisoner correctly tells Norg that “take care of us” really means “get rid of us” or “Kill Them!” But you can’t use the word “Kill” on Power Rangers, but since we are adults here (hopefully), you get the message. Norg and the prisoner manged to overcome the Chillers and escape, but in reality many don’t escape and their enemies are successful in “getting rid of them.” Even if they Lose the War.

Hitler and the Nazis took great care of the Jews including the young Anne Frank. As we should know by now, that was hands down a negative; for six million of them including Anne died at their very hand. Anne’s father Otto, would go on alone…but he would remarry a woman whose lost her first husband under the “care” of the Nazis, and like Otto survived their evil.

This brings us to the present day, in which the Democrats in charge of several states that seems to me wanting to lock everything down until their predetermined outcomes are met. This will be done in the name of “taking care of us.” But when tyrants promise that, in that itself is also a negative. What these statists seek is lifetime power over the people to shape the people into their image…and if there are people who rebel or is just downright hated by the tyrant, he or even she will order their deaths. Their deaths will give those good feelings like a beer buzz or sexual gratification. For some people doing evil, or just flat out doing selfish things just makes certain people “feel good.”

Hold our leaders regardless of political party accountable. Remind them that your liberties and freedoms are not for sale. You most also hold to account the so called Medical Experts who might be allowing their political and cultural worldviews get the best of them while making the rest of us suffer.

This article was first published on my Facebook page DNM’s World.