COVID-19 Thoughts Part 17: Open Letter to Father Donald Armstrong

Let me begin this with a prayer that was given by Anglican priest Father Donald Armstrong in response to my concerns that the COVID-19 could lockdown America for a long time and be used to usher in tyranny.

In Time of Great Sickness and Mortality.

O MOST mighty and merciful God, in this time of grievous sickness, we flee unto thee for succour. Deliver us, we beseech thee, from our peril; give strength and skill to all those who minister to the sick; prosper the means made use of for their cure; and grant that, perceiving how frail and uncertain our life is, we may apply our hearts unto that heavenly wisdom which leadeth to eternal life; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.

Father Don felt that this lockdown was a good thing as far as the Christian walk is concerned. Let me state clearly so that there is no doubt from those who would read this; Father Don is a sound rector and takes a strong stand for the Bible and sound and legit Christian doctrine. He has taken heat for his stance on the Bible and has butted heads in the Episcopal Church. Father Don would never approve of what his old church has done including ordaining homosexual rectors and leaders.

Understandable, his parish has many senior citizens, and yes that is a legit concern. I would agree that the most vulnerable like the elderly should social distance and stay home in times like these. Father Don said regarding the social distancing;

The whole point of social distancing, not gathering in groups for worship, is not so much about ourselves but who might catch this and die if we unknowingly become or have already become carriers…like many in just about any church who have underlying health issues such exposure would compromise their possible survival. This is part of giving up to gain, losing our lives to save them, so willing give up for the sake of those who otherwise might be tempted to come to church, even going against the wisdom of the medical community, which is one of God’s answers to our prayers in this time of distress.

Well these guidelines and the COVID-19 curve charts made by health experts are making them no different than meteorologists whose focus is on the science of the weather.

Giving up to gain, losing our lives to save. OK, but Father; what if the cost is turning in your liberties, your freedom, and above all the U.S. Constitution in favor for a fundamental transformation of America. Something that many leftists have dreamed off. A America that finally embraces European styled socialism if not full blown global Communism as far as the end game goes. If that is the case, kiss Freedom of Religion goodbye as the Marxists of all kinds embrace Freedom From Religion and do whatever they can in their power to turn the people into God haters like themselves and eventually lead them on their quest to kill God someway and somehow.

As I learned the heart of many of these Big A Atheists like the Gaylor-Barker family and their Freedom From Religion outfit, I realized that when you peel the onion (no pun intended), you see who they are by the people past and present they admire and support.

We had pandemics like the one we are in now before, but things have changed. We are not using a Biblical means to fight the virus but rather a PaganSecularHumanist if not down right Communist way of fighting the virus. Now the original intent of this current lockdown is to not overwhelm the health care system or so they say, but now there is talk about about not holding concerts until October 2021. That is going way clear into next year. Boston University is planning to close down until Winter 2021. What if these church closures last just as long? Ladies and Gentleman, Father Don, this can happen.

Quarantine is indeed a Biblical concept but the Passover is not a lengthily quarantine as some Christian authors fail to point out. Coupled that the Old Testament commands that you quarantine the sick…period. You don’t quarantine the healthy, and you allow the healthy to gather together worship and get on with their lives. With many in our government that hold to a Secular Humanist worldview, the State becomes the end all and they themselves attempt to be like God…overtake God…maybe try to kill God. Regardless these pagan-humanists just don’t think that the Christian church service is essential so we close that down.

Romans 13 commands Christians to subject themselves under the authorities of man’s government, but there are exceptions to the rule. Biggest one in recent times was the rise of Nazi Germany and how many churches of that very time took Romans 13 way too seriously. Dietrich Bonhoeffer was one of the few that protested their evil and he would pay the price with his own life while so many churches took Romans 13 too far. Meanwhile Hitler’s final solution coupled with Satan’s own plan to escape his final judgement went to into effect and six million Jewish people were exterminated.

Father Don, if your concern is for your Parish and above your own self interests and reputation I understand. You already have dealt with bad press and those who wanted to destroy your life for which I will not go into here. I will say that those very same people who tried to take you out are likely to go along with this shut down believing that the government has the best interests of the people.

I encourage you to truly question that, even if your heart is the right place. Because I strongly believe that the government is not acting in our best interests. Why is it that certain types of health care have been declared non-essential but abortion clinics are essential? Why do Big A Atheist groups support churches being non-essential? Why are supermarkets essential and an easy target to contract the COVID-19 virus? Those are questions you must honestly ponder.

Father Don, I strongly encourage you to have the back of these so called “rogue pastors” who are doing drive in church services and then some at this time. They are and will be the last line in defending not only the Christian Faith but the liberties and freedoms that are enshrined in our U.S. Constitution. I don’t trust our government especially during this time, and I strongly believe they see a chance to steal our liberty. Once a government is successful in doing such, people more often and not don’t get them back. Only a civil war of some kind will be the means of putting the tyrants in their places. Otherwise, they have power to shape, mold, and abuse the people to their delight. Think if it as their way of getting high…like alcohol, other drugs, or having great sex. The tears of the people that suffer under the tyrant’s hand truly gives them pleasure. This is not God’s Way. He may allow for wickedness for a time, but even the tyrant will face their own judgement.

