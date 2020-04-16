COVID-19 Thoughts Part 18: Pay close attention to “Klanrobes Blackface.”

While I do find it important to hold President Donald Trump accountable to our U.S. Constitution (and I honestly think he is doing his very best while trying to call the progressive left’s bluff), let us not lose focus on the “fundamental transformation” of Virginia over the Easter weekend.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (or as Tucker Carlson loves to call him “Klanrobes Blackface”) decided to use the holiday weekend with everyone locked down and unable to attend Easter services, to sign into law much of what the Democrats have been pushing for at all levels.

He signed into law, five gun control bills and plans to sign two more down the line, putting six gun control laws on Virginia’s state books. Disarming law abiding citizens of their right to keep and bear arms. Gun Control is not about protecting people from weapons that could kill them. It’s about making sure that the state does not have to submit to the people for they have the guns, and they use them to kill those who dare challenge the brave new world that the state wants to impose on them.

Also signed into law is the “Women’s Reproductive Health Act,” which cancels out any pro-life restrictions including consent laws or waiting periods. It will also justify infanticide should the abortion fail the kill the child and the woman still does not want to be a mother. Northam admitted to this when he was interviewed on Washington DC Newsradio outlet WTOP. It will also protect Kermit Gosnell wannabes who will be able to stay in business (and out of prison) just because they preform abortions.

It’s really not about “women’s health,” but rather her so called right to have sexual intercourse without worry about going through nines months of carrying and caring for a brat (or brats) around. That includes having the right to having children (and sexual relations) on her terms and nobody else’s including God’s terms. This is what Margret Sanger was fighting for in her lifetime. Virginia joins New York in 21st Century child sacrifice, while Colorado comes very close but could become just like the other too soon enough.

The most dangerous bill in the mix are the Election Reform laws which basically helps the Democrats not only stay in power, but put Virginia on the road to single party rule like California and New York. Voter ID is abolished, and residents are allowed to vote up to 45 days before an election for any or no reason at all. You can register to vote via the DMV as well as online.

Of course all of these agendas are being pushed by the national Democratic Party and for a very good reason. It will help them buy votes, vote harvest, and ballot harvest. It will allow them to steal elections in hopes that it will be favorable for the Democrat Party. They will continue to promote disunity in hopes of uniting their victim groups into voting Democratic in the years to come. Meanwhile the Democrats will continue to dish out the “ISM” to the body politic and continue to steal American’s of their freedom and implement another Marxist disaster on the world.

Meanwhile dumbfounded Conservatives and loyal Republicans will keep telling us to vote Red. The real problem is that the Republican Party chose to be a crony capitalist party who are either intimated by the Alinsky tactics adopted by the modern Democrat Party, or just a bunch of cons who claim to be conservative but are either RINOs’ or Republcrates/Democans. Coupled with a selective few conservatives who fear God more than the Democrats in power or the Democratic Party, and might have rejected both major parties in Virginia’s last elections.

We are not losing America to the Democrats or those who protest their vote. We are losing it to a corrupted Republican party that once stood for the abolishment of slavery. A party that became a major party when the establishment party choose to give lip service to abolishing slavery, but likely was making money of it backhanded.

Klanrobes Blackface aka Northam almost lost his job because of bad press. Either way, he is power hungry and will take lots of money and bribes to say in office and/or run for higher office.

Exodus 18:21

P.S. BK, wants to keep Virginia in lockdown until June and after the state’s Republican primary.

In a future piece, I will be writing about Michelle Obama’s call for not only nationalizing our elections and but also calling for nationwide mail-in ballots. She and her Democrat friends are the only ones calling for this. Another group which nobody reports on is also calling for it as well.