COVID-19 Thoughts Part 20: Mrs. Barack Obama pushing national mail in voting

I have to apologize in advance regarding Part 19. I thought I would be devoting the piece to Michelle Obama’s call for nationwide mail in ballots. But that piece about ‘comfortable imprisonment’ written by someone else was too good to pass up. I really had to put it out there. I feared the worst in the COVID-19 crisis, and I was right to do so.

Well, in case you have not heard Mrs. Barack Hussein Obama II (who our major Democrat Party Press and other elites still fawn over), has made a statement on behalf of the organization When We All Vote. She is advocating for mail in ballots including the ability to request a ballot on-line via a pdf file (or whatever) which you print it off at home (or your local library should you not have a working printer like yours truly). Tucker Carlson stated in his April 14 commentary on Tucker Carlson Tonight seen weeknights on Fox News Channel, that no serious person at the nation level would advocate for this…at least up until now. The reality is that such a concept would in fact destroy the voter confidence in fair elections, and truly put our republic in jeopardy.

Now that COVID-19 is the focus of most people right now, it seems that the likes of Michelle Obama, the Democratic Party, and other Progressive advocates are going to get on the concept of the nationalization of elections and make mail-in ballots a reality in all 50 states. The biggest reason for this…“Racism.” At least with mail-in ballots it will be easier for minorities to vote (or so the Democrats say), and the Democrats will continue to use them as their useful idiots to get power. Carlson highlighted several clips from high profile Democrat personalities (and one time elected officials) demagoging their cause to minorities, and at the debates and their respected political rallies. Joe Biden even said that limiting the right to vote is “Jim Crow sneaking back in.” If the Democrats can white wash their history, they will truly indeed make the minority groups their useful idiots to acquire, maintain and increase their power in America.

The Democrats would call Voter I.D. racist, but yet its required for many things. You need an I.D. to drive, get on an airline (thanks to 9/11 and Homeland Security), open a bank account, get a mortgage, buy beer or wine or smokes, and you can’t get a job. But hey, as long as the Democrat party can harvest ballots, buy votes and elections, and overall “cook the elections,” that is what matters. Oh and don’t forget about the 45 day window giving people and the Democratic Party itself to do just that…Cook The Elections. Voter Fraud always helped desperate Democrats win needed election battles.

One thing that I will point out that the likes of Mark Levin and Tucker Carlson have failed to point out, only because yours truly has a passion of supporting and defend Religious Freedom is that the Big A /Pro-Abortion-Baby Murder Atheists have come out in support for national mail-in ballot. Their “reasoning;” (I actually put that into quote marks ‘cause Big A Atheists love to talk about Reason over Faith) they say it will increase the secular vote especially among the younger generations who have departed from faith, and will give secularists a bit more muscle. Just another group group that the Democrat Party has to cater to in their quest to buy votes. FFRF is not only vocal in abortion rights (calling it a “blessing”), but also support the LGBTQ and their causes…both tie into the overall sexual revolution of the 1960’s.

Most Big A Atheists are themselves progressive is not downright Marxist. For years they have tried to prove that they just want to be equal and want to be left alone. But it took one Atheist who came out of the radical 1960’s to show you otherwise, or at least through his discoverthenetworks website. If you read their word however and were able to dig deep, you would have seen these Big A Atheist Freethinkers for the God hating Marxists that they are, and their desire to kill God and acquire a sin license.

FFRF are big admires of Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger. As her profile on Discover The Networks points out, Sanger grew up in not just a family, but a community of Marxist anarchist communists, and basically was one herself throughout out her own life. If these God hating ghouls continue to stand by her, I think we should speak up and speak out about their likely love affair with Marxists and other Communist Socialists of all stripes. Madalyn Murray O’Hair who brought the case to the Supreme Court of the United States to remove prayer from American public education was herself admirer of Marxists and tried to defect to the Soviet Union…they would not let her in…maybe because they thought people like O’Hair could be among those who could “bury us.”

America as it was founded, was founded on the belief that our government could not remain stable unless there was some acknowledgement of a higher power that is greater than us. The Democrat Party might acknowledge God but they along with many others ARE functional humanists. If you believe that God is not involved in politics or the culture, those who rise to the top of leadership and have no one to hold them to account can easily get corrupted. Nationwide mail in ballots might help those who want to take us to the ‘true Communist paradise,’ but it will destroy many lives getting there. Truth of matter is, we will never get there. God himself would not allow it.

The secret ballot must continue to be a paper ballot and, we must be careful who and how we conduct elections, because in the end, it will only allow the mobs from victim groups to control the government and not for the people who want to free, but found themselves put in chains by the very same mob groups.

