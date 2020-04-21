COVID-19 Thoughts Part 21: Protesting for a reopening of the economy

The key thing that Saul Alinsky taught his incoming radicals (who preferred to be called Community Organizers) is what they were truly seeking was Power…pure and simple. They come in with the ideal of helping the poor and the “down on their luck types.” These kinds of answers either really ticked Alinksy off and/or he had to wake them up in order to shape the future organizers into his image. The message of Saul Alinksy is that his radicals must organize for power.

I admit that I own a copy of Rules for Radicals but I have yet to read it. I do have easy access to the rules however if I need to reference them. I also have a copy of Steve Deace’s lesser known book Rule For Patriots. The later I would recommend to any conservative who wants to make honest movement in conservatism and not just baby steps, especially if you want to preserve Faith, Marriage+Family, and overall Freedom and Liberty.

Most of not all Democrat Governors, along with some Republican Governorships locked down their states, completely forcing most people to live in a semi-house arrest. They also have declared churches and non-emergency medical procedures (including hip replacement) non-essential…but some are truly needed ASAP or otherwise certain lives will be endangered. On the other hand Planned Parenthood and other abortion mills can stay open and continue to kill unwanted children in the heat of sexual passions that were preferred.

A few Democrat Governors as I see it, saw a chance to test their emergency powers and decided to find out how much power they can acquire and in turn how much liberty could they steal from the people. Among those are Ralph Northam (of Virginia) aka Klanrobes Blackface (called by Tucker Carlson) who decided to lock down his state until June and after the Republican Primary in his state. He enacted radical gun control, abortion rights and voter reform to help the Democrats stay in power permanently on Easter/Passover weekend 2020. Another Governor who dreams about becoming a tyrant is Gretchen Whitmer. She not only made certain products for sale non-essential including the selling of garden seeds, but has forbid travel from one house that you own to another house that you own also. She was against certain drugs for fighting COVID-19 before she was for them.

If these Democrats had their way, the would force us all to embrace an New Great Depression if it would make them and the Democrat Party look good. No different than Franklin Delano Roosevelt (or FDR) who had the cult of personality to charm the American people and award him four terms as President of the United States. Imagine what Hillary Clinton would have done if she was POUS. I strongly believe that would be jocking for power and while she might have not declared martial law on a national scale immediately…she would have done it if she had a chance to win her current game of political chess. She might let the Northam’s, Whitmer’s, and even the Cuomo’s (just Andrew and not CNN’s Chris) have their 15 minutes of fame…but eventually her power hungry monster would finally come out. The spirit of Jezebel is strong in Hillary, even since she met and embraced Alinksy himself.

But there is another group of radicals that have done their own kind of organizing. They don’t do this for a living and more than not, have everyday jobs and are trying to be the best to their children as moms and dads. These people come to the capitols of Lansing, Annapolis, and Denver (just to name few) in the past couple of days to protest the radical shut downs of these governors. What are they protesting? Simple, they are demanding that the economy be reopened and not to use the COVID-19 pandemic as a crisis to divorce ourselves from the Constitution, and not to use this to make Americans to finally embrace a full fledged nationwide Marxist experiment in the name of medical science…in our very own country. Something they have dreamed of for a very long time.

Over the years certain leftists in America have attempted to betray America in the vision of our founders. The hard left progressive publication The Nation, back in the days of the Bolshevik Revolution actually supported that respected uprising in Russia and even was the first American publication to publish the full Soviet Constitution. Edward “Ted” Kennedy (The Liberal Lion) in 1984, collaborated with the Soviet Union (aka the Evil Empire) to deny Ronald Reagan a second term in the White House. Today, I see the left trying to help out not only China, but the World Heath Organization (WHO) in spite of their wicked deeds that have been discovered. I believe their end game is to not only redeem China (and the Chinese Communist Party along with President Xi’s legacy) and the WHO, but to embolden both of the them and help China depose America as the number one superpower once and for all. If a Marxist nation can truly accomplish that, the the progressive left regardless of nationality has won an important battle.

Those who came to rally’s wherever they were held need to commended and applauded. It is a statement to the governors that we can only go so far in social distancing and trying to slow the spread. We are not going to surrender our freedoms to those who have an inner tyrant within them screaming to come out and terrorize. We also question the certain science models and those who want to capitalize on the COVID-19 panic for their own personal gain, like Bill Gates. We love our fellow neighbors, but we question some of your intentions…many of which is based upon junk science and lack of common sense. I am for the quarantine of the sick, which is commanded in the Holy Scripture of the Bible. It does not call for the quarantine of the healthy as the pagan-humanist progressives seems to enjoy right now.

