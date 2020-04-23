COVID-19 Thoughts Part 22: Hollywood’s latest attempt to destroy the legacy of Phyllis Schlafly

Even during the COVID-19 lock down, certain TV programming that has already been put into the can, processed, and ready for shipping and receiving, must be screened. One of those TV shows is a mini-series in which Hollywood is hoping for payback when they found themselves on the losing side of a real life cause during the late 1970’s and early 80’s….eventually. The show is produced by Disney’s FX Productions and is currently available on streaming provider Hulu (which Disney is majority owner).

It’s called Mrs. America and it’s Hollywood’s attempt to discredit the legacy of Phyllis Schlafly, who truly was a thorn on their side and their allies in government and the news media (and those who leaned progressive in middle America), as they attempted to use the feminist movement to challenge the institutions of Family, Faith, and Freedom in favor of a sexual liberated society, including the right of women to have more power and be more equal than their male counterparts. Of course that includes the woman’s right to have an abortion, to divorce her husband and leave him as she pleases….and eventually call herself a Man and “himself” as well…should she “choose” that and vice versa.

Feminists moan and complain about women not being able to have it all. If it’s one thing about Schlafly, she was able to have it all…maybe not all at once, but she had it all just about. She was a faithful wife, who was loyal and submissive to her husband Fred. Everything else other than ‘cooking and cleaning like crazy’ would have not happen, had it not been for Fred’s blessing upon his wife to do such things…and actually NOT be one of “those robots in Disneyland” as some feminists might claim. If they really believe that, they re-watched the original Stepford Wives movie from 1975 one too many times…myself included (lol).

She was a lawyer, who later became a political grass roots activist, and took the uphill task to not only question the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) that was proposed for our U.S. Constitution, but to rally common American housewives and fight to the death of an amendment that claims to make women equal with men, but in reality makes only more damage to our culture and the values it has upheld. The ERA would have voided the fact that men and women are different and not just based on certain anatomy. The ERA used the term “sex” and not “woman/women,” and that was a Pandora’s box in its own making. For that would be used to advance the causes of abortion rights (the killing of preborn children), LGBTQ Rights, and other Free Love causes. It would also require that young women sign up for Selective Service and be open to the draft. Again it’s just about human anatomy…right?

Just about everyone in the elite classes was all in for the ratification of the ERA. Some elected officials were even blackmailed into advancing the ERA forward, and even told Schlafly why they had to betray her in key battles. That in itself should show you that the cause was truly evil at the heart of the matter. Still the elite power culture was defeated the first time in 1979, and again in 1982. No thanks to President Jimmy Carter giving the ERA extended life to become part of our U.S. Constitution by the way.

Hollywood was all in for the ERA, and now fearing that Roe vs. Wade could be overturned by the Supreme Court, Mrs. America could be their prefect, “rightful” and more so, their wicked revenge against Phyllis Schlafly and her legacy. Her surviving daughter Anne Cori, stated that the writers and producers of Mrs. America did not consult her or anyone else in the Schlafly family regarding this dramatization. Phyllis Schlafly’s personality as depicted in the movie sounds like she had a dysfunctional personality and was fighting against the ERA just to get attention and to satisfy her own megalomaniac ego. Her husband Fred is also portrayed negatively as well.

In reality, many of the progressive women that Hollywood admires have the social dysfunctions. Mrs. America prefers to project a personality of the real life Margaret Sanger, Joan Crawford or whomever into Phyllis hoping to get enough people to believe it or just believe it themselves. Cate Blanchett who portrays Schlafly in the mini-series is herself concerned about the “conservative wave” she claims is effecting the roles of women in a 2013 interview with Sky News.

It seems that Hollywood wants to blame Schlafly for the political divide in America. While that might have happen and from what I gathered that was not her intention, Schlafly was not only responsible for the death of the ERA, but the rise of the Conservatism in the 1980’s. The election of President Ronald Wilson Reagan who abolished the Fairness Doctrine, and allowed a conservative viewpoint to be given greater air time thanks to Rush Limbaugh.

Our modern conservative political collations emerged because of Schlafly’s activism and a husband that allowed her to do that, and not be somekind of “Stepford Wife.” Before that, even with a few voices crying out like Paul Harvey and William F. Buckley Jr, liberalism and more so progressivism were successful in forwarding their agendas with little or no opposition (including the Republican party). Just calling it something to better the human race towards greatness…whatever that might may be. By the way, the wives of Republican officials were good at showing face about being good housewives, but at home they not only ruled the house, but the household as well…just behind the scenes. Thus the reason why many in the Republican Party also supported the ERA.

Schlafly was able to rip off the masks and show off the monsters in the Pro-ERA fight and the people responded by siding with Schlafly and declaring with her to “Stop ERA.” Even if you didn’t agree with her in lockstep (and I sure don’t), you have to admit she gave conservatism one more fighting chance in the late 20th Century.

Eagle Forum, the conservative interest group that Phyllis Schlafly herself founded, has setup a website to counter the Mrs. America miniseries called mrsamerica.org. Please also check out my Facebook page DNM’s World, in which this article first appeared.