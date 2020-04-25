COVID-19 Thoughts Part 23: Happy Belated Birthday Lenin AND Earth Day

Well we had a rotten Easter/Passover, and we seem to forget about another holiday that just came and went. That would be the birth of Russian revolutionary and the leader of the Bolsheviks; Vladimir Lenin. Really do people in America celebrate that? Not exactly, they cloak it into something called Earth Day. Regardless if this was overlooked or by design, Earth Day for sure shares a lot in common with those who admire Lenin.

Earth Day in America was realized by U.S. Senator Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin, and a popular environmentalist and conservation activist in his time. Speaking of Wisconsin…

I keep one eye on the Freedom From Religion Foundation and boy they don’t disappoint me in showing their progressive leftist colors on something like this. Co-founder Annie Laurie Gaylor wrote a bold statement in her Earth Day press release. Here are a few excerpts.

Every day should be Earth Day. And every day we should be focused on mitigating human-made climate change to save our home and salvage our future. But political obstructionists in the United States, science deniers primarily fueled by biblical doctrine and hubris, are playing their fundamentalist fiddles while Rome is burning. Blind faith and wishful thinking is justifying ignorance and greed. Fundamentalists are concerned not with this world, but salvation leading to a fantasy afterlife, when science and evidence-based decision-making is what we need to save this world, our only world. As I have often said, the only afterlife that should concern any of us is leaving our planet a secure and pleasant future.

Stop Right There!

Somebody else said, we need to be more concerned about this life rather than the after life, and that person was none other than Karl Marx. Someone that many environmentalist radicals truly admire. Marx seems to forget that our lives are finite and yet they focus their energies on this decaying life. They want to reject God, and worst of all, the masses of people suffer, especially if people like Marx attempt to take God’s place and try to make heaven on earth.

Religion rewards people for accepting outrageous claims without evidence, for turning off critical thinking skills, for believing something is true simply because they want it to be true. Religion has dummied down our nation and dummied down our politics, and, to (mis)quote the bible, we are reaping what religion has sown.

Let me cut in again. When leftists talk about critical thinking skills, what they mean is to question the authority and values of your parents if they don’t line up with the majority of the worldview of most public school teachers. They really hate the parents that have some kind of Judeo-Christian Worldview.

More particularly in terms of climate change, the biblical “be fruitful and multiply” edict has caused untold harm to women, families and our Earth. This edict is coupled with the Genesis verse giving humans dominion to “rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.”

As I keep reminding you, FFRF was created to thwart any public statement of faith especially in our government and force all of us to be functional humanist progressives like it not. Gaylor is more interested in making abortion/baby killing more acceptable in our society, claiming that it empowers women, and it will “bless women.” What they really seek is being able to have sexual relationships and never worry about procreating a child. It also seems that we as humans must allow nature to rule over us, including nature’s apparent right to kill off the human race if given a chance.

In fact our Democrat Party Press Media was praising one “good thing” about the COVID-19 lockdown. The Earth is now more cleaner and nature is trying to retake the Earth. As the Newsbusters website pointed out; all the alphabet TV networks reported on how the animals are reclaiming their habitats and calling for more environmental regulations that benefit these animals, but take away human liberties at the same time. All we have to do is deindustrialize and go back to candles, horse and buggy right? CBS News Reporter John Blackstone went even further and said; “nature seems to be saying, We can get along fine without you.” In short Blackstone is implying that humans are not needed and we should not exist at all…maybe expect people like Blackstone, the Democrat Party/Global Socialist-Statist/Humanist press and their allies in media and government.

The progressives’ hatred of the human race was shown on proud display this year for all to see. They want fewer people and population control not because they fear a lack of resources, but because they live in a urban bubble for starters, second they know they can’t feed everyone but they still want power over the masses which leads to the third reason; they don’t want an uprising and rebellion against their utopian mindset if not tyrannical. These elites really hate the common people who don’t have the living standards and comforts that they do. We certainly saw that with Nancy Pelosi who knowing that the Joy Behar’s and one her besties Sunny Hostin, the Chris Cuomo’s, Joe Scarborough’s, Norah O’Donnell’s of the world would have her back as Pelosi showed off her kitchen on James Corden’s late-night talk program on CBS, and Corden is no different than Stephen Colbert who is on before him.

Pelosi truly has a posh lifestyle and awhile back, some bum takes a dump for all to see at a San Francisco Safeway (which is now owned by Boise, Idaho based Albertsons). Something is really wrong here, not to mention she just let the Chinese New Year Celebrations go on as normal in the bay area’s Chinatown, until they saw the CVOID-19 virus as something Pelosi and the Democrats and their allies in the media that can be used as leverage to defeat Trump and advance the progressive narrative without opposition once more.

The reality is in places which are underpopulated, are far worse that what is being allowed in San Francisco. Under population contrary to what the media tells you, is the real main driver of famines and poverty. The trouble with progressives is that they view people as liabilities and not as producers as God intended them to be. But if you train people to become depended on government they indeed become a liability. The demand is high but there is lack of supply, and rather than allow for free markets to take charge of the economy, the progressive Marxist Statists would rather hold on to power and allow for a few eggs to break…i.e. get people killed for the so called greater good. The real problem once again is interventionist governments that are hell bent on social engineering and social control, and fear an uprising of the people who could overtake them, thus the need to limit the population so that the elites can stay not only in control but be worshiped like God himself.

Certain tyrants might want to take to heart Proverbs 14:28. “In a multitude of people is the glory of a king, but without people a prince is ruined” (ESV), or as the King James would say both old and new; the lack of people is the “Destruction” and “Downfall” respectfully of a Prince. In short, the prince’s father loses his kingdom to a stronger one while the dethroned king and son get it in the neck…LITERALLY!

When God says, Be fruitful and Multiply he really means it. He wants a world full of people/humans taking charge of the earth, and I don’t think he would be happy if you were putting sludge and other harmful stuff into the oceans. Yet at the same time he wants us to better our finite lives while working for the life that is yet to come, should you be a believer in Jesus Christ and bringing more people back to God and his son Jesus. This is what the pagan-humanists can’t and will never understand. They just watched Bambi one too many times.

P.S. Another key founder of Earth Day was socialist anarchist Ira Einhorn. He was nicknamed the Unicorn Killer and was convicted for murdering his girlfriend Holly Maddux. He finally kicked the bucket this month on April 3.

Happy Belated Birthday Vladimir Ilyich Lenin. Your legacy truly lives on with our Progressive Elite in America and around the world…under the guise of Earth Day.

