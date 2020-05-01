COVID-19 Thoughts Part 26: Even when you have to home school, the social engineers still want to curb if not abolish it

If it’s one thing that the lockdown has done, It forced all children, to embrace distance learning…or should I just come out and say it.

Homeschooling.

Now there is talk about keeping most of these school buildings closed until next year and they don’t mean the fall of 2020. They mean the winter of 2021.

It seems that maybe homeschooling could become the new normal. Just as it will be with forever empty stadiums and/or concert venues until the vaccine for COVID-19 is ready and available in the market. Still when it comes to certain progressive activists that are desperate to wipe clean of any Judeo-Christian references in America, they are ready, willing, and able to do that…and that is the biggest driver in either regulating if not abolishing homeschooling altogether.

Harvard University in Boston is still making plans to host a the”Homeschooling Summit: Problems, Politics, and Prospects for Reform” this coming June, although they will more than likely have to do it online rather than at the Harvard campus itself. At this very moment, criminalizing home education would sound hypocritical, but these progressives are desperate in making more useful idiots for the progressive socialist cause in America.

James Dwyer who teaches law at William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia is the lead organizer of this event. Dwyer stated in his writings that the “reason parent-child relationships exist is because the State confers legal parenthood.” Based on his thinking, the State can nullify parental rights just because the parents are raising their children in a way that the State does not approve of or whatever.

Dwyer’s other half of this summit is Elizabeth Bartholet, who is not only a law professor at Harvard but is also Faculty Director of Harvard’s Child Advocacy Program (CAP). Bartholet was interviewed by Erin O’Donnell, who writes for Harvard Magazine and recently published a piece about “The Risks of Homeschooling.” Cartoonist Robert Neubecker depicts a home schooler as she is under house arrest while all the other children are playing and having a good time. The house itself a build on the foundations of “the R’s” and last but not least the Bible. Bartholet pulls out the children’s rights card, claiming that homeschooling not only undermines a child’s right to a “meaningful education,” but could hinder them from contributing positively to a democratic society.

Before we go on any further, progressives fail to mention that we are not a direct democracy. We have some democratic means, but we are first and foremost a republic. Not everything is put up to a vote and nor should it be. Also John Adams warns that the “voice of the people” is not always the voice of God. It can also be the voice of the likes as Adams pointed out; Mahomet (or Muhammad as spelled out today), Caesar, Catiline, the Pope, and above all Lucifer aka Satan the devil.

Bartholet goes on to say in the O’Donnell piece; “We have an essentially unregulated regime in the area of homeschooling.” Now all 50 states declare in local laws that the education of children is compulsory, and a right to education is declared in all the state constitutions. According to Bartholet only a dozen of the states have rules about parents have a certain level of education required to homeschool. “That means, effectively, that people can homeschool who’ve never gone to school themselves, who don’t read or write themselves.” Well I can tell you that Justice Clarence Thomas’s grandfather Myers Anderson might have been one of those people who could not “qualify” to home school, and Thomas got an equivalent of homeschooling before going to a Catholic High School.

Bartholet is also concerned about children being “exposed to community values, social values, democratic values, ideas about nondiscrimination and tolerance of other people’s viewpoints.” She also makes note of Germany’s ban on homeschooling (a holdover from Nazi Germany), France’s laws requiring home visits and annual tests.

The likes of Dwyer and Bartholet would prefer more of the progressive model when it comes to child rearing and education, but in America the advocates of homeschooling also have clout and interest groups to back them up, especially the Home Schooling Legal Defense Association (HSLDA). You can be sure that Dwyer and Bartholet are looking for ways to counter HSLDA and make inroads, making sure that progressive social engineers have access to the American children and to challenge the values of the parents…especially if they have a strong Judeo-Christian worldview.

Of course not everyone who is home schooled are right wing Christians so-called. Classic example of this, is rising pop star (and winner of four Grammys’ at this years awards show) Billie Eilish, who’s parents are musicians themselves. Eilish is known for her goth look and nihilist lyrics in her music. Still those Christian Parents who want to ‘brainwash their children in the Word of God’ concern a Dwyer, a Bartholet and those who defend public education, but do nothing about the abuse that takes place within those respected institutions.

If people like Bartholet have it their way. Parents would be required to send their children to state run schools. She says that she does not want to undermined the values of the parents, but rather prevent parents from becoming too powerful over their children; “I think it’s always dangerous to put powerful people in charge of the powerless, and to give the powerful ones total authority.” Now if the state itself becomes too powerful over the powerless, would she sing the same song, or approve of what big brother is doing? I doubt it.

In reality it’s the Bartholet’s of the world who actually not only want to undermine and limit the influence of parents, but make sure that their children are indoctrinated with a secular humanist pagan free love worldview. It goes back to what the humanist progressive radical John J. Dumphy said in his 1983 piece (A Religion for a New Age). The public school classroom is indeed the battleground of the two major worldviews, and progressivism has home court advantage and has handicapped the Judeo-Christian for a major loss. This is why so many modern day saints of the Christian faith have warned parents to pull your children out of Public/Government School.

