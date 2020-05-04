COVID-19 Thoughts Part 27: Katie Smith of CBS News covers the “abortion beat”

While we may be opening up the economy just a bit, the greatest fight is yet to come. I shall continue to use the COVID-19 Thoughts headline until further notice.

If you trained to be a news reporter, you might have been assigned to and/or maybe you were able to cover a “News Beat” you knew was a strong interest for yourself and/or expertise, or if you’re in the former…you took what you could get. That beat could be something in arts, entertainment, leisure and lifestyle. Or if that is not your thing, maybe the crime and the police beat. If your lucky and truly have the skill set…you just might get one of the biggest news beats around…The White House. Yes, you could become the next John Roberts (Fox News), Yamiche Alcindor (PBS), or Jim Acosta (CNN).

Certain reporters can be known for certain stories and/or subjects, but ever heard of the abortion/reproductive rights beat? If you have been following Kate Smith at CBS News like a hawk, then you don’t dare laugh about such a beat because right now kids; abortion/reproductive rights issues IS her beat. Not just because she covers it for the network, but also admits this on her Twitter page.

So who is Kate Smith? Well I first looked at linkedin.com for a few answers. She went to the private college-preparatory Hopkins School in New Haven, Connecticut from 2004 and got her diploma in 2008. She then went to the University of Connecticut (UCONN) and majored in English (she would graduate in 2015). During her time at UCONN, she started to get work in journalism, beginning as a “Metro Desk” reporter for The Baltimore Sun in the summer of 2010. She worked for the Sun from May until September of that respected year. From July 2012 until October 2014, she was a reporter on the Municipal Bond Market for two different newspapers. She made the switch to multi-media company Bloomberg in which she continued to cover the MBM news and eventually was promoted to editor in February 2016. A position she would hold until May 2018. After a few months away from some kind of journalism, she was hired by CBS News as a reporter in the fall of the same year.

So how did Smith get the abortion beat and why? Who knows, maybe its because of Susan Zirinsky who is the first woman to run the news division of CBS, and the second woman to head a broadcast news division in America. Having an abortion beat is just one of those things that women need to cover and keep an eye on. I can only speculate on the motivation at this time. I don’t have to speculate on the bias that Smith has. She is not the first to spin abortion in a positive light. She might be the first major news reporter to make abortion her “dog in the fight.”

The Media Research Center’s Newsbusters website has documented her pro-abortion bias in the stories she has covered regarding Planned Parenthood and/or issues related to abortion. I shall highlight two of the best cases that are reveling. A segment on the CBS News 24/7 online stream CBSN in which Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers were interviewing Smith and her recent story on Planned Parenthood’s 2020 election cycle push. Smith made this biased statement regarding a PP volunteer activist;

Her (speaking of the PP volunteer) strategy for 2020 is making sure that Colorado is best positioned politically to maintain its, you know, status quo of being something of an abortion haven for all of these patients you are seeing all over the country coming here. Colorado is not unique by any means. We are seeing that happen in Illinois and New York. Where can we keep the ground we have had and how can we stop losing ground in these other states?

Let me repeat her last sentence. “Where can We keep the ground we have had and how can we stop losing ground in these other states?” Is she speaking for the volunteer or is she speaking for HERSELF in part? I think we can honestly say that she does favors abortion as a way to elevate women and that is legit health care.

Here is the second and most recent case. A story put out by Smith, Dateline April 28, 2020 with the headline; “Abortion providers say they’re experiencing a “post-Roe” world. Others say it’s worse.” Smith bemoans an America in which women can have sex but with the consequence of procreation afterwards.

Texas patients traveled nearly 2,000% farther to get to the nearest clinic, according to a study from the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health research organization. If abortion access were shut down in every state that sought to halt services amid the coronavirus pandemic, the average one-way driving distance to the nearest clinic would have risen 3,625%, to 447 miles from 12, according to data from Guttmacher shared exclusively with CBS News.

The report also talks about a 20 year old woman named Sarah who is out of work and pregnant with child and was planing to terminate her pregnancy, and nearing the end of her fourth month of pregnancy. The report does not go into the reasons why she did not have the abortion sooner and Sarah claimed was “out of work and unexpectedly pregnant.” You can thank the COVID-19 pandemic in part for this, coupled with the state of Texas closing down abortion clinics which many other governors (especially Democrat) say they are essential and must and should remain open. Can’t get a hip replaced, but you can still kill the preborn baby.

It is going to be an uphill battle to make abortion “unthinkable.” We don’t know much about Sarah, nor do we know about her martial status. I honestly doubt she was sexually assaulted or that would have been reported and used to “justify the means” of keeping preborn baby murder legal.

I looked at Kate Smith’s Instagram, and she has lots of pictures of her husband and her pet Boston Terrier she named Frank. Will she have a child of her own, or will she choose abortion if not already? When you teach women like Kate Smith that sex is no different than eating and drinking, it is no wonder that abortion is treated like a necessary evil and/or celebrated; rather than calling it the murder of a new person who was created in the image of a living God. So many progressive minded people are trying to corner God and demand that he don’t judge their rotten if not wicked lives.

We must keep a close eye on the likes of Smith as she continues to promote abortion as health care, and/or something that women must be able to have access. It is just another use of identity politics that the progressives have been good at pushing and advancing.

