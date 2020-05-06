COVID-19 Thoughts Part 28: Did John Carpenter get it wrong with “They Live?”

The 1988 science fiction horror movie They Live (based on the short story Eight O’Clock in the Morning by Ray Nelson) was a political statement made by it’s screenwriter and director John Carpenter, of what he thinks are the evils of then President Ronald Reagan, his administration, and free market capitalism. Carpenter might have gone in with the best of intentions with a legit concern about the people who are homeless and down on their luck, but the problem with Hollywood is…to be honest…more people at the top of the food chain hated actually Reagan as much as someone as Carpenter. Now what has Carpenter himself done for those who are not as lucky as he? That is my $64,000 Question of this piece.

They Live in many ways has become a cult favorite among those who dare to challenge the authoritarianism of anyone in our government regardless of what their worldview is. Thank you Bob Parks for inserting the logos of the Democrat Mayors and Governor forum groups into the actual message sponsor on the billboards…well you know what I mean.

I do have another question. How does someone who recognizes the need for the Law of God in America turn out to be some power hungry ugly alien from some planet beyond our social system if not another galaxy (unless their really is a galactic barrier keeping us in the Milky Way Galaxy and trying to keep the others out)? Let us also remember that Ronald Reagan himself was a Democrat, but was not crazy about what they stood for and shifted allegiances.

The media taught you to hate the rich and yuppies, but that in itself is a con. So many Democrats and progressives and Hollywood in general tend to vote Democratic. Many people in the high places of big corporations and more so in the present day hold to a progressive worldview and vote Democratic.

Once again, the progressive radicals are promoting disunity. It is the same old divide and conquer tactics that so many tyrants have used over the years. Pit one group against the other (whites vs. blacks, Christians vs. Atheists, rich vs. poor etc etc.), and when they least expect it; the would be tyrants who have created all this strife then can come out with the remedy which many people will be sucked in to taking…and thus the would be tyrant officially becomes the ruler.

Another anti-Republican if not anti-Bush 43 director actually showed us the tactic of divide and conquer. A character we knew well enough about, thanks to the first three movies of this Science Fiction/Fantasy series. Say what you will of about the prequel trilogy, but those segments of the core Star Wars saga are a classic example of how Palpatine used divide and conquer tactics on a grand scale so that he can put himself in a position to establish a “Galactic Empire” for the honor of the Sith Order.

I have no problem with wearing a mask if it’s really about keeping others healthy, but what I don’t like is the possibility of these masks becoming a statement of submission…coupled with those subliminal messages to obey, eat, sleep, and kill the weak, honor Mao. OK, so the last two commands where not in the movie…but it should be…cause in reality…people are indeed killing the weak…right now we call it abortion and euthanasia. Also, I think a lot of leftists not only honor Mao and Lenin but they found their new communist tyrant of the moment to cheer on…that being Chinese President Xi Jinping. I highly and honestly doubt that the yuppies of yesteryear wanted us to be fruitful and multiply.

They Live is a great political and entertaining statement (especially the long seven minute street fight with its main stars Roddy Piper and Keith David), but the movie itself attacked the wrong group of people.

