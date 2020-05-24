COVID-19 Thoughts Part 35: Love Your Neighbor…Honor the Lockdown…until it is Safe?

Last week President Donald Trump signed an executive order declaring that churches are essential. Something that many progressive Blue state governors would likely disagree with.

After that was declared, Jonathan Aigner wrote on his Ponder Anew blog that we must “Love Our Neighbor” and because of that we don’t assemble and continue the lock down until it’s “safe” to gather again.

My short response is; “When Will it be Safe?” When the government tells us? When Bill Gates and his friends come up with the vaccine that we must take the pin prick for? Just when it will be safe? My longer response to Jonathan went as followed.

If you’re sick, older and/or likely at risk. You don’t go out…period.

If you’re healthy then assemble for worship, go to work, and make life great for you, your family and your community. Quarantine the sick, not the healthy. This is Biblical. COVID-19 is not the Black Plague.



Your statements are clearly showing that you have a more functional humanist worldview over a genuine Christian one Jonathan. You only like the church for its art (liturgy and symbols) and sacrament but not so much of its word. I am really losing respect for many people on this is handled, and its not just progressive minded people like you Jonah, but certain conservative and/or Evangelical pastors.

The media in general wants us to stay locked down, especially if they can determine an election outcome in favor of their worldview. I will not go into detail here and shall leave it at that. Dr. Fauci himself can’t make up his mind.

This lockdown has proven to be inhumane, but your worldview does not allow you to really see it.

Science has become a religion in itself. We need to look over the models and then some, but progressive leftists have made it into a religion in order to push certain unbiblical worldviews.

I shall leave you with a piece regarding this. Larry Norman’s point about abolishing church music and strictly focus on the Word of God for a few years would not be a bad thing. Maybe we can run out the likes of Nadia Bolz-Weber who Rachel Held Evans (who you admire Jonathan) was close friends with.

Liturgy and symbols are great, but if the word and an honest Fear of God is not in the mix, then going to church means NOTHING!

I then linked my recent piece, and thus my comment came to an end.

But the passionate millennial church musician responded.

Don, friend, you have no idea what you’re talking about. This isn’t advocating a quarantine, nor am I in favor of an indefinite lockdown. But you do realize that assembling in large groups is a particularly dangerous activity during a pandemic, right? It’s not just old and sick people who are dying from this, either. We are all going to get it eventually, but the idea has been to spread it out so that the healthcare system isn’t overwhelmed. When it’s safer to assemble again, we should do so.

Again I ask. When will it be Safe Jonathan, My Friend?

I responded but my “friend” felt the need to deny my reply. It is his blog so he is has certain rights. However, I copied and pasted those comments on my DNM’s World Facebook page, so here they are.

We take reasonable precautions. Why must the local Kroger, Walmart, Sam’s, Albertsons, Costco, Aldi, Target etc etc be open? Why must Home Depot or Lowe’s be open? Why are they essential?

Why are abortion services essential but getting a hip replacement or much needed cancer treatment is not? Those later things harm our seniors too.

So must the churches be closed down? This is proving to be spiritual suicide, if not physical and mental suicide. I am sure that hits close to home for you given the occupations your family is in.

We flattened the curve, but as Darth Vader said to Lando Calrissian “I’m altering the deal.” Indeed pray that your government officials don’t alter it any further like they have. Otherwise, kiss your beloved liturgy and symbols goodbye, and don’t fool yourself; there are progressives that are committed full blown Big A Atheists who want you to take the focus off God and onto making this world a better place through “your own power” to save ourselves somehow.

When its safer to assemble again? Who knows but your government might make up more lies and makes more excuses and creates cons (don’t kid yourself in thinking they always have your best interest kid) You may have to become Rosa Parks, or worse, Dietrich Bonhoeffer.

Crisis have allowed certain evils to rise and if not challenged can make things worse.

I rest my case regarding what Larry Norman said. Let us do away with the liturgy for awhile and have a hard core J. Vernon McGee styled bible study…like the ones he did on the radio. Oh and Dr. McGee preferred hymnody. too. Chuck Smith did it too, but just saying.

Oh no, Jonathan will not trade liturgy for hard core weekly Bible teaching. He just might choke on it, like we all would. It would be a hard trade off for our passionate church musician. At least that is how I see it. Prove me wrong Jonah.

I do mean it when I say certain crisis have allowed tyranny to flourish, and its happening in America. The warning signs are flashing, but are you really paying attention. Again, if you’re at high risk of dying from COVID-19, then continue to hunker down and let the healthy build the herd immunity, and if we get a vaccine…then that is a plus. That thing called herd immunity, is a not just a leap of faith…but letting God be God.

My next piece will be a continuation as I take on the blue state governors who did not “love their neighbors” and basically got away with murder…literally.

