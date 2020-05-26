COVID-19 Thoughts Part 37: Steven Olivo takes on The Nation’s Katha Pollitt

Another commentary from Steven Olivo, as he takes on iconic leftist Katha Pollitt. She is best known for her bimonthly column “Subject to Debate” in the leftist rag The Nation. She is also one of the signers of the third Humanist Manifesto (officially called Humanism and Its Aspirations). Anything thing that exposes these self-proclaimed wise people for the fools they are really helps, and Steven Olivo does a great job in calling them out.

Katha Pollitt, who is apparently perfectly ok with infanticide and cannibalism, as long as it’s carried out by someone who hates Trump, wrote a laughable screed in the Nation nine days after 9/11. Read it, if you have a strong enough stomach, it’s still up.

If you don’t feel like wasting your time, it boils down to her telling her 13yo daughter, who thought they should raise a flag in the wake of 9/11, that she would have to buy her own and fly it out her own window, because it stands for jingoism and war. Somehow, she just couldn’t think of a symbol appropriate to the time, since all of them, including the cross and Star of David, could be considered hateful.

It’s nine days after the greatest attack on the US since Pearl Harbor. Her daughter’s high school is literally blocks from Ground Zero. The smoke is still drifting. The firemen and other first responders (including 400 dogs) are still digging bodies out of the ashes and debris. The hospitals are still full of the victims they couldn’t treat and discharge immediately. A section of the Pentagon is in ruins and still being worked at also. The wreckage of the plane intended for either the Capitol or the White House is still in that field in PA. Families are still hanging by the phone or clutching their cell phones, anxiously waiting for word on their loved ones, although this operation has moved well beyond rescue and is now into the recovery stage.

Dana Palmer, about as old as her daughter, give or take, is writing the heart-wrenching letter to her father, Battalion Chief Palmer, who perished with most of his men, that will be read out the next Memorial Day. The commander of Engine 23, who escaped himself but watched his command disintegrate before his eyes, is doing his best to tell the McPadden, Papageorge, Tirado, and Whitford families, none of whose men were older than 31, that those husbands, fathers, sons and brothers aren’t coming home. Rudy Giuliani is pulling a city torn apart back together, and George W. Bush is girding the country for the war he knows must come. Around the globe many Americans still can’t get home, and many more, who wear the uniforms of our armed forces, are preparing to go into battle in a supremely unpleasant environment. Their ultimate target is the man who who killed more than 2.500 Americans, including 343 firemen, and also 8 children, the youngest only 2.

Ms. Pollitt’s message to all these folks? It’s really too bad what happened, but you really can’t blame the people who did this after what the US has been doing. The US brought this on itself, and it needs to take down its flags and hang its head in shame. Nine days after. Social media as we know it now was still about 6 years yet to come, but if it had existed then, I’m almost certain this screed would have been up on Twitter and Facebook that very afternoon, with plenty of brainless retweets and reposts.

If she scoffs at the death of 8 children, should it really come as a surprise that she’d be ok with a president who eats children, as long as his views comport with hers? Children are like any other kind of people to the left. They are pawns, to be used when they benefit the cause. If those same 8 children had been the victims of a deranged gunman, you can bet your last dollar their names and likenesses would be plastered all over the damn place together with messages to do away with guns.

Normally I respect chess players, I respect strategists, and I respect those who work in realpolitik. I can’t respect those so interested only in their own power that they will treat children as precious one day and disposable the next.

Please visit my Facebook page DNM’s World.