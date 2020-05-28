COVID-19 Thoughts Part 38: Keep the churches on Lockdown, but let the C-19 infected into Senior Living Communities

Finally I am getting around to talking about “loving your neighbor” by locking down your church, until the State says its OK to do it. It’s just my friend Steven has written several great pieces that I needed to show to my audience.

Sometimes I wonder where Jonathan Aigner’s heart really is when it comes to Worship. Is it about the liturgy, and the symbols and the ritual of church worship? If that is the case, then Ainger has missed the Heart of Worship just as much as the contemporary worship crowd.

I don’t think anybody is taking COVID-19 lightly. COVID-19 is NOT typical flu, but its not the black plague either. But it seems that Aigner is twisting the term “Loving Your Neighbor,” and the progressives, would be authoritarians, and certain useful idiots that know him and/or agree with him might just love him for it.

Loving your Christian brothers and sisters, and loving your community and the world at large. Gathering together before it is safe to do so is putting all of your neighbors at risk. To do so is a rejection of a fundamental tenet of your faith. Caring for other people trumps your individual right to assemble, morally if not legally.

So, until it is safe, we stay home. We don’t go about life as usual. We don’t assemble. We don’t gather. We don’t stage some ridiculous protest against government overreach. We only resume…when it is safe, and we so in accordance with the precautions mandated by the consensus of legitimate public health experts.

And may I ask who these legitimate public health experts are? Those going along with the lockdown? There are other good credential health experts saying otherwise, in spite of being censored by those who want the lockdown to go on indefinitely. Don’t tell me that it is not happening, because it is. Those who want to socially engineer and control societies are truly having a ball right now. There are also people who want to mandate the future COVID-19 vaccine, and never reopen our country until that vaccine becomes reality…if it ever becomes a reality.

What about others who have a spiritual need? The Freedom From Religion types would agree with Jonathan in all of this. Quoting from him;

That doesn’t negate the essentially of liturgy. Because it is essential we feel this paucity in our bones. We grieve the loss of public liturgy. We are parched as we fast from the Eucharist. We yearn to lift our voices together again. This is not a normal situation. Forsaking worship should never be normal for Christians.

Nevertheless, here we are, deprived of something we need more than any personal freedom. But the One who built the Church will neither leave nor forsake it.

So what in the world are we so afraid of?

I agree that Jesus Christ will not leave nor forsake his church. However, if the likes of Jonathan think they are honoring Romans 13, they are badly mistaken. You only submit for as long as they don’t try to take God’s place. Otherwise give honor where honor is due. Paul himself had duel citizenship, including that of Rome. Paul only lost his “good life” because he dared not to give Nero all the glory for the things that Nero did not deserve honor for. By the way many thought that Nero would be THE anti-Christ as described in the Book of Revelation.

Up until Nero’s decree to take Paul out, he had his civil liberties. As Americans we have civil liberties as well. So if you listen to the likes of a church musician who might be a useful idiot to the state, you might be forfitting the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution when you sense this COVID-19 lockdown is becoming unjust but continue to submit to it. The First Amendment is our recourse when it comes to protesting certain wrongs of our government. Could it be that God wants us to do a little leg work, and take a stand for his son by protesting what might be becoming a civil wrong?

I agree with Steve Deace that if a church chooses to stay closed until the State says otherwise is flat out wrong. What if they don’t like your message, or even if they do like your message (there are Christian Churches who hold to progressive and socialist worldviews and not just the mainline churches), they might just keep your church doors locked because they are the state…and they can do what they please. You might be locked out of your church forever. Assuming that the state has the best interests of the church is not Biblical at all. The Christian church has been in defiance against the state for only one reason for so many years. To oppose state-imposed injustice that usually supports things like slavery, abortion, unfair taxation, sexual liberation, and above all, trying to “be like God.” All these very things and more is state-imposed injustice.

Speaking of state-imposed injustice, what about those governors and certain mayors who forced senior-living centers to take in people that were infected with COVID-19? I don’t think the governors and mayors who allowed this to happen are loving their neighbors. Why did they do this? Did they think they would not get any flack over this? Of course the major media who supports the Democratic Party will give them cover, but there is talk radio, certain podcasts, Fox News Channel, Newsmax, and One America News who will call their bluff. Andrew Cuomo may be getting the publicity because he is the governor of New York State, but Tom Wolf and Phil Murphy have more blood on their hands than Cuomo does. Meanwhile we don’t know the death count in Michigan with their Jezebel of sorts running the state in the form of Gretchen Whitmer. Meanwhile Cuomo makes up every excuse to justify what he did from blaming Trump and Republicans and ‘people are going to die anyway.’ Still because they are Democrats, that automatically says they “love thy neighbor.”

I am so sick of the hypocrisy about loving our neighbor. If you are at risk for COVID-19, you simply don’t go out. We can’t go to church because that would be “hating your neighbor,” but our Democratic governors hate their neighbors and basically got away with murder.

I am so fed up with these progressives and their long term lockdown which was popularized by China’s own lockdown. This whole lockdown is not Biblical, but another experiment in pagan humanist situational ethics calling itself science. I am getting tired of Jonathan Aigner’s dishonesty in order to build an audience who are burned out on contemporary worship, and the promotion of historical liturgical worship. If the State truly has it its way, recovering liturgical worship will be the least of your worries. The State would love to make itself God, and demand that we give it all the worship and glory. We have allowed a Brave New World to be ushered in and if not challenged, this virus called COVID-19 will be what turns America into another authoritarian state of some kind for better or worse.

Loving your neighbor is also allowing the Gospel of Jesus Christ to be preached and taught to the whole world, and allowing the corporate gathering of people small and great who are able to do so. The way COVID-19 is being handled is not causing only economic damage, but spiritual damage as well.

