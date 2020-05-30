COVID-19 Thoughts Part 39: The death of George Floyd emboldens the anti-cop progressives

Anyone that has common sense does not approve of what has happened to George Floyd. It took a few days, but as soon as it was reported on by the media, the same leftist radicals that wanted the book thrown at George Zimmerman and advocating the weakening of law enforcement have called for the same thing regarding the case of Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin and his accomplices. This time however, Chauvin and company deserve what’s coming at them.

Zimmerman was not an law enforcement officer, but a local Neighborhood Watch program coordinator (in partnership with the local police) at The Retreat at Twin Lakes. A gated townhouse community in Sanford, Florida. Zimmerman felt that Trayvon Martin might have pulled a gun on him and used Florida’s Stand Your Ground law and shot Martin in self defense. No one could prove there was an act of malice in the Zimmerman case, and the jury acquitted Zimmerman of the charges of second degree murder and manslaughter. During the years of the Obama administration however, his Department of Justice was looking for some kind of sliver bullet that they could pin Zimmerman on and appease the Social Justice Warriors who were hands down part of the Obama coalition of sorts. They would fail to get that evidence. Zimmerman is no saint, but much to the dismay of the SJW’s, you can not just throw someone into jail for killing a minority. We still have due process.

In the case of Chauvin, it seems to be an open and shut case; and the SJW’s now have a leg to stand on for once. Chauvin used a restraint technique that not only cut off Floyd’s oxygen, but was not part of the official police enforcement training. Unlike Martin who was reported to just have a bag of M&M’s candy, Floyd did the right thing and submitted to law enforcement. However the way it was handled only embolden the anti-cop forces and other like-minded activists, especially the likes of disgraced NFL player Colin Kaepernick (who has a hatred of America and local law enforcement), and NBA player Leborn James. Hip-Hop rapper Cardi B has stated that she approves of the rioting that took place in Minneapolis.

The COVID-19 lockdowns also makes matters worse. Floyd himself was a victim of the COVID-19 lockdowns. He lost his job as a restaurant security guard which he held for five years. The loss of jobs can fan the flames of anger and rage towards the governments, and Chauvin and his associates in law enforcement have put gas on those very flames. This lockdown has killed certain business and those business and the jobs that came with them are not coming back. Many of the rioters might have nothing to lose, for they have lost hope, and their dreams for a better life likely have been shattered, especially if the COVID-19 lockdown took those dreams away. You can be arrested for trying to reopen your business, but too many rioters are going to get away for looting too many of them, especially several Target stores (the corporate offices of Target are based in Minneapolis). If COVID-19 didn’t destroy your small business in the Twin Cities, the riots did.

The silver lining behind this tragedy is that maybe enough people can see through the political smoke screen and how these current riots are being handled, coupled with the use of face masks that’s not really used to protect us from the COVID-19, but actually being used I think, to make a global political statement…especially to appease President Xi Jinping of China and its respected Communist Party. The left looks towards a political Messiah to their liking any chance they get. Least we forget the last President of the Soviet Union, Mikhail Gorbachev. Now President Xi is the current great socialist authoritarian hope for the progressives.

Protest movements are the organisations that change the country’s public polices and not the political parties themselves. The progressives, especially in the Democrat Party know this too well. This is one big reason the Democrat handlers in the major media continue to promote disunity and pit people each against each other. In the case of Derek Chauvin’s likely murder of George Floyd, it’s about pitting whites against blacks…especially whites in local law enforcement. Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson shared his comments on the Minneapolis riots;

America is a diverse country. Diverse countries only survive if the groups within them can coexist peacefully and thankfully, almost everybody in America wants to coexist peacefully. But News organizations like CNN do not want that and that’s why every day they work hard to fan racial resentment to make different groups distrust and hate one another.

Indeed we are a diverse nation and we should be proud of that. However CNN (and like minded news organizations) would call the riots a protest moment, and they actually encourage people (especially minorities) to riot. There is a difference between peaceful protests and unlawful rioting. Carlson came out swinging and called the riots for what they are. A form of Tyranny, as the strong and the violent oppress those who are meak, weak and unarmed. Not to mention those who seek a peaceful solution. Riots is just another form of oppression, which is one reason why many progressives encourage them, in hopes that it can lead to personal gains in ushering in a greater tyranny than the one we live under already; thanks to COVID-19 and the lockdowns.

Derek Chauvin’s handling of George Floyd’s arrest will eventually lead to guilty sentences in murder and manslaughter, and rightfully so. Unlike other cases before him, there is proof that Chauvin is racist and used the badge to overstep his authority. That does not mean we justify those who protest our country and its national anthem; and we are reminded that must “Run To The Battle” when it comes to earning and/or defending liberty. Nor do we defend those who riot and loot a city in spite of certain draconian measures that governments at various levels have imposed.

As conservatives, we still believe in private property rights and that all men are created equality. We should protest and strive for justice regarding George Floyd’s death. We must not partake in rioting and call it a protest. That is wrong, and it only emboldens the progressives long con.

If you choose to go along with the racial politics, let me remind you about that long con of the progressives…if not longer than this generation. Long ago, the progressives supported slavery and the slave trade. When that was abolished in 1865, the progressives still looked down on the colored man, but knew that their con had to change. The current con used by the Democrats has been in effect since the Civil Rights Act of 1964, in which our government had to give the “Negro” a little something and enough to keep them quiet, but not too much to “make a difference” and shake up the apple cart.

P.S. America is still a great nation and not the racist trash heap that the progressives claim that it is. They still refuse to look themselves in the mirror and see their own filth.

