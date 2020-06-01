COVID-19 Thoughts Part 40: The George Floyd Riots

The progressive radicals took the ball and ran with the issue of the murder of George Floyd. As I stated in the my last piece, the Back Lives Matter and Antifa people now have an honest case to make. The way they are handled it however is not only wrong, but truly unjust and unfair…and dare I say UnAmerican. Most of us who saw the video and agreed that Derek Chauvin and his accomplices were in the wrong and we demand severe justice for them. We also believe in due process of the law, and not just thrown into jail forever just like that. I am sure if it was black officer that did what Chauvin did, we conservatives would have called for the same thing. The Democrat Party press however would not say one word about that situation, sadly.

It seems that we were finally coming together as citizens of America, but our major media with it’s progressive/Democrat agenda basically mouthed off the dogma of BLM and Antifa, and encouraged the black community in nearly every major to city to not only rage but to riot. The progressive left calls riots a form of protest, but in reality riots are a cime (they take away and destroy private property and deny the right of life) and it was not something that Dr. Martin Luther King didn’t advocate for. Peaceful protesting honors common human rights, while calling out people who are wrong in not honoring those very human rights.

Susan Rice who was National Security Adviser to Barack Obama, decided to fan the racist flames by calling out Donald Trump who refused to understand what Colin Kaepernick was doing. I think those who still love America and what it stands for (and also points out her errors too) must now understand who they fighting against and what that means for America’s future.

It was the ideology of BLM and later Antifa that radicalized Kaepernick. That was through media personality Nessa Diab (formerly with MTV and currently with WQHT Hot97 radio in New York City), who has been dating Kaepernick since 2015. Nessa’s social media accounts were full of quotes by “black activists” especially from the BLM movement. We need to start looking at who BLM and Antifa really are.

BLM was founded in 2013 by Marxist revolutionaries and claims that the United States is awashed in racism, sexism, and homophobia. BLM activists at the rallys they attend are known to call out police (who’s skin pigmentation is white regardless if they are Latino or not) as trigger-happy bigots who have the intentions of killing innocent (or not), unarmed (or armed) black males. They also throw rocks at uniformed police officers and make death threats against them. When a cop is taken down and has his (or even her life) snuffed by someone in BLM, they seemed to be overjoyed by such a wicked action.

BLM is influenced by the writings of Assata Shakur (and nephew of hip-hop artist, the late Tupac Shakur). A former Black Panther, convicted cop killer, and longtime fugitive. In her letter “To My People,” Shakur said; “It is our duty to fight for our freedom. It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

I would not be surprised if Joe Biden was using that very letter (and twisted it to fit his own and then President Barack Obama’s agenda) when he claimed that Republicans wanted to put the black community of America back in chains. But the way, that ‘crack’ about “nothing to lose but our chains,” was lifted from the Communist Manifesto famously co-written written by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. Freedom Loving America more than ever need to understand the mind of Marx and Engels who will forever be in Marx’s shadow.

Some of the demands being made by BLM (and they are non-negotiable) include.

“Full, living-wage employment for our people,” to ensure “our right to a life with dignity.” Key words “Living-Wage.”

“Quality education for all,” including “free or affordable public university” enrollment. Sound Familiar kids? “Free College?” No need to pay off your student loans, and then some.

“An aggressive attack against all laws, policies, and entities that disenfranchise any community from expressing themselves at the ballot” (e.g., Voter ID laws). Just come on in vote. Never mind this thing called ballot harvesting, just as long as we get people elected that support the BLM cause…especially hard left Democrats.

BLM also calls for the release of political prisoners (even if they are deemed a threat), abolishment of racial profiling (protecting certain minority groups who are known to commit acts of terror), the release of the names of officers who were involved in the killing of black people (so they can harass them and maybe bring them to “justice”), and of course a decrease in law-enforcement spending.

Antifa is pretty much in agreement with the goals of BLM more/less. They are a Marxist/anarchist movement the seeks to destroy America as we know it, and rebuild our nation in their image. Basically another Communist Marxist socialist nation that is no different than the likes of China, Vietnam, or Venezuela. These were the same people who attacked openly gay journalist Andy Ngo (who does not think in lockstep with the progressives) when he covered one of their rallys in Ngo’s hometown of Portland, Oregon last year. Antifa claims to be antifascist, just because they support and uphold the views of the likes of Karl Marx and other communist radicals that came after him. Sadly they really don’t understand that the Nazis were not conservatives or even people that supported the rights of the individual and/or private property. They were just another shade of socialism…and they were actually called the National Socialist party. No matter, Antifa’s hatred of conservatism and those who call themselves conservative are good enough for the modern day progressives.

Now that we have another series of riots, notice how the COVID-19 lockdown has taken backseat. No social distancing when it comes to the BLM and Antifa types.

The left has been enraged with the election of Donald Trump. They felt that a Hillary Clinton presidency would solidify the brave new world they wanted America to become. President Trump just got in the way. Now they have to get Trump out of the way in order to neutralize their real target…the American People, and to the acquiring the very power to control us and shape us into the citizens that the likes of BLM, Antifa, and their handlers in the Democrat Party and other organizations that the left control envision us to be. We can only hope that with President Trump declaring Antifa a terrorist group (and they are), that enough people can truly see our enemies who live among us in “the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

