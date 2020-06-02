COVID-19 Thoughts Part 41: The Music Industry’s “Blackout” for George Floyd

The major international record companies BMG Rights Management, Sony Music, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, along with music industry service Mediabase (which monitors radio station airplay in 22 formats in the United States and Canada and owned by iHeart Media), and most musicians globally are participating in what is called “Black Out Tuesday” to honor the memory of George Floyd who was murdered by several officers in the Minneapolis Police Department.

The record companies will basically make this a holiday away from their work to reflect on this tragic event. Mediabase meanwhile will not take in “adds” (the adding of new songs to radio station playlists) and reporting stations must postpone the respected adds for next week’s add board.

Once again an element of the entertainment industry is just virtue signaling. As I see it, this is not really about honoring the death of George Floyd, but rather honoring the Back Lives Matter and Antfia movements who are rioting out in the streets in the major cities and winning the approval of these bleeding hearts. Taylor Swift who was finally nudged by the powers that be in the music industry to express the progressive leftist worldview, claims that Trump is stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism during his first term as President. Swift goes on to say; “When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.”

Bruce Sudano aka Mr. Donna Summer claimed on his Facebook sites (personal and public) that Donald Trump “ may have just declared war on America.” What? These half bright dim witted musicians just want to be loved by everyone that matters (apparently I don’t matter). If the black people can’t riot, loot, and plunder then that is unAmerican. Trump is trying to cool the hate and theft regarding this very tragic event involving the Minneapolis police department and the middle aged black man who sadly was killed by a low life dirty cop. You have dirty cops in the past and you will have them in the future. We just have to make sure that they are held accountable when they cross the line. It is unfair to the rest of us who are honoring the right to life, private property and overall liberty and freedom for all citizens in America.

Of course Swift and Sudano are not alone in the outrage nor the virtue signaling. Billie Eilish wrote a diatribe on white privilege and lending her support to the Marxist BLM group. UK actor John Boyega (who is not a musician to the best of my knowledge) from the sequels of the core Star Wars saga, call out certain fans for being racist.

The whole world and been seduced by the siren song of Karl Marx and his brand of statism (coupled with it’s promises to take care of the masses). While the left wants you think these musicians and other artists are honoring the memory of a slain black man who did not deserve to die the way he did, they are more interested in using minority groups to bring America down. They have not forgotten or forgiven those who have killed black by the hands of “white cops” and/or others in or connected to law enforcement. They think making the white man the “boss” villain of the black community will help advance the cause of a more Marxist friendly world if not a Marxist utopia.

Above all it will continue to cover up the true racist history of the Democrat Party in America before LBJ had to change the con and get the black community to vote for their enslavement. The music industry might look good in partaking in the “Blackout” and many are well intended. I say, let us heal and move on and support something better than justifying riots or keeping quiet for the day. We need to make MLK’s “Dream” Great Again.

As for the musicians, actors, and other artists who think that Marxist socialism is so cool. Should these people have it their way (after all you did to enable them), you will be among the first to get it in the neck. They will not be grateful, they will take power and those who they rule over will suffer. Other the actual lives of these artists, they also will take THEIR wealth and property if any. Justin Timberlake, take note of this the next time you want to bail out radicals.

There is price to mocking God and his law. You might be living a Hell on Earth, before you damned to Hell itself forever.

