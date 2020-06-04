COVID-19 Thoughts Part 43: It is Time to use the Insurrection Act

The second of the two pieces regarding the George Floyd riots from Steven Olivo.

It’s time to stop playing. I don’t like the idea of putting active duty soldiers, sailors, and airmen on the street, but if the local law enforcement isn’t up to the task, or if the local political leaders won’t let them do the task, then it falls to the Federal government to step in. It’s absolutely legal under the Insurrection Act of 1870, but, more than that, it’s the right thing to do.

At its most basic, government exists to keep its people safe. We’ve been reminded of that again and again over the past three months to justify keeping whole states under house arrest. Yet, suddenly, when protests turned to riots and riots turned to destruction, no one was all that worried about even stopping that, let alone enforcing social distancing.

I wish I could put it down to laziness, the attitude that it’s easy to tell people to stay home and ticket them if they refuse, but difficult to keep a crowd under control which will probably disperse on its own eventually after everyone had had their say. I can’t. This was about liberal mayors and governors whose priorities lay more with their liberal fellow travelers than with the ordinary working people and have always lain against the current administration from day one. Unfortunately, the protests didn’t turn out to be one huge love-in that was somehow magically going to turn the whole nation into Bernie bros. You know what they did turn out to be, so I won’t rehash it.

By the time most of these officials realized their mistake it was too late. Pandora’s box was open and the troubles were spreading faster than they could be caught and returned. Even then some of them, and their allies in the media, refused to admit the mistake. Everyone has seen the broadcasts with flames raging while the broadcaster says the protests are peaceful. Even now some of them want to blame all of this on white supremacists, the left’s favorite boogeyman, or some nebulous right wing agitators, when it’s pretty obvious that’s not the case, and, at least in Minneapolis, that has been exposed as a lie.

I ask, can you really trust a government that will keep ordinary people under strict lockdown, look the other way on protests by activists that violate that lockdown, cross its fingers that nothing will go wrong, let it get out of control, then lie and dissemble about why it got out of control? The president doesn’t think so, and he’s using the powers and resources he has to end this, before it gets any worse and the ordinary people who want to get back to work and leave activism to the activists suffer more. Yet, to hear a lot of the left speak, HE’S the tyrant and the bad guy for wanting to do this. To hear the rest of the left speak, HE’S where it all started.

When I graduated from law school, the primary speaker was Second Circuit Judge and legal scholar Guido Calabresi (who’s still around, although he’s 87, God bless him). He pointed out that major problems start with small breaches and conscious decisions to do wrong, and that one day Rodney King decided he would break the law and lead the police on a high-speed chase late at night, then the officers decided they would break the law and beat him, then the state jury decided they would break the law and acquit these officers, then a whole lot of people decided they would break the law and riot. Not once did he point the finger at anyone or any factor other than the conscious decisions of the actors. It’s time for everyone here to own their decisions and face up to the consequences.

Oh, just as an afterthought, in 1968, after another round of destructive riots, most of the people on the fence decided enough was enough, and Richard Nixon BURIED Hubert Humphrey in the election.

