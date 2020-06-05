COVID-19 Thoughts Part 44: Black Lives Matter (and Antifa) benefit the Democratic Party

Greg Napear was a long time play-by-play commentator for NBA team the Sacramento Kings. He also hosted a Sports Talk show on the radio station that carried the coverage of the Sacramento basketball time. Today Napear is out of work, all because he stated on his Twitter page; “All Lives Matter,” as he was having an exchange with DeMarcus Cousins, a former player with the Sacramento Kings. It was not a racist statement as all, for it expressed an eternal truth that as human beings we belong to just one race…the HUMAN race…regardless of your skin pigmentation. Sadly under the pressure of the Black Lives Matter mob, he lost his job and his former employer said that his comments were insensitive. What was insensitive? That all lives truly matter? If that is racist, then it is up to common folks regardless of skin color to actually push back on the now mainstreamed organization whose roots are planted and shaped by the founding fathers of modern statsim.

Black Lives Matter or BLM was founded by Marxist Revolutionaries in 2013 in response to the acquittal of George Zimmerman who killed Trayvon Martin and proved that this act was out of self defense. For BLM any white person who snuffs the life of a black person is wrong, but any black person that kills a white person; it’s simply put…well deserved karma. White police officers seems to be the enemy of the black person, and it does not matter if certain black people are a threat to them and/or other people (regardless of skin color). The media will never make a big deal about the black on black crime that is committed, for it does not fit the narrative of the Democratic Party, the liked minded press, and other progressive activists that seeks to dismantle America as we know it. That does not mean that the cop who killed George Floyd was right in doing so. He and his associates who were watching will be punished, and rightfully so. They had no reason to kill that man other than they though they could do so. Nobody in their right frame of mind is standing behind these disgraced policemen.

That does not justify the case of BLM or the actions they and their alliances take (especially Antifa). Some people of color have spoken out against the likes of BLM. Nestride Yumga an African immigrant woman who is now an American citizen living in Washington DC, was highlighted by the conservative news site Breitbart. Yumga is a voice crying in the wilderness calling out those who support the BLM to look at what was happening in Chicago; much to the dismay of the people who refuse to listen to her and continue to believe the ideology of BLM activists. Yumga states clearly that George Floyd was the victim, but not the black community as a collective, and she refuses to call herself a victim over this tragic event. If Black Lives really did matter than why riot and simply trash and steal from other people and there property. Well the rioters did just that and among those victims are minority owned business, and thank goodness that some of them (like a small business woman in the borough of Brooklyn New York) are speaking out against this injustice as the rioters are committing another injustice. It is truly a crime that happened to honest people making a living regardless of skin color. These neighborhoods have become a blight on so many cities, because of those who are encouraged by the progressive master minds to make them such.

Tucker Carlson correctly exposed the BLM/Antifa riots and their agenda of never ending terror. They have called for the abolishment of law enforcement, and allowing this mob to loot, steal and plunder as they please while making the rest of us fear their never ending wrath. On top of that, we must knell before the likes of the BLM/Antifa mob, and beg for their mercy. Carlson would call that a humiliation of BLM/Antifa’s “enemies.” Many people are willing to beg for their mercy, from the common people walking the streets, to our athletes and ever certain law enforcement officials who the BLM/Antifa mob hate so very much. Knelling is also a statement that you have lost the war to your enemy. An enemy that fought very hard to take your lands and property and claim them as their own. But with that taking comes a reaping, and certain lives will be shed for the victors. Yes, in the words of Jigsaw, “their will be blood.” The spilling of blood is fun and makes us feel good and gives that drug like high. So will the tears of so many people…we know that we have the power over them. Mobs in the long run eat their own…they must…they enjoy acting and fighting like animals. Even the animals are getting mistreated (if not being murdered), as Tucker pointed out and sadly will not be shown on the Democrat Party press media outlets. Eventually the mob will die like animals…but at what price?

Carlson and his crack staff (with the “help” of Daniel Horowitz at Conservative Review) used the Washington Post (called the Compost by Westwood One-Cumulus Media/BlazeTV/Fox News personality) Mark Levin) database of fatal police shootings which has been active since 2015. Last year there were 1,004 killings according to WAPO log. Out of that number, 802 shootings noted the races of the polices officers and those who were shot. Out of the 802; 371 people who were shot and killed were white, and 236 people were black. Most in both categories were armed with a deadly weapon and they were ready to shoot the officers with those respected weapons. More white people were killed over the black people, but yet the Democrat media and the BLM and Antifa mobs make hay about the black killings. Carlson highlighted ten cases of several black people who were shot and killed by police officers. Carlson finally declared that this is not a genocide of black people at the hands of law enforcement, but such events are being used and manipulated by the media and elected officials to try to get political power, through the use of radical strife. It does not matter if America falls in the process. It’s a power grab no matter what the cost.

Rush Limbaugh correctly points out the BLM and Anitfa are basically the new Weathermen and Students for a Democratic Society (SDS).

They’re all the same people and thinking under different names. They have different organizations for the purposes of fundraising.

Membership is actively recruited. But it is the Democrat Party. They are the Democrat Party. What you see on the streets of New York and all these other blue states, this is — what’s the term, the outgrowth? This is what you get. This is the Democrat Party. This is what they sponsor. This is what they inspire. This is what their policies lead to. Democrat Party policies are conceived and created in rage and anger.

Rush then points out two iconic progressive minorities and both women, who were able to become successful in their own rights.

You go back and read the biographies, autobiographies of say — go ahead and read Michelle Obama’s or Sotomayor, the Supreme Court associate justice, and you’ll find that rage, in Sotomayor’s case at Princeton, rage was the order of the day.

Rage was used to intimidate, that they arrived on campus enraged in anger. It was their daily existence. It was the way they got their way. It was the way they intimidated. And they showed up angry. And the rage was due to being mistreated, being discriminated against because of being a minority, female, Hispanic minority, what have you. Much of it’s out of the Alinsky handbook, actually. But it’s all Marxist, folks, and it is all studied. It’s all practically applied. None of this is random. None of this is something happens and these people see it and they get mad and take to the streets. They are waiting. They are programmed. They are waiting for the call to action.

And once they have committed their acts of violence, they are encouraged to vote Democratic and the respected party will forever keep them enraged as they suffer through endless poverty and despair. The Democratic Party’s new way of enslaving the black person has indeed worked, just as LBJ envisioned it. Giving them a little something, but not enough to make a difference. Rush also points out that many of these riots are paid and well organized.

It’s not that George Floyd was murdered; it’s that somebody was at the hands of a cop, and that’s the go signal. They are paid, and they are laying in wait. They’re in homes, wherever they are, wherever they’re holed up, and they’re giving the go signal, and this stuff is then, with the aid of the media, it’s made to look spontaneous. That’s key. It’s made to look like these people were happy and fine and minding their own business until America became America again one day, when in fact this stuff is in the playbook, it is organized, it is programmed, it is paid for, and it’s very mobile.

This is why so many in the big sport leagues, corporate America (including the music industry that call for a Blackout shutdown recently) etc etc; are not going to and dare not be critical of Black Lives Matter. Ca-Cing, it’s the the best way to fund raise for the Democratic Party and for them to set things right. That is why Greg Napear is out of work, and why Drew Brees had to be herded back in the line and toe the BLM line (and he still may not be forgiven). Most of the people who head these groups vote Democratic themselves, but don’t tell that to the idiot poor who think the rich must be taxed like crazy.

George Floyd is now becoming a martyr in a greater cause. Getting Donald Trump defeated and Joe Biden elected in 2020…or better yet, the token progressive female Vice President that will likely have to take over once Biden can no longer function and/expires which ever comes first . The Democratic Party meanwhile will keep moving America forward into Karl Marx’s abyss which will only benefit the likes at the top as they enjoy their expensive freezers and ice cream, and maybe the likes of Hollywood and their gated security.

Meanwhile, those are not as lucky, get to live off the Democratic Party’s new slave plantation, and one that will see no color but everyone equally poor. Is this something that Floyd himself really wanted? We all want to see justice for what happened to Floyd, but the Democrat Party and their wicked plots should not be among them. The Democrats have not recanted their wickedness for slavery years ago. They only changed their con.

This article was first published on my Facebook page DNM’s World. Please visit the page and give a Like or Follow.