COVID-19 Thoughts Part 47: Welcome Steven Olivo to Intellectual Conservative

I admit to not knowing a lot of people on Intellectual Conservative other than Rachel Alexander who has followed my work and wants to help me reach my goals any which way she can…”right turn Clyde.” (A little humor there)

Well after featuring several pieces written by him originally published on his personal Facebook and nudging him to join the Intellectual Conservative website; I would like to say to Steven Olivo, Welcome!

I actually came into contact with Steven about 13 years ago via social media. I recently lost my mother, and felt it was time to build on something before the day I would lose my dad (who passed away Christmas Day 2015). I felt social media would be a place for me to actual building my goals along with reconnecting with other people that I knew. I became acquainted with Steven when I connected with the people involved (either as fans or musicians) in a niched musical genre called Classical Crossover.

For those who don’t know, Classical Crossover is a combination of traditional/historical Classical music styles mixed with modern pop music. CC was popularized by such artists including The Three Tenors (Plácido Domingo, José Carreras, and Luciano Pavarotti), Sarah Brightman (who popularized the role of Christine Daaé in the stage musical The Phantom of the Opera, and with her then husband Andrew Lloyd Weber popularized his Requiem especially the Pie Jesu), Andrea Bocelli (who achieved stardom when Pavarotti himself encouraged him to record a song written by Italian pop rock musician Zucchero Fornaciari, but Bocelli was able to rope Pavarotti into making Zucchero’s song a duet and the rest is history including Bocelli’s duet with Brightman with the song Time To Say Goodbye/Con te partirò), and of course more recently Jackie Evancho, who herself achieved fame at ten years of age.

Overall Olivo’s favorite Classical Crossover act would be Celtic Woman, who was able to maintain worldwide success especially in America and taking advantage of America’s fascination with Irish culture. Celtic Woman is not exactly recognized as Classical Crossover but some would consider them such. Celtic Woman which was created by David Kavanagh, Sharon Browne and David Downes, is actually a hybrid of Classical Crossover, Folk, Pop, and Celtic Music. Celtic Woman was considered to be a one shot project back in 2004-2005ish, but the creators saw a cash cow that could last for years…they were proven to be right. The musician ensemble’s highest peak was it’s A New Journey show and album that was released in early 2007, and both were teased by their second PBS special in late 2006. The novelty of the ensemble wore off for me a few years later, but Olivo has remained a loyal fan in spite of the changes in the ensemble in recent years.

But Celtic Woman has not really helped make popular music any better, but they are not to blame either. Olivo has been able to make it to just about every concert that came to his area. To date he only missed Celtic Woman once, and only because of other commitments.

It was a love to seeing Classical Crossover succeed that eventually allowed Steven and me to become long distance friends. My personal music tastes have changed somewhat over time, but I still want to push for quality music regardless. We had a few bumps in the roads but not as many as others have.

Now that you know how I met him, let me let tell you more about him.

Olivo has a strong interest in reading history, especially about the crusades, World War I, and the late Victorian era. Olivo is a passionate supporter of out military and our first responders (including but not limited to; EMT, fire protection, state troopers etc.) who Olivo feels such people keep our liberties and freedoms intact. You can find Olivo at parades that honor the above, Military Tattoos (musical performances done by the armed forces), and airshows. When Olivo is allowed to take pictures, Olivo does such, and man he is good at capturing and making these life events treasures.

Olivo has tried his hand at writing fantasy stories, similar to the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, and J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter series. He is also a fan of the Chicago One TV franchise (Fire , Med, and P.D.).

Olivo’s “real job” however is a public servant attorney in his current city of residence, and has taken on some well known lawyers in the area and has won big.

Just like everyone here, Olivo is a conservative and swims upstream against the tide of the progressive zeitgeist, especially in the times we are living in now.

Once again, I would like to welcome Olivo to the Intellectual Conservative website. I look forward to him writing more pieces here.

