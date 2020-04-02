COVID-19 Thoughts Part Ten: No Unity expect for the political party and/or shared worldview

I am shorting the name of this series to “COVID-19 Thoughts” as you and I go forward in this crisis. Second this piece is a reminder about how its all about the political party you are loyal to, and how that loyalty to political party trumps everything else. The same goes for nations under Communism, for it’s their respected Communist parties that even trump (no pun intended); love of country, love of people, and even the Fear of God.

It becomes a religion as the political party especially those that stand for socialism if not communist is something that the people most not only believe in but worship. Because of that, the party must do what it takes to win people over to not just the party itself but it’s secular religion as well.

It also proves that worldview indeed does matter. In the end you will either be on the side of God and his son Jesus Christ, or with Satan and his self-destructive ways in his attempt to thwart God’s place of salvation and snatch victory from the jaws of defeat…he has to try, including finding the one that truly can be the anti-Christ. He must be able to redeem himself and those who choose to follow him and his evil.

With all that said I am turning over the rest of piece to my Facebook Friend Steven Olivo from Newark, New Jersey. He not only points out no unity except for the political party, but how our technological age has magnified this ideal.

When a political party sees a pandemic not as a disaster that the nation needs to pull together to deal with, but as a juicy political opportunity to score points against the other side, you have to wonder where their priorities are.

When a media personality tries to manipulate a major political candidate into saying that the current president, the man tasked with dealing with this major problem, has blood on his hands, you have to wonder what he hopes to achieve by that.

When thousands sign a petition to black out the daily briefing by the president and the people he has tasked with dealing with this problem, saying it’s all lies and misinformation, you have to wonder just what the hell they were learning in school.

Nineteen years ago I saw this nation rally around a president who’d found his voice in the wake of the worst attack since Pearl Harbor. It would be the last time this nation would rally around any president for any reason or one political side would even try to work with the other. Katrina, Libya, Syria, filibustering, the death of Scalia, and now, not even an attempt at bipartisanship.

I wish I could say I was surprised. I’m not. I’m also not surprised that the other side is spewing that Trump disregards science and is afraid of smart people (which all liberals are, of course, they only wouldn’t be liberals if they weren’t). Basic decency and ability to work with those we disagree with went out the window when Trump was elected, although it had been hanging out the window for a while.

A lot of the open rudeness and contempt seemed to start in the Clinton era, maybe together with the rise of the internet. Now anyone could say anything he wanted and send it around the world in a few seconds. A lot of people did just that, no matter how dumb, how rude, or profane, or how unfair what they had to say was. Then the refrain was that your character didn’t matter as long as you were successful and had the right views. The other side of that, though, was that if you had the wrong views you were beneath contempt.

As we moved into the administration of Bush the younger a whole “anger industry” developed. I know, because my bookshelves are groaning under the weight of a huge number of anger-based books that I gleefully devoured at the time to feed my contempt of the other side. I’m not just talking Ann Coulter, either.

David Horowitz’ “Left Illusions: An Unholy Odyssey” and “Unholy Alliance: Radical Islam and the American Left,” Daniel J. Flynn’s “Why the Left Hates America” and “A Conservative History of the American Left,” John J. Miller’s “Our Oldest Enemy,” and a lot of similar materials have all made my night table. On the other side there’s Al Franken’s “Lies and the Lying Liars who Tell Them,” Michael Moore’s “Stupid White Men,” and so on. People paid money to have their anger stoked and their reasons for being angry confirmed.

After that we moved into the blogging age, where angry people on both sides could not only post their thoughts and add whatever anger-stoking they picked up, but they could build whole sites devoted to pushing their own point of view, sometimes liberally spiced up with trash talk, yelling, insults and profanity. Then there’s the issue of every single article on yahoo, youtube, or whatever having a comment section where anyone could and can say anything, and usually did or does. If someone, or several someones, isn’t willing to go low, then someone else usually is, resulting in the usual downward spiral.

Given this climate, where no one really respects the other side, and someone is always willing to work blue or drag the discussion into the gutter, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that this kind of behavior has bled over to the people who are supposed to be setting the tone and leading. Why make an articulate response when a snarky insult or a sarcastic poke will do just as well? Why be polite when cursing someone out will hit three times as hard? And WHY on this green earth would you be even a little respectful to those you don’t agree with, when they hate you and you hate them right back? After all, your hatred of them is fully justified, because they’re not just people you disagree with, they’re not just people who have a vision for the future you don’t share, they’re not just people who interpret things in a different way than you. At best, they’re idiots, because anyone who CAN’T see things your way is an idiot.

At worst, they’re evil, because anyone who WON’T see things your way is evil. Either way, you have no use for them, you have important and significant things to do, and you don’t have time to teach idiots or deal with the evil and obstructionist. All they merit is a quick dismissal, or an attack if they can’t be dismissed.

That’s why the House declared political war on the president earlier this year, and that’s why this nation will never unite around anyone for the foreseeable future.

Thanks Steven for your insights during this time of darkness, and be sure to visit DNM’s World on Facebook.