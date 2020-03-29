Cultural Appropriation is the Great Segregator of Our Time

In his op-ed “Our purposes” from the first issue of Pravda in January 1912, Joseph Stalin dismissed the facade of equality by explaining every “powerful and vigorous movement is impossible without differences — ‘true conformity’ is possible only in the cemetery.” Eight years earlier, he’d blueprinted that the path to victory requires “all the workers, irrespective of nationality, must be united.” Inside the Russian Empire of 1904, that meant demolishing ‘national barriers’ (racially, ethnically, religious, and culturally) fomenting the “close unity between the Russian, Georgian, Armenian, Polish, Jewish and other proletarians” as “a necessary condition for the victory of the proletariat of all Russia.” Even the language policy of the Soviet Union — “National in form; socialist in context” — found favor in the eyes of Joseph Goebbels, who admitted “the difference between Communism and the Hitler faith is very slight.”

The word genocide was invented in 1944 by Polish lawyer Raphäel Lemkin in his book Axis Rule in Occupied Europe partly in response to Nazi policies of systematic murder of Jews during the Holocaust, and partly to identify previous instances where similar actions occurred. After two years of lobbying for genocide to be recognized and codified as a crime under international law, the UN General Assembly did so in 1946. According to Article II of the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, the UN defines genocide as “committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”

Unfortunately, “cultural destruction does not suffice, nor do intentions to simply disperse a group.” More troubling, “the victims of genocide… excludes political groups.”

WHAT IS ‘CULTURCIDE’?

I utterly reject the UN’s systemic malfeasance in the age of globalization. History forbids ‘progressive’ forces peddling American-style automotive ‘badge engineering’ through the imposition of costless social acceptance. For millennia, the rise and collapse of entire empires have molded our reality into what it is today. They teach us about past institutions impacting our ancestors such as slavery, ethnic cleansing, genocide, and colonialism through artifacts, symbols, and architecture. Thus I offer a new argument against the destruction of a culture by both internal and external forces, through orchestrated political correctness, mass immigration, and refugee crises due to military interventions or economic and monetary federalism by the former colonial powers (such as found in the European Union) through a new term, culturcide ― a word whose etymology rooted in Latin includes ‘cultura-’ (‘culture’) and ‘-cide’ (‘killing’) ― meaning “the deliberate destruction of a culture distinctly unique from others” by reactionary left-wing Western ideologies (ethno-nationalism, neocolonialism, globalism, Postmodernism) through tactics like cultural appropriation suppressing our present and historical realities. To most, a ‘cultural group’ may imply racial identity, but in America ― the most multiracial nation in the world famously referred to as ‘the melting pot’ ― culturcide erodes the metaphysical ties binding all American citizens integrated under one rule of law, our Constitution, as “endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.”

“Laws, like houses,” according to Edmund Burke, “lean on one another,” and while culturcide can be implemented in the name of progress, its motives are always reactionary — hence, why the Constitution is under attack.

Culturcide, through the application of cultural appropriation, arbitrates limits on political and social discourse, intellectual freedom, and artistic self-expression by reinforcing group divisions, curtailing free will, or promoting enmity or grievance by one (or more) demographics against another. Since 2014, the anti-white and anti-cop rhetoric of the Obama White House and the Democratic Party following Trayvon Martin’s death (“If I had a son, he’d be Trayvon”) and ‘The Ferguson Effect’ have stoked a dangerous simmering resentment within the white community due to incitements to murder random police officers and destroy universities, large cities, and suburbs (Ferguson, MO and the city of Baltimore) — resulting in the revival of white nationalism among the most psychologically marginalized within the white community. The left-wing black community and especially white intellectuals define blackness with impunity: calling any black American rejecting this narrative ‘Uncle Toms’, ‘internally white’, ‘self-loathing’, ‘traitors to their race’, and even ‘racist’ such as happened to Candace Owens during a congressional hearing. Likewise, Hispanics are only truly ‘Hispanic’ if they believe in open borders, and it’s commonplace for commentators like Ann Navarro to tell Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) he should return to where he came from ― even though Sen. Cruz is a natural born American citizen. Each person must therefore represent his/her predetermined racial caste defined by cultural anthropologists, sociologists, and government. The lyrics to “Hotel California” by the Eagles here apply: “You can check out anytime you like, but you can never leave!”

THE DISTRACTIONS OF ‘SITUATEDNESS’

In today’s Postmodern world, according to Kevin Vanhoozer, people “are so preoccupied with the situated self that they cannot get beyond it” ― and as a result, no one may claim objectivity for his or her views. Therefore, people find meaning through identity, tribalism (recall the Greek term ‘genos’ in the term ‘genocide’), through some artificial facade concealing a hollow interior where everything is contingent, nothing is fixed, reality is unknowable, progress is an illusion, and truth and knowledge are ultimately constructions of language. According to Richard Rorty, “To say that truth is not out there is simply to say that where there are no sentences there is no truth, that sentences are elements of human languages, and that human language are human creations… The world does not speak. Only we do.”

While community biases certainly shape the perspectives of members of that community, it does not follow that reality itself is socially constructed or we can never have access to objective reality, as postmodernists claim. Social anthropologists invoking cultural appropriation to manufacture a culture-driven extinction through graduated adoptions of elements of one culture by members of another do so by imposing cognitive dissonance — the state of having inconsistent thoughts, beliefs, or attitudes especially as they relate to behavioral decisions and attitude change, including the forced acceptance of involuntary replacement. This takes root in three main areas:

Forced compliance behavior; Decision making; and, Effort

The ‘great segregator’ of our time, cultural appropriation is a tool relative to other cultures with respect to foreign foods or dishes, hair styles, or defining a political agenda. For example, addressing America’s war against radical Islam is defined by the Left as ‘Islamophobia’. The Trump administration’s direct reference to the ‘Chinese coronavirus’ is labeled ‘racist’ and ‘xenophobic’. It is now cultural appropriation to assail an institution or adopt a new practice from abroad (or at home, such as rap or hip-hop by whites from the black community) even if it doesn’t meaningfully constitute social harm due to a lack of conceptual coherence. Like caste systems formerly found throughout India, the Left upholds its ideological hegemony by perpetuating a vertical social distancing between the races through mutual exclusion with policies like ‘Affirmative Action’ and reckless accusations of ‘voter suppression’ against Republican candidates reaching out to black voters.

Not surprising, cultural appropriation’s critics cite grievances that acculturation, assimilation, or equal cultural exchange are forms of colonialism. Today in America, this manifests from immigration and a collective minority enclave throughout the social sciences (sociology, cultural anthropology, gender studies, women’s studies, etc.) intent on “running a majority of an organization through a well-organized minority” — a point comparable to Ronald Reagan’s testimony in 1947 before Congress on Soviet infiltration of Hollywood studios and the Screen Actors Guild.

As a result this November (of 2020), millions will vote to elect a Democrat president who will embrace a hybrid reactionary anti-Western ‘big tent’ ideology reflecting 1930’s Germany more than 1917 Russia. If elected, Joe Biden has committed to politically fragment (or ‘balkanize’) America into smaller homogeneous entities by pandering to numerous ethno-nationalist movements (e.g., black nationalism and to a smaller degree, Hispanic nationalism, e.g., LA RAZA) and identitarians (e.g., the LGBTQ movements, feminism, Islam) vying for dominance over the nation. Similar to South African Apartheid (meaning ‘apartness’), cultural appropriation will continue deteriorating relations between America’s white majority and rising nonwhite minority through ‘separate development’ by segregating according to racial, political, social, cultural, and economic criteria against whites (e.g., calls for slavery reparations despite no connection to slavery and increasingly fewer people alive during the era of Jim Crow) or individuals of color found in non-compliance.

SOCIAL DISTANCING IN WONDERLAND AS ‘CONFLICT RESOLUTION’

In America, cultural appropriation begins (and ends) with dismantling the Constitution. Postmodernists reject what they perceive to be Western society’s historical suppression of equal rights, not what has been reformed to the present ― and, ironically, the overarching views allow for cultural appropriation to suggest capitalism lacks equal distribution of goods and salary, and that democratic constitutions are flawed in substance, impossible to uphold, and unfair in principle. Furthermore, their self-rationalization of the universe and in general, the entire world, pits the individual in a battle of divine revelation versus moral relativism. Stanley Fish fed the world the baloney that deconstructing cultures is justified, given “we would know what it would not be like; it would not speak to any particular condition, or be identified with any historical production, or be formulated in the terms of any national, ethnic, racial, economic, or class traditions,” and as a result, reality is ultimately unknowable: “there (is) no one who could spot a transcendent truth if it happened to pass through the neighborhood, but it is difficult even to say what one would be like.” Because we are trapped within our cultural perspectives and therefore can only express our individual interpretations, we must embrace the existence of many truths (‘radical acceptance of multiculturalism‘) by different people (the very definition of ‘openmindedness’) of a broader community over our own primacy through some form of social distancing.

In another self-contradiction, a postmodern ethicist might well claim, “There is no such thing as good or evil,” then pause before adding, “and that’s a good thing.” There is an intuitive, implacable place within us that insists there is good and evil, even when we disagree among ourselves how this is categorized. Postmodernism fragments individual autonomy through the community method as the preferred means of detachment. Ironically, this increases our isolation because most people already belong to many different communities: we grow up in one, settle to live in another, work in another, worship in another, and retire to another; and therefore with so many communal perspectives competing for our allegiance, the tendency is ultimately to belong to none. That the current generation — which boasts better communication technology than any in history and can instantly connect electronically with people all over the world — is the most socially isolated ever recorded has resulted in most (myself especially) becoming ‘keyboard warriors’ in the age of the Internet, resulting in costless social acceptance making us unaccountable for our unfiltered rhetoric behind our computer screens. As a result, we find our words have contributed a great part of the mischiefs of our time at the touch of our finger tips. It’s ironic that an oxymoron promoting social distancing under the hashtag #togetherapart illustrates how a generation ago, technology replaced interpersonal relationships with online dating and pornography, local communities and comradery with chat rooms and social media; and ultimately, one’s American identity through the World Wide Web.

Of late, Lewis Carroll’s book Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (1865) comes to mind as the nation is in quarantine when considering social distancing in the age of cultural appropriation. In Chapter VI (‘Pig and Pepper.’), we read the Duchess telling Alice that “You don’t know much. And that’s a fact… If everybody minded their own business, … the world would go round a deal faster than it does.” Furthermore, she expresses how she reprograms her reactionary son to behave like she wants.

“I speak severely to my boy, I beat him when he sneezes; For he can then thoroughly enjoy The pepper when he pleases!”

Later, Alice asks the Cheshire Cat, “Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?” The Cat then replies, “’That depends a good deal on where you want to get to.” Alice, flustered by the Cat’s saucy irreverence, simply replies, “I don’t much care where ―,” before the Cat critically interjects, “Then it doesn’t matter which way you go.” Likewise, cultural appropriation is a tool for collectively deconstructing and through this, reprogramming the things binding us together as a nation: our shared history and culture through language and America’s rule of law. Yet it has no intention or purpose to replace it with any new reality like Wonderland (or Utopia) since we can only access or reconstruct through either corporate existentialism, or by purging broader definitions of morality or meaning from our lives influenced by the outside world.

In either case, all ultimate values are eliminated, and if we don’t know where we’re going according to the Cheshire Cat, any road will take us there — a clear and present danger to all American citizens brainwashed into believing America ‘is nothing but a pack of cards’.