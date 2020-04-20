Dear Governor DeSantis of Florida – An Open Letter to End Your Dictatorship Orders.

This is an open email/letter written for publication, for media, for sharing, for this article, and for the DeSantis Administration and other government officials to review. The Governor can be emailed at: [email protected]

Dear Governor DeSantis:

I'm Greg Penglis, the creator of Action Radio.

I met you at a rally at The Fish House, in Pensacola, with Rep. Gaetz, Rep. Jordan, and Sean Hannity. I liked your candidacy and voted for you. But I never would have done so had I known you would cave and capitulate to the deep state cabal of Leftists in Florida, who have cowed you into violating our Constitutional Rights, shut down the schools and beaches, and locked down our economy. You and the other Governors have let the CDC/NIH run the country by terrorizing the people through using propaganda surrounding the Corona flu bug, where CDC/NIH “recommendations,” have caused you to write and issue unconstitutional and ineffective executive orders under that blanket of fear.

I won’t go into great detail over all the modeling hoaxes, the vast over-estimates of death and carnage, and how Dr. Fauci is against everything that will end the made up crisis beyond the actual disease, including: discrediting Chloroquine and Remdesivir as treatments, saying the economic lockdown has to go way into next year, dumb things like how we shouldn’t handshake ever again, and the warped vision he would impose on us of his, “New Normal.”

There is no evidence separating people by 6’ for an airborne virus does anything, because airborne viruses can travel hundreds of feet, all through a crowded bus and subway car, and throughout an entire office building by way of a central air system. The really successful way to end this disease and its effect on the public, according to epidemiologists I’ve read, is Herd Immunity. People are either susceptible to the virus or they are not. The vast majority of the people are not. Most everyone is going to be exposed to this virus unless they are isolated, so let’s build personal and public immunity to fight this by people actually getting it, recovering from it, developing immunity through antibodies, with much of the population having no symptoms at all. Let’s create other viruses that kill it. Let’s develop more and better drugs like Chloroquine and Remdesivir to treat it. Most important, you have to stop issuing blanket executive orders that Governors like you have done all across the country, without even considering any constitutional and economic preservation options at all.

This article by a distinguished epidemiologist, shows that government is doing everything wrong, and prolonging the life cycle of the Coronavirus:

What you and the other Governors have done is judged everyone guilty of having Corona Flu. There was no due process, no warrants, no arrest or trial, no mass exams or tests, just a guilty verdict by you, and the sentence is to lock down the economy and put Florida under house arrest. You — can’t — do — that! You don’t have the power to issue orders from your office on a piece of paper and have law enforcement carry out your dictates with them saying, “We are just following orders.” That’s what war criminals say at trial. We were just following orders.

As one of my callers to Action Radio said on Friday, “The Constitution doesn’t have an on and off switch.” There is no time where our rights, including the right to our livelihoods, can be limited, infringed, oppressed, reasonably restricted, or any euphemism you come up with for your dictates. All those bogus claims of “acting to preserve public safety,” “for the public good,” or even a “compelling public interest” to limit rights as the Supreme Court has said, are made up by government entities subordinate to the Constitution. So no matter what the alleged justification for these bogus claims — no matter how flowery or scholarly the language sounds — no government entity, or person, can make up their own powers, because that is the essence of Dictatorship. When all government powers are limited to those specifically delegated, that is a Constitutional Republic.

*** The Constitution is never so necessary, nor valuable, as when the government wants to use a crisis, to limit it or take it away.

Here is a great article by Judge Napolitano, one of several he has written of late:

https://m.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/apr/15/do-governors-have-the-right-to-decide-which-human-/?fbclid=IwAR2pkc0GncVYOQLGyfxtN3A2obBRNre4gXy9884Tjlf-xjH8Ez6A5OEUmFw

This is a key line from the article: “These orders — stay at home, close your business, don’t run in the park, don’t go to Mass, practice social distancing — are not laws that can carry a criminal penalty for violation. They are guidelines, without the force of law. A governor or mayor can no more craft a law and assign a punishment for its noncompliance than the courts could command the military or police.”

***** This paragraph was not sent in the original email to the Governor. But this information is critical to telling the whole sad story of government overreach for this flu bug. Tucker Carlson reported on a study of how in the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, the best treatment turned out to be fresh air and sunshine, just like it did for tuberculosis starting in the 1800’s. Once again, the government dictators, like Gov. DeSantis, are doing everything wrong. The home is the greatest transfer point of Corona Flu, making the “Safer at Home” orders, a dangerous oxymoron. Turns out the things that build our immune system: fresh air, good nutrition, sunshine, are the very things most limited by the current executive dictates. So here is my call, again, Gov. DeSantis, to open up the state, including: the parks, outdoor graduations, anywhere people can assemble and gather, and for God’s sake open up the beaches. Nothing kills and disperses a virus faster than heat, sunshine, wind, sand, salt, and salt water, making the beaches of Florida probably the best and safest places to be right now — and yet you closed them. Unbelievable! Here is the study article:

https://medium.com/@ra.hobday/coronavirus-and-the-sun-a-lesson-from-the-1918-influenza-pandemic-509151dc8065

Governor DeSantis — you assumed and usurped the power of three government branches for yourself in your executive orders. You became your own Legislature, when you created and approved your own orders with no representation of the people. You became the Executive enforcer of your orders, directing law enforcement to carry out your orders with no legal statute, no legal penalty, and no due process. You became your own Judiciary, ruling that your orders were just and legal without any such court opinion. You in essence are your own law unto yourself. That is why your executive orders are worth less than the paper they are printed on, because you have no authority to be the law unto yourself. The only reason most people are complying is that your orders are enforced by government gun carrying agents and officers, because the schools and other institutions have been closed, because all our public resources we pay taxes to preserve, like our beaches, are under armed government guards, and because of the fear people have of bureaucrats closing down their businesses permanently, and revoking their business licenses to operate.

What if every illegal action you have taken was for nothing? This article details that Coronavirus has a specific lifecycle, and whether a nation or state does nothing, or locks down completely, the life cycle is virtually identical. What if all the damage you have done to the people of this great State of Florida was out of haste and fear, and could have been completely avoided through informed reason and logic? What responsibility do you bear for acting to be popular, as in a Democracy, rather than the preservation of individual rights and private property, as in a Republic? Here is the article on the Coronavirus life cycle:

https://townhall.com/columnists/marinamedvin/2020/04/15/israeli-professor-shows-virus-follows-fixed-pattern-n2566915?fbclid=IwAR0nkPUyTqL7I9yUFQW6FLockrJxaBHthYslacHP7vdLmRGYfU-FcfrPO_A

We at Action Radio came up with a perfectly reasonable bill which I would like you to consider. We wrote it at our bill writing site: www.WriteYourLaws.com and marked it up during Action Radio shows live on the air. Here are our Nine Guidelines to maintain the Constitution, and the economy, during a disease crisis.

I wrote an article dealing with all the problems created by government in trying to solve this disease. It includes a video of a local citizen asking why Florida Fish and Game Wardens are requiring him to break up his family gathering. This is where they reply they are “Just following orders.” Here is the article link:

I am fine with the Trump Administration closing the US borders to China and Europe. That only makes sense and is fully constitutional. It is within your powers to quarantine the sick to prevent the spread of the disease. You can use public information to educate people of the best ways to protect themselves from the disease. But you can not fight a disease by locking down the economy, putting everyone under house arrest, closing everything, and stealing people’s rights.

Social Distancing can not be proven to work, because Herd Immunity could already have made enough people immune so that Social Distancing only appears to work. That is the difference between concurrence and causality. You are assuming causality with Social Distancing, but it’s far more likely to be merely concurrence. If Social Distancing actually did work then Coronavirus wouldn’t spread. It was always a myth anyway to think you could completely separate people into self-contained bubbles. This leaves as your cure, Herd Immunity, to build as much immunity in the general public as quickly as possible so that the disease has the shortest possible life cycle. And it doesn’t require a single violation of our rights, doesn’t require a single closure, and doesn’t require the issuance of a single order to stay home.

Dr. Birx is an Obama holdover, and Dr. Fauci has a terrible record of pushing billions of dollars into Big Pharma, “Patentable,” vaccination products. They are acting for themselves, their agencies, and their allegiance to a Leftist / Globalist agenda — not for this country. For details please read this:

If you read all the new “guidelines” created by the CDC in 2017, you will see that everything the CDC/NIH bureaucrats are “recommending” are protocols they came up with shortly after President Trump took office. I think that deserves a serious investigation by Congress, and I will be writing Rep. Matt Gaetz on that shortly. Here are their guidelines for 2017. In this you will find the plans to shut down the schools, the economy, to curb our rights, and to introduce new terms like Social Distancing.

https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/66/rr/rr6601a1.htm

The paragraph just below is from The Healthcare Channel website published on March, 13th, on Dr. Fauci. And this is the man that President Trump has relied on to direct the response of the Federal Government to the Coronavirus. Here is the paragraph:

“Dr. Fauci is not a policymaker. He is not a senior member of Homeland Security or the military. He is a basic-science research nerd who gained fame with the HIV epidemic. He has since been running his fiefdom within the corrupt NIH for decades. He is a government bureaucrat who pushes papers and directs your taxpayer dollars to go to the same Ivy League schools, year after year. Dr. Fauci has never been elected to anything. He has no leadership experience.”

Here is the article website link: https://thehcc.tv/2020/03/13/anthony-fauci-unjustifiably-caused-a-mass-panic/

You, Governor DeSantis, are in violation of the Federal Civil Rights Act. 18 US Code §241 Conspiracy against rights — which says in part: “If two or more persons conspire to injure, oppress, threaten, or intimidate any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District in the free exercise or enjoyment of any right or privilege secured to him by the Constitution or laws of the United States…” The key words here are “exercise and enjoyment.” By issuing executive orders that oppress the “exercise and enjoyment” of our Constitutional rights, you have violated this Section of the Civil Rights Act. Are you going to repeal your executive orders so we can again exercise and enjoy our rights?

Law enforcement under you, county sheriffs, and local law enforcement, are guilty of violating this provision of the Civil Rights Act. 18 US Code §242 Deprivation of rights under color of law — which says in part: “Whoever, under color of any law, statute, ordinance, regulation, or custom, willfully subjects any person in any State, Territory, Commonwealth, Possession, or District to the deprivation of any rights, privileges, or immunities secured or protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States…” This, as in the Act above, goes into more specifics, including fines and prison terms. Are you going to correct your misuse of government law enforcement authority and power?

My recommendations as creator of the Action Radio / Citizen Legislature, to recover from this government imposed crisis, are:

1. Repeal all your executive orders on economic lockdown, closures, and home confinement.

2. Study our Nine Guidelines for handling a disease and not violating the Constitution, nor locking down the economy.

3. Study all available information from NON-governmental sources, including distinguished scholars, professors, economists, doctors, epidemiologists and others, not under the corrupt direction, funding, or influence of the CDC or NIH.

4. Ignore the “recommendations” from the CDC/NIH as they have no force of law or regulation, and everything they recommend makes the crisis worse.

5. Go to the people of this State. Ask us how what we think best to both fight the disease, and keep our rights and our economy going.

6. Work with the Federal Government on a plan through the IRS and the ITIN number, to seize all the assets of all illegal aliens in Florida, and across the country, and use that to start to pay back the $2 trillion stimulus bill.

*** I would like to invite you or a member of your Administration to come on my Action Radio Show, so that, "We the People" can talk to, "You the Government" — directly.

Thank you for your attention Governor DeSantis to this most critical of issues in our time.

This is Action Radio, Governor DeSantis.

Action Radio is a completely interactive and interconnected system. It is the show, the listeners, expert guests, the best information and research, social media, the callers, a bill writing website, submitting bills to legislators, feedback from legislators, lobbying our bills, advocating our causes, and talking about it all back on the show.

Here is the governing principle of Action Radio:

“We the people, give our consent to be governed, through writing the laws by which we are governed — and have the power through juries, to nullify the laws by which we do not consent to be governed.”

Sincerely,

Greg Penglis

Creator of “Action Radio”

Greg Penglis is the creator of "Action Radio."