Democrat Suicide: Trump’s Approval Keeps Skyrocketing After Impeachment

After the Democrats completed their circus impeachment vote to impeach President Donald Trump officially, their decision has backfired tremendously.

President Trump’s job approval rating has increased a staggering six percentage points since the beginning of the Democrat’s impeachment inquiry. His overall approval rating went up to 45 percent from initially 39 percent.

This has been the third consecutive increase in the president’s approval rating, which just proves that the Democratic Party really does have to be worried.

They must be concerned that even with all the corruption they have been able to get away with, truth and justice still ultimately prevail. The American people voted Trump into office and continue to stand by him. His Republican support has been a significant factor in this with 1 in 10 GOP or 89 percent supporting him.

The prominent survey poll, the Gallup poll, has shown that Trump has obtained a 45 percent or higher approval rating since he took office, which is quite a feat seeing as that only 8 percent of Democrats approve at all of the jobs he is doing. One of Gallup’s most recent polls revealed that the majority of people are against the impeachment and removal of President Trump.

If that was not enough to have top Democrat’s seething in anger, the Republican National Committee has made a historic record fundraising amount in November, which was spurred by the impeachment nonsense. They were able to raise an astonishing $20.7 million according to data from the Federal Election Commission.

This is considered the best record in November any political party has ever had in the history of our country. The Republican Party has over $63 million in cash reported this far, which is the most it has had since before the 2012 presidential election.

“Democrats’ baseless impeachment charade has only served to bolster our base and attract more voters to our cause, and the result is another record-breaking fundraising month,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel stated. “President Trump’s policies made historic progress this month as well… 266,000 jobs added to the economy — all while Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment sham droned on.”

This past Wednesday, the slimy House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump indeed. They adopted two articles of impeachment, which included their allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Despite this, many Republicans are determined to use the impeachment for an advantage. It has outraged Trump’s voting base, and now the GOP fundraising shows that his supporters are ready to fight harder than ever for his reelection.

The launch of a counter-impeachment group, “Stop the Madness” campaign, was started in September to unify the nation to push back against the House Democrats’ who are wrongfully targeting the president.

The RNC is not stopping there. Earlier in the month, they spend an extra $350,000 in push targeting Democrats in Trump-won congressional districts. They have also held close to 150 “Stop the Madness” events and rallies throughout the country. These events consist of various things, such as training for potential volunteers and protests. The pieces of training that they hold have already brought in 100,000 new volunteers, and the number is expected to rise.

The RNC has also spent millions of dollars on advertisements that are designed to target vulnerable Democrats across the country who might be willing to work with Trump in some areas.

The Democrats have shown us how unhinged they are by impeaching a president who has done nothing other than winning an election that he was never expected to. They have made a shameful place in history as the House impeached Trump without one single Republican vote.

Top Democrat leader and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has publicly admitted that her impeachment scheme was concocted two-and-a-half years ago. With the mainstream media in their pockets, Democrats nationwide have made this frenzy a partisan witch hunt and a coup that will go down in infamy.

Taking a look back into 2016, Democrats invested a sickening amount of time and money on the outrageous Trump Russian collusion hoax. When it was unveiled that Trump had absolutely not colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election, the left had to find another lie to spread around the airwaves.

So then came the whole “quid pro quo” nonsense. They shot themselves in the foot once again once President Trump released the full transcript of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which showed he did nothing that the Democrats or whistleblower accused him of.

When the accusation of Trump committing a quid pro quo was obviously not anywhere near to reality, the Democrats conducted a poll and decided that bribery was the word they would then run with. And run they did… right off a cliff.

There was no bribery either. None. Not even a little bit. Because of this, they dropped their charges against Trump once again and decided on the abuse of power and obstruction of Congress against the president.

When the majority of people on all sides of the political spectrum are against impeachment but you yet to continue in the witch hunt, that is called political suicide.

Two very substantial and respected polls that were recently conducted showed that the majority of the American people did not want the president to be impeached, nor do they think he should be removed from office.

Both a Monmouth University and Quinnipiac University poll showed this to be true. Despite this, impeachment happened, and it is not looking favorable for the left.

In the battleground state of Wisconsin, a Marquette University poll showed that most were very against impeachment. Data like this keep stacking up, and if the Democrats had any sense about them, they might have considered this before there disgraceful shenanigans.

The Republican majority Senate will all but for sure exonerate Trump. The impeachment trial that will take place in the U.S. Senate is supposed to occur just ten months before the big 2020 election.

The facts and evidence speak for itself. President Trump did nothing wrong. Democrats, on the other hand, have lied and obstructed the American people. Political suicide is no joke, but it can be quite humoring to see the people intent on evil to succumb to their own doom.