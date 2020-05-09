Fandom: Star Wars Retrospective in 2020

There is a story the writer would like to tell. In a land time forgotten, an old childhood friend was obsessed with the show Lost. The writer had his own obsessions but didn’t hate the show Lost because he didn’t see it, or have an opinion. Only that person continued to ask me if I watched Lost, and I said no repeatedly. As time wore on, the writer ended up not getting into Lost, because the obsession surrounding this one person was more than annoying and it ruined my feelings of Lost. It wasn’t until three years ago, the writer finally decided to watch Lost. It was interesting, but after three episodes, it was okay, and this writer never returned.

Fandom surrounding hatred for a game or film company doesn’t mean the company will listen to those who are angered by their decisions to not watch a show. Fandom is good only when there is a consensus around the good points of a show. Sometimes, fans do not listen to the negative but sometimes truthful aspects regarding one’s love of a show. The writer’s brother in law has a stick up his butt about Alan Moore, but does this mean he’s a bad person? When approaching the Dune series, the writer’s brother in law told him not to read the prequel books of the Dune series, asking what was wrong with them, led to, “It’s just bad.” The source: Trust me bro.

Those type of opinions often never lead smart individuals to follow the “good advice” of a “professional” who thinks he knows everything. This writer enjoyed the Dune Prequel series, and was indebted to the brilliance of Dune during the Corona Quarantine. Reading Dune had a pleasure that this writer had forgotten about. After a strong diet of postmodern writers, the ease but very weighty circumstances of Frank Herbert’s book, was a guilty pleasure.

Opinions can always be subjective, never unbiased. Fandom is the exact opposite of acceptance. It doesn’t allow such deviant thoughts to enter into a cannon of literature. That’s why so many Bible readers have strong debates with people who ask them about the Bible. It’s a wisdom that comes with knowing what your text is supposed to represent. Fandom also means a group of individuals who clannishly surround themselves with their own good opinions and bash the other side who questions their beliefs of a series.

Toxic Fandom is a made up word created by liberals who want to write off debate concerning a franchise, such as Star Wars. Personally, if Disney just nuked the last three movies from orbit and called it a day, people would think differently of Disney. The summarization of Star Wars 7-9 are the visual equivalent of taking a child’s toy away and giving them something different. Here’s a personal story: It’s like at Christmas, when you ask for a Wii, but it turns out to be a nativity snow globe for your grandmother. The author’s father told me that it wasn’t, but didn’t believe him, because my dad was really good at hiding our gifts. Sometimes it’s knowing that something is true but didn’t believe it. The author was saddened because my judgement was wrong when someone was telling me the truth.

Fandom, such as Star Wars franchise, has always centered around game pieces and rules that could never deviate from the cannon. There is always this mercenary idea that comes to pass with both the prequel movies and the sequel trilogy by Disney: you hated that they were different (1-3) and then complained that they were the same (7-9). This writer accepts the prequels over the Disney Star Wars, because they weren’t created by George Lucas, and his involvement was not there. It was a series that had no soul. This can all be agreed on.

What makes a series continue is allowing certain movies or stories to retire, because it fits the whole notion of the Watchmen television sequel. As the original graphic novel by Alan Moore ends on the notion that the newspaper men would find Rorschach’s diary, but it didn’t give a post credit scene. It has always infuriated those who wanted a sequel, but Alan Moore never wanted that to happen. The point is: a person can choose with their mind as to not give a piece of art their money or time.

For example: Complaining about something and being angry enough to make a screaming YouTube video about how the product sucks and you were mad about being “bamboozled” takes a Howard Stern like performer ramped to eleven, and saying “you are for the people.” Angry Joe on YouTube is the same when he flashed his seven dollars on camera. Fandom is a nice selling point when you want to make money and views off people you don’t share. Fans often do become the best artists, as Quentin Tarantino has made many good films that were odes to the films he loved in his time growing up. The Grindhouse films, Inglorious Basterds, and Django Unchained are glorified remakes or alliteration of tales he once knew, retold in his own interpretation. Reinterpretation can be a powerful drug in the hands of a master filmmaker like Quentin Tarantino or Martin Scorsese with his crime film, the Departed, taking the best of the Chinese film it was based on, and putting it in the order they see fit. Alliteration is a big thing in adapting work to another medium.

Fandom is not bad. It creates a community. It makes people want to watch critiques of political or entertainment news, or witty saturization of the news, but when it became so much that a Youtubers base then disappears, because of an overripe opinion that has long met its day, can destroy a Youtuber or thinker. The Star Wars community, the Fandom Menace, must learn to move forward to not talk about Rian Johnson, or Kathleen Kennedy, because in all respects, they will be fine. Talking about them only makes the channel seem obsessive on a notion that the youtubers must be the good guys and both Kathleen Kennedy and Rian Johnson are bad.

To obsess on untalented people like Kathleen Kennedy and Rian Johnson is learning such tribal behaviors and not pursuing other healthy adult habits.

Get outside and go on a walk. Read a philosophy book. See different films that you wouldn’t normally see. Ponder what it’s like to be someone else for a day. Being well rounded is what makes you think about things in different perspectives. Clannish tribes usually die out after a storm because no one shares there opinion on subjects when a new world arises from the chaos. The world is not just only made up of Star Wars. Hidden Fortress is what inspired George Lucas to make Star Wars, and turning his passion into an entertainment juggernaut. Inspiration from other films and books can help create new and exciting worlds. You need books by Thomas Mann and Frank Herbert and George Lucas, and can be enjoyed on equal terms.

Most entertainment today is forgettable, and obsessive fans, as this writer is, have helped Blade Runner become a cultural icon in the world of Science Fiction, and truly more superb than Star Wars or Star Trek could ever accomplish in their life time. But to close out on fandom, you have to remember that old story about the man who was talking with his followers about the moon. They worshipped the moon, but forgot about the person telling them about the moon.

This can be associated with fandom, and how creators can be easily forgotten with the passage of time. Fandom can be a good or a bad thing. People have to change in order to find new ways to adapt. Star Wars is not the world or a galaxy in a universe far far away. It’s fake. But the discussions surrounding it are what make a piece of art transcend time. Discussion is what keeps a piece of entertainment alive, and if there is no reason to discuss a piece of art, it can disappear. The world we want is not what’s always in our heads.

If discussion against a series can’t be heard, there is no evolution, and if a story has reached it’s conclusion, the journey must end, but humans don’t. May the Force Be With You.