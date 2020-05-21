Fauci’s Failures.

One of the greatest economic booms in our country’s history has been brought to its knees by a virus. Over 80,000 souls have been lost to this pandemic, and our country is slowly collapsing. The number of businesses lost to this virus is said to be about 100,000 that will never come back—one hundred thousand livelihoods and families that will no longer grace our towns and cities across this country. The economic downturn has been devastating, and there are many of our fellow citizens that will never recover.

Dr. Anthony Fauci is tasked with leading us through this as the resident “expert” that has all of America shut down. It was his advice to President Trump that has locked down our country. It is Dr. Fauci that has set the limits of what our country should do. The damage is done when the experts are spreading fear and panic throughout the country and are allowed to set policy for the nation.

Dr, Fauci persuaded President Trump to “lockdown” the entire U.S. economy based on a false Imperial College model-based on the work of Dr. Neil Ferguson. The Imperial College model has since been deemed to be a model “completely unusable for scientific purposes.” If the model was so flawed, why did Dr. Fauci not look closer into the results and question the facts as they were presented? It has been agreed to by many, including software engineer Sue Denim, that the Ferguson model “ is garbage and can not be scientifically replicated.” The results- a destroyed economy and over 30 million Americans out of work and on the edge of generational poverty is the result of Dr. Fauci not understanding the impact of statements based on failure.

Another study that Dr. Fauci showed to the President as factual was the study from the University of Washington IHME, another project funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Once again, Fauci showed a preference for fault models and the meaningless havoc they would cause.

As the proclaimed “infectious disease specialist,” Fauci has had many failures of this Chinese virus. On January 21 of this year, Fauci proclaimed the coronavirus was not a major threat and was something the American people should worry about. On February 29, Fauci told NBC Today that there is no need to change anything you are doing on a day to day basis. All these statements were based on World Health Organization statements, which Dr. Fauci parroted to the American People. Perhaps it is informative that Fauci had signed a memo of understanding with the WHO in 2018, stipulating that Fauci would rely on the WHO for information about China outbreaks.

Fauci’s failures go back to the HIV/Aids search for a vaccine. The Washington Post described Fauci as someone with a reputation of being a skilled public health expert while battling AIDS in the 1980s. The battle against AIDS has proven to be a total failure with no vaccine ever found to be effective. To this day, Fauci claims that progress in vaccination therapy holds promise for an HIV/AIDS vaccine. All attempts to find an HIV/Aids vaccine have failed. The latest effort, funded by the NIAID (Fauci’s employer) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to the tune of $100 million, also failed.

It is also Dr. Fauci, who gets to decide what therapeutics we should use for treatment. It was in research done by the National Institutes of Health, where Dr. Fauci is the director, that Chloroquine was found to be an effective inhibitor of the coronavirus in 2015. It was during the SARS outbreak (SARS-CoV) that Chloroquine was found to be an effective agent, stopping SARS CoV completely. The coronavirus now ravaging our nation has a genome designated as SARS CoV-2 and shared almost 80% of the SARS genome. Both have been shown to use the same host cell receptor, which allows the virus to infect the host victim.

In the Virology Journal, an official National Institute of Health published an article on August 22, 2005, that stated that “Chloroquine is a potent inhibitor of SAR coronavirus infection and spread. It was also shown to be effective before or after exposure. Hydroxychloroquine, a milder form of

Chloroquine, has been in use since 1952 with manageable side effects. It has been used to not only treat current cases but also to prevent future cases. It functions both as a vaccine and a cure if taken early enough. This shows that the NIH, of which Dr. Fauci was director, knew as far back as 2005 that Chloroquine was effective against the coronavirus. It was also Dr. Fauci who sent $3.7 million to the Lab in Wuhan to study the weaponization of the coronavirus that had been outlawed in U.S. research laboratories because of the inherent dangers.

The question then becomes, that if Dr. Fauci knew since 2005, this was an effective treatment, why hasn’t it been used on a nationwide basis. Could it be that the HCQ-ZPack treatment only costs about $20 per treatment that can be scaled nationally, which alternative treatments cost up to $20,000 and makes Big Pharma considerable profit? Rather than use the low cost and nationally available HCQ, Fauci has shown to a propensity to push for the implementation of the treatment using Remdesivir, designed to be the answer to Ebola and never gaining FDA approval. Fauci is fast-tracking Remdesivir, a therapy that has never been approved and whose cost is $1000 per dose. The success rate is about 50%. Fauci is ignoring the known fact that HCQ is 90% effective when administered correctly.

Remdesiviris a product of Gilead Biosciences whose headquarters are at Wuxi Pharmaceuticals located in Shanghai and Suzhou and is owned by none other than George Soros. Gilead has also endorsed the drug purchasing group UNITAID w fast-growing outgrowth of the UN Millennium Global Compact. Donors to the Global Compact is George Soros, the World Health Organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the Clinton Health Access Initiative. Dr, Fauci also has a direct connection to the Clinton Health Initiative. Dr. Fauci looks to be in line for a profitable windfall if a COVID-19 vaccine is developed, and should be removed from the coronavirus task force for conflict of interest.

Through the NIAID, Dr. Fauci is cosponsoring with the Gates Foundation the project to procure a vaccine through Moderna, which Faucii s touting to go into clinical trials in April. Notable is that the Moderna Vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 was rolled out in weeks, not months or years, and were sent to the NIH run by Fauci for testing.

Fauci and the Big Pharma lobbyists claim that without controlled trials, Cholorquine can not be used “off label” and refuse to look at the evidence that HCQ works as both a cure and a preventative. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons wrote a letter to Gov. Doug Ducey (D) about the efficacy of the HCQ protocol declaring that the country can’t wait for a large body of clinical trials to draw the conclusion that HCQ works.

Dr. Didier Raoult has great success using HCQ to treat victims of SARS CoV2. It has been proven the HCQ, along with azithromycin and zinc, was a cure for 79 of 80 patients. A VA study claimed that HCQ was ineffective, until it was shown that the HCQ was administered to those in their 80’s and only as a last resort. It was not used in combination with the azithromycin (Z-Pack) or zinc, lowering the effectiveness. It has clearly been shown that the HCQ-Zpack-Zinc combination is highly effective when given at the earliest showing of symptoms. It doesn’t make sense to withhold treatment until it is too late for the procedure to be of any benefit.

Even with all these facts being known, the governors of New York, Nevada, and Michigan all banned the use of this treatment.

Fauci has been wrong many times, and no one is asking for him to explain his failures. He claimed he warned President Trump about the Chinese virus in January, but was found to have told Newsmax TV in February that is was not a significant threat. Fauci compared the coronavirus to the bad flu. He relied on faulty garbage models that were off by millions than later told reporters, “you can’t rely on models”. On Easter, Fauci said that the economy should have been shut down in February when known U.S. cases were about 100. Fauci later walked back that remark. The statement was in sharp contrast to Dr. Fauci said malles, movies, and gyms should stay open on February 29. Dr. Fauci did not account for the number of citizens already infected before calling for lockdown and not knowing its severity. He tried to spread fear to slow the reopening of the country by claiming that Georgia would have a sharp spike in cases after opening. The numbers have gone down.

Dr, Fauci has been wrong too often just to be considered incompetent. Treated by the many in Congress and the media as the Oracle, he has shown that he is not the “expert” he is purported to be. Connect that to the connections in Big Pharma, Gates, Soros, and others, and it has shown there are many questions to be asked. Perhaps the most critical question is why was he allowed to put himself in a position that he is running policy for the country. The fact that we are still on lockdown when 30 million Americans are on the brink of poverty, and 30% of small businesses will never recover from the draconian measures forced upon our country from his recommendations do not bode well.

The Fauci failures will take decades to correct.