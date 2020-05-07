“Flynned”

What you just felt was the earth shaking, or maybe it was Hell freezing over. The epicenter of this ground shaking development is the nation’s capital where the Department of Justice just dropped its case against General Michael Flynn. The exoneration of Flynn may become the newest “shot heard round the world.” Now and forever the victims of biased, politically motivated, criminal prosecutions will be referred to as having been “Flynned”.

A brave and honorable man will soon be free.

On Thursday, the DOJ made a motion to drop its case against the former National Security Adviser. This move comes in the wake of the release of internal memos that called into question the nature of the investigation that resulted in Flynn’s 2017 guilty plea. In the court filing, the DOJ says it is dropping the case “after a considered review of all the facts and circumstances of this case, including newly discovered and disclosed information.” DOJ officials said it concluded Flynn’s interview as part of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation was “conducted without any legitimate investigative basis.”

After three and half years of bull-doggedly harassing Flynn, this country’s Department of Justice is admitting that the case against him was illegitimate from the start. Let that sink in. Constitutional law and liberties are meant to protect American citizens from prosecutorial misconduct and government overreach, but in this case it happened right before our very eyes. We watched the constitution and the rule of law broken and burned by long-time government agents whose sole motivation was political in nature.

Flynn’s real crime? Signing up to serve under Donald John Trump. Thirty-three years of exceptional military service to his country was no protection for Flynn when the swamp creatures came after him seeking to unseat a duly elected president. If Flynn could be entrapped and harassed, then it is clear no American citizen is safe when their political views do not conform to those of the deep state.

Some may question Flynn because he plead guilty to lying to the FBI. I hope those same people are never thrown under the bright lights of fascist interrogation techniques that seek to entrap. I hope they never suffer being driven to bankruptcy by a prosecution with unlimited resources. I hope those people are never threatened with the prosecution of family members if they don’t sign the plea agreement. Ideals that are neither Democrat nor Republican include that each of us be safe in our homes from unreasonable search or seizure, in our freedom of expression, or to be free and secure in our liberties. Flynn’s triumph is a victory for every American irrespective of party affiliation.

It seems likely that Flynn’s victory is just the tip of the iceberg as it relates to the Left’s conspiratorial attempt to undue the outcome of the 2016 election. When efforts to invalidate the election itself failed these same bad actors seamlessly transitioned to an attempt to impeach a sitting president. “Russia Collusion” was and is a hoax. The investigative and prosecutorial methods used in Flynn’s case and the Mueller Investigation were illegal, if not thoroughly unconstitutional.

Therefore, someone should go to jail. I suspect those facing possible incarceration include formerly “untouchables” such as James Comey, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, Andrew McCabe, and even Adam Schiff. Politics can never be the basis of criminal prosecution, but those who use their political bias to manipulate the legal system must be made to answer for their crimes.

General Michael Flynn may soon be free, but the citizens of this grand democratic republic will not be so until those responsible for this miscarriage of justice are called to account.