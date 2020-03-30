Handgun Wounding Factors: An Effectiveness Guide for Law Enforcement

The handgun is the primary weapon in law enforcement – its purpose to apply deadly force to protect the life of the officer, the lives of others and to prevent serious physical harm. When an officer shoots a subject, it’s done with the explicit intention of immediately incapacitating that subject in order to stop whatever threat to life or physical safety is posed. The concept of immediate incapacitation is the only goal of any law enforcement shooting and is the underlying rationale for decisions regarding weapons, ammunition, calibers and training.

Because a lot is at stake when an officer is required to use his handgun, the selection of effective ammunition for law enforcement is a critical and complex issue. The issue is made even more complex by the amount of credible research and the wealth of uninformed opinion regarding what is commonly referred to as “stopping power.” But in reality, few people have conducted relevant research in this area, and even fewer have produced credible information that is useful for law enforcement agencies in making informed decisions.

This article brings together what is believed to be the most credible information regarding wound ballistics from studies conducted by the FBI’s Firearms Training Academy in legendary Quantico, Virginia. It cuts through the confusion, and provides common-sense, scientifically supported principles by which the effectiveness of law enforcement ammunition may be measured. And while it’s not the final word on wound ballistics, it’s an important contribution to what should be an ongoing discussion.

Tactical Realities

Shot placement is an important, and often cited, consideration regarding the suitability of weapons and ammunition. However, considerations of caliber are equally important and cannot be ignored. For example, a bullet through the central nervous system with any caliber of ammunition is likely to be immediately incapacitating. Even a .22 rimfire penetrating the brain will cause immediate incapacitation in most cases. Obviously, this does not mean the law enforcement agency should issue .22 rimfires and train for head shots as the primary target. The realities of shooting incidents prohibit such a solution.

Few, if any, shooting incidents will present the officer with an opportunity to take a careful, precisely aimed shot at the subject’s head. Rather, shootings are characterized by several factors:

Sudden, unexpected occurrence

Rapid and unpredictable movement of both officer and adversary

Limited and partial target opportunities

Poor light and unforeseen obstacles

The life-or-death stress of sudden, close, personal violence.

