Hollywood and Anger: Liberal Tears and Why they Taste so Good

“Comedy is (as we have said) an imitation of inferior people—not however, with respect to every kind of defect: the laughable is a species of what is disgraceful.”

Aristotle “Poetics”

What makes a person wrong or right mattered for a lot of years, until 2016, and when Hillary Clinton pretended that she was for the people. Her screaming didn’t prove it, but the media’s obsession with their “journalistic pride” is what makes Mainstream Media, another reason why most independent journalists have a problem with both right and left mainstream media outlets. What makes the MSM look worse is when celebrities act in faux outrage over Donald Trump’s tweets. It’s bad enough when Bette Midler has to speak her mind, when all we want from celebrities are our ability to make fun of them. A reminder of what they actually are worthy of. Laughter.

Comedy has been in a dead space from 2008 to 2016, and a reader could probably guess how many times SNL was funny in those years. Not even once. In Showbiz Cheatsheet, Eric Shall noted, "When they need Robert Mueller, they turn to Robert De Niro. After beer-man Brett Kanavaugh made a fool of himself in his Supreme Court confirmation hearings, SNL turned to Matt Damon. With Fire and Fury in the news, Fred Armisen got the call to return to his old stomping grounds. For a seasoned player like Armisen, it's no problem to drop in and nail a performance. (His Wolff was terrific.) However, for other guest stars, it's not so easy. Sometimes, the results are painful, as when De Niro showed up to play Special Counsel Robert Mueller hiding in the Trump kids' closet."

The weird thing is that only the older generation, Schall describes, has the upper hand in when celebrities were actually funny on SNL. The problem with Hollywood today is that comedy has been neutered to the point where what sounds funny to a comedian might not be funny to an actual audience. If people were paid to sit in SNL and laugh, it might actually be worse job than Instacart. The reality is that Hollywood stopped being funny a long time ago. It must have been during the wake of the excommunication of many artists and producers who were loved for the last twenty years, such as Harvey Weinstein, and even Bryan Singer, who was involved with acts of pedophilia on the set of Apt Pupil, made Hollywood look at itself in the mirror.

Hollywoodland, a 2006 mystery thriller, is far more of a documentary now than it is a work of fiction, about the suicide of the first Superman actor in the 1950’s, George Reeves, played by Ben Affleck. What makes Hollywood more unbearable is there willingness to sacrifice there careers just to make a point about Trumps “bad behavior” need to remember who Harvey Weinstein was and Jeffrey Epstein. Both rapists and pedophiles allowed to skate on society through the entertainment and political field.

That’s a word that has been missing in the realm of Hollywood. Humor. Humor that said all the things we are afraid to think of. Being apart of the status quo doesn’t make you humorous or even funny. There are your co-workers who say the same thing over and over again because they not only think they are funny, but won’t stop because no one will tell him otherwise. It’s a reminder of how Hollywood has become. Once nerds who never got laid, and now they are all getting laid, they see no reason to be funny anymore. Revenge of the Nerds has become Revenge of the Simp, with no actual humor. Just simp guys paying for nude photos. That’s funny because it’s true. Another potent cocktail of what makes humor stand the test of history’s current popular standards.

Humor is also based on a degree of truth and lies. Hollywood used to be able to tell stories that engaged and made people think differently, without having to force a message front and center. Activism has no place in comedy, because nothing is funny to an activist. There can be no humor about gay or trans people, but they have every reason to make fun of others, without ever being told to stop. It’s like when an entire classroom realizes they are working for a teacher that will never be satisfied with their papers so they all drop the class and get their money back to hear a teacher who won’t punish them intellectually.

Humor at least can allow brevity and depth to overcome the pain of everyday existence. If men said the right things to women, millennials wouldn’t be mad that they are in jobs that won’t pay their rent, because relationships held mend the sadness of everyday life. Paying for untalented women’s nudes, who don’t even respect the humor a man has to offer, is not a woman worth dating. Even ugly straight women have to learn to put down the cinnamon bun and put a salad down their throat.

But humor is not refined. Nor should it be. Refined humor is boring humor, as said above. It can make media mogul shows crumble as they understood it’s not there equivalency of how humor can work, but it shouldn’t be forced. Humor is the way of all life, and it mends souls who are in the middle of an existential crisis.

Humor is the way the world exists, and not everyone can be a comedian, and nor should they be. It’s a life that asks to be truthful even when the audience will reject you. It takes a convincing person, such as Dave Chappelle, to defend Michael Jackson. Hollywood is a reminder of such influence as each are disjointed by those who have understood it by the frame of comedic worth. Humor is not at all a guide and can change with the times, but during 2008 to 2016, it was a stodgy time where the world was lied to, and comedy, even daringly bringing it up, was a death sentence for Hollywood.

SNL remains a cultural icon for those, but Netflix is now the place where most comedians, young and old, can get a fresh place on air. The enemy of laughter is prudish wine moms who don’t leave their house because they never had a reason to. Another is thinking that same mindless thought that everyone has: don’t say anything and things will work out best. In corporate America, that works perfectly. But to have a soul is why comedy and art exists, and speaking out against cultural norms is comedy’s perfect unbiased way to live.

As George Carlin said, “What are you going to do, go to Wendy’s and play with your prick for the next forty years. Take a fucking chance.” The left have not followed this rule. When rule breakers knew they could be making money with only telling “safe” jokes, the art is diluted. Being funny takes more than watching the news, but also remembering who you are. If Hollywood stars remembered when they last went hungry, maybe they would be quiet right now, and learn to adapt to the time and make people laugh.

Being funny shouldn’t be a chore to Hollywood. That’s why we flood the movie theaters to see something that we haven’t seen before, or laugh at our errors as human beings. Marvel took this very seriously until Brie Larson entered the picture (but enough about a boring actress who has no skills at dating or pretending to have values outside her own multi million dollar home). Humor is when you can upset people, but the humor the left have used is not interesting anymore.

As detailed before in another article, Ricky Gervais is the reason why comedy exists because he can make fun of himself and the constituents at the Golden Globes in 2020. Most comedians can’t do this anymore. Even Stephen King is oblivious to facts at this point, because someone like King should know the appeal of what people like about Trump.

FYI: (This quote is entirely false, but this is a guy who wrote a story about a killer clown. Fact: Dr. Deborah Birs is apart of President Trump's team, which allows us to frame Stephen King's tweet as humorous debacle of stupidity)

But humor is not a calculable factor, which in most art, it is work, and Hollywood does not want to be creative enough to try and entertain anymore.

The truth is, no matter what an artist makes, no one is ever satisfied, and pretending that there is a way to please people, would end the insufferable dating world that straight men have to deal with on a regular basis. To please people is fraudulent, but if there is no pizzaz or interesting flair about it, there is no humor, but tirade. And we all know how that worked for Hillary Clinton.

