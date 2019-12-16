Video: History of Winchester Ammo The Wrongful Impeachment of Trump » Holsters for Self Defense: A Guide to Carrying Concealed You’ve made the decision to carry a firearm. Maybe you’ve already picked out your gun, and maybe you’ve already shot it. Now, it’s time to wear it. But it can be confusing knowing where to start. After all, there are holsters that clip on the outside of your pants, ones that fit on the inside of your ankle, and even ones that go in your pocket. How are you supposed to know which one is right for you and your gun? This guide will walk you through the benefits of wearing a holster and how to choose which ones will best fit your lifestyle and weapon. What’s Your Carry Purpose? People carry guns for different reasons, and the holster you choose depends on your purpose for having the gun in the first place. That means while the man living on a 5,000-acre ranch may not care about concealing his 9mm when he rides to check the fence, the woman who lives in Detroit and walks home from work in the dark does care about concealment. Keep this in mind as you talk about concealed carry with your friends and family. When you’re looking for a holster to be used for self defense, it’s going to be different than the ones people wear at the range or shooting club. It’s going to be different than what police and security guards use, and it very well may be different than what your next door neighbor wears. And that’s okay – as long as it works for you and your gun. Characteristics of Good Self-Defense Holsters When carrying your self-defense firearm, there are a few things that all good holsters have in common. Regardless of whether you’re carrying a Beretta Pico at your hip or a 9mm Glock under your arm, these are the traits you want to look for in a self-defense holster: It fits snug against your body. Not only will an ill-fitting holster be uncomfortable, but it can draw attention if it’s bouncing around, which is not what you want.

It holds the firearm tight. If your gun isn’t tight in its holster, it becomes a risk during a physical altercation. If you’re fighting someone, thrown to the floor, or even running away, you need to be sure your firearm is going to stay put.

It’s able to be carried concealed. If you want to use a gun for self defense, it’s always best to wear it concealed. You don’t want to draw unwanted trouble or make people feel uncomfortable because they can see your weapon.

It has a smooth presentation. A good holster allows you to easily draw your gun out of the holster and return it without issue. If you have to fumble with the straps or it takes two hands to remove it, it’s no good for self defense (where every second counts). The quicker you can get it out and ready to aim, the better.

It protects your gun. Your holster should offer a level of protection from both the outside elements and your body. Rain and sweat can do damage to a firearm, but with the right holster, both can easily be avoided.