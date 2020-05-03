Self Defense for LGBT: Self-Protection and Concealed Carry (CCW) for the LGBT Community

Throughout history, certain groups of people have been singled out for persecution. Because of what some see as dangerous differences, these outsiders experience ridicule and unprovoked violence at a much higher rate than the general population. The 20th century is littered with such examples: Jews, Gypsies, homoséxuals, and other non-Aryans in Nazi Germany, the Armenians in Ottoman Turkey, Christians in Uganda, anti-Communists during Mao’s Great Leap Forward, or anyone who was thought to be an intellectual during Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge.

While the 21st century has thus far been seemingly less bloody for outsiders, thanks to an increasingly tolerant modern world, certain groups are still targeted more often than others – including those who identify as lesbian, gay, biséxual, or transgender (LGBT). Using this umbrella term in the broadest sense, LGBT individuals continue to experience unprovoked violence at a much higher rate than the general population, yet self defense designed specifically for them is rarely discussed, let alone available. This is in spite of horrific attacks like the well publicized torture and killing of Matthew Shepard or the Pulse Nightclub mass murder.

Our view is that adults should be free to associate with one another, particularly in the privacy of their own homes, without state interference. Not everyone agrees with this point of view. However, it’s hard to ignore unprovoked violence on members of the LGBT community simply because some view their lifestyle as immoral – particularly because, nowadays, the act of even legally owning a gun is viewed as immoral by some 20 percent of the country.

Thus, if gun ownership is at least in part about defending one’s personal sovereignty from either state power or the unprovoked violence of another, then a self-defense guide specifically for LGBT individuals is in order.

