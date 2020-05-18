Meet The Press – “Fake News” or simply fake news they aren’t telling you the truth.

Meet the Press

Meet the press who have been “wagging the dog” for so many years the dog can’t even feel its tail. In the lead up to the Spanish American War publisher Randolph Hearst famously said to his field photographer, who wished to return home and believed a war would not occur between the two nations, “Please remain. You furnish the pictures and I’ll furnish the war.”

Chuck Todd followed in this grand journalistic tradition recently when he purposely misquoted Attorney General William Barr on Meet the Press. There is “fake news” and then there is Meet the Press. Meet Chuck Todd, the poster boy for biased, unprincipled, activist journalism. Todd is a perfect example of the modern press. Mr. Todd’s qualifications as a journalist and “political expert” are based neither on achievement nor academic accomplishment. He possesses neither a journalism nor political science degree. What he does possess is the only qualification modern “journalists” must hold, a rabid liberal-progressive point of view. By comparison, Old Yeller had a saliva problem.

Todd’s hair line and his principles share a common trait, they are both receding. His lack of objectivity in reporting is not what sets him apart from his peers, but rather why he fits so perfectly into the modern journalistic world. A world where the truth is sacrificed daily on the altar of liberalism.

On May 7, 2020 Attorney General William Barr was interviewed by CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge to discuss the reasoning behind the DOJ’s motion to dismiss its case against General Michael Flynn. Near the end of the interview Herridge asked Barr, “In closing, this was a big decision in the Flynn case, to– to say the least. When history looks back on this decision, how do you think it will be written? What will it say about your decision making?” Barr replied, “Well, history is written by the winner. So, it largely depends on who’s writing the history. But I think a fair history would say that it was a good decision because it upheld the rule of law. It helped, it upheld the standards of the Department of Justice, and it undid what was an injustice.”

The following Sunday Todd replayed Herridge’s question in total, but played only part of Barr’s response. Todd’s edited version of Barr’s response to the question was, “Well, history is written by the winner. So, it largely depends on who’s writing the history.” Todd purposely left critically important information on the editing room floor, opting instead for a partial quote that completely misrepresents Barr and the Department of Justice. Why?

Why, indeed. Todd’s journalistic standard is singular and simply meant to advance his political point of view. Liberalism demands the distortion or complete abandonment of the facts. For Todd, truth truly is inconvenient. Truth stands in the way of moving the liberal-progressive movement forward and so it has no place in their reporting. Truth to leftist journalists is as the moon is to Lawrence Talbot, the lead character in The Werewolf. It brings out the worst in them. Todd is just another noisy, unscrupulous voice in an increasingly chaotic and unrepentant media.

Maybe it would be helpful to illustrate how insidious Todd’s crafty editing is to the pursuit of truth by applying it to some very well-known quotations.

“You will face many defeats in life, but never let yourself be defeated.” -Maya Angelou

Todd’s version, “You will face many defeats in life.” Hardly inspiring.

“Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.” -Thomas A. Edison

Todd’s version, “Many of life’s failures are people.” Hurtful, really.

“Try not to become a man of success. Rather become a man of value.” -Albert Einstein

Todd’s Version, “Try not to become a man of success.” This is actually terrible advice.

Todd and today’s herd of Trump-hating, conservative-bashing, socialist-loving media are editing content to avoid the truth. Meet the press and understand their purpose is not to report, but to persuade. Chuck Todd and the “Left” can only succeed if we the people fail to meet them on the field of rhetorical battle and defeat them with the truth.