 
  »

Are you a fan of Dan Carlin, George Friedman, Stephen Kotkin, and Victor Davis Hanson?

By Brian Miller, on April 25th, 2020

Good, because we are looking for an American podcast host who is knowledgeable in the following areas:

  • Military history
  • Firearms history
  • American history
  • Ethics and philosophy
  • Constitutional law
  • Ron Paul’s presidential campaigns

Skill-wise, we’re looking for:

  • Affable personality
  • Confident on-air (radio experience is a plus)
  • An experienced host and interviewer
  • An engaging storyteller
  • Tech-savvy enough to record podcasts
  • A reliable, quiet place to record at with good wi-fi

We think someone in the Intellectual Conservative community might be a good fit for this role.

For more information and how to get in touch with us, visit our job posting.

If you’re curious about the podcast and the type of content featured, have a listen here: The Resistance Library Podcast

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  
Trump needs to pardon innocent former Rep. Steve Stockman All Nonprofits Should be Terrified of This New Court Decision
Support Is Pouring In For Imprisoned Former Rep. Steve Stockman
Wrongly Imprisoned Former Rep. Steve Stockman Files Appeal
How Out of Control DOJ Prosecutors Took Down Republican Congressman Steve Stockman
Exposed: Inside the DOJ 'Hit Squad'
Key FBI Witness Now Says Former Rep. Steve Stockman is Innocent
Exposed: FBI, DOJ and IRS Fraudulent Targeting of Conservatives
Supporters Call on Trump To Pardon Former Firebrand Congressman Steve Stockman 9 Things the Government Doesn’t Want You to Know About the Steve Stockman Trial Donate to Steve's legal defense fund


Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner