Naughty Dogg Copyright Strikes Opinionated Youtubers

It’s 2020, and the Corona Virus hysteria is as unbearable than your Uncle saying Republicans are evil. When all we have left is entertainment, what can happen when a company, like Naughty Dogg, a company under the Sony division entertainment division umbrella, are hotly expecting the Last of Us Part II to be released on June 19th, 2020. The Corona Virus has crippled every business across the United States, but the gaming industry has now become a hot bed of “crunch” lifestyle, where animators are working furiously during the last few months of a game’s development to be shipped to stores and released worldwide.

The writer is personally excited to see what happens to Ellie and her quest to avenge her lover’s death, because in actuality, gamers do not care about lesbians, as lesbians play games too. But there is always a dissenter in the garden of Eden, and leaks of the highly anticipated Last of Us part two, has made many angry, but this writer is just plain confused. Leaks, across the board, are supposed to help a business gain more attraction to a game or if there is a government leak, it’s by the government employees. Leaks can be good for a game.

The accusation that Naughty Dogg studios is banning YouTube videos with copyright strikes has been across the wave of YouTube content creators. Silencing people for there opinions is what Republicans know all too much about. Freedom of Expression is the bedrock of the United States, and all are allowed to speak their mind, whether we agree with them or not. What has happened is simple: creative studios have taken up the “shushing mom” opinion where they can’t take criticism from their children, and they are silenced for what they know. To copyright strike a YouTube channel means demonetization of funds for the youtuber, and their content channel.

This sounds very childish right? Creative companies, as anyone, are at fault for “not taking criticism” and it seems that the more YouTube channels are struck down, it’s about the rumors surrounding the unfair business practices, regarding their “crunch” practices, and forcing perfection out of their employees. Muso was the company silencing youtubers. Silencing an opinion means you have no opinion for the rumors, and while it’s circumstantial, and while some youtubers, such as Lethal Lightening, who said he “never played the footage or released the spoilers.” Mr. H, an intelligent youtuber, has also faced such copyright strikes.

There are indefinite consequences to such an action made by Naughty Dogg against freedom of speech. Banning people for their opinions. Desperation is high and people across all creative fields are tense. The rampant SJW logic and Trump Derangement Syndrome has been an echo chamber in certain video game companies, but none more than from Naughty Dogg.

The creator of Last of Us, Neil Druckman, (now head of Sony entertainment), was filmed reflecting on sexism in current video games, and the original plan for Last of Us, was only going to affect women, which he said was “misogynist.” This is pure woke propaganda that can only be seen from the outside as “trihard” enthusiasm to be nice to women in the LGBTQ community in order to get their money. It doesn’t work with Netflix either. Diversity only works when a story will reflect the world one is creating through characters who are genuine and authentic. Ellie is authentic, which is why she was accepted in the gaming community.

Women play video games too, but most women do not want to be coddled in order to like a piece of art. Think about the Mona Lisa: why is it art, because society and certain privilege cultural authority deems it’s a masterpiece. The Mona Lisa is a nice portrait, but not a painting this writer would put up in my house. Art is subjective to individual mindset, only.

Who defines what is a masterpiece is another issue. While the writer enjoyed the Last of Us, I was ultimately shocked at how Neil Druckman was speaking for feminism and how being “misogynistic is bad.” As Bret Easton Ellis has said on multiple occasions, “An act of misogyny in a book doesn’t mean the book is misogynist.” This is why idealistic people should not make a video game worrying about if they are going to offend people. Personally, the writer doesn’t know Neil Druckman and he has yet to respond to the allegations that I have drawn in a number of tweets (Mr. Druckman has made a video since that appeared on YouTube. His face explains the despair the company has found under the new scandal).

Art is real to those who are willing to see through the lens of the vision, and not through the creator’s political opinion to win brownie points through forced diversity. This writer is a fan of David Lynch, and his opinions are liberal, at best, but he’s a genius.

If the footage of the game is being released on YouTube channels, then I would argue that Naughty Dogg is doing the right thing by copyright striking people. If the channels aren’t, it’s without question, censorship.

Art is never going to please either way, but dissenting opinions can help. Realistically, everyone only likes good opinions and they rarely listen to negative ones. If Naughty Dogg just ignored people’s opinions, it wouldn’t matter, but this shows there test of character is not with the game, but the publicity surrounding the game. To be offended is a part of life, and we grow every day when there is enough chance to grow as artists and people through offense. As a fan of the series, the writer will play it, but has held Naughty Dogg accountable for their actions against their fans.