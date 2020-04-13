Only in “AMERIKA!”

Okay this is going to take a bit longer to explain than my usual Facebook Tweet. Follow me through this please:

The Trump Administration, in a paranoid move, listened to fascist bureaucrats at the CDC and NIH, and shut down the economy, based on the mistaken belief that “social distancing” would “flatten the curve” and we would get over the Corona Virus someday.

Social distancing at 6′ is laughable because a sneeze coming out at 200 mph can travel some 200′. Any cough in a centrally cooled or heated office building will have those viruses around the whole building in minutes.

Flattening the Curve is for the convenience of hospital administrators, so they don’t have to treat a large amount of people at once, even if it would drastically shorten the epidemic to have it rip across the country as rapidly as possible, so the maximum number of healthy people could develop “herd immunity” and the virus would be ineffective in about two weeks according to epidemiologists.

So basically the bureaucrats recommended to the President the worst possible course of action, to prolong the disease for the longest possible time, to drain the most resources, to destroy the economy, and most likely kill the most people as it hangs around.

So why would they do this? Dr. “Napoleon” Fauci proved in his emails he “loves” Hillary Clinton. Stands to reason she collaborated with Fauci on a strategy to take down the President. Chances are Obama was in on this as well given his conspicuous absence of late.

Believing he was doing the right thing, Trump allowed the CDC/NIH Conspiracy to recommend a 15 day economic shutdown and stay at home orders. Those ended almost two weeks ago, April 1st. They never should have been issued at all. The President’s advisors who told him to “ride this out” so it gets over as quickly as possible, were absolutely right. But we have no idea who they are, even though they are the heroes of this misadventure.

The death models were wrong, the predictions way off, and the numbers hopelessly inaccurate. Given that, one would expect a revision to shorten the completely unnecessary economic blockade, but you’d be wrong. It was extended to April 30th by President Trump, with an option to extend indefinitely. The Bureaucrats are firmly in charge of the Federal Government.

The fascist health bureaucrats created “recommendations” that allowed Democrat Governors to be dictators, issuing stay at home orders, no assembly of more than 10 people orders, and no social contact closer than 6′ — all of which I proved useless in the paragraph above on Social Distance. “Following the chain of command” is what the Mayor of Milton, Florida said on my Action Radio show, even though that goes against our entire Republican form of government. There is no chain of command. A local video made by a citizen who was questioning the distance directions of two Fish and Game Officers, was told to disperse from his family gathering under the authority of — “we are just following orders.” Here is that video:

The real surprise were the Republican Governors. People we thought would follow the Constitution as they campaigned, would respect individual rights, and would honor the free market and not close the economy down… But they sucked up to the fascist health bureaucrats nearly as fast as the President. We expect Dictatorship from Democrats. That has always been their goal through Socialism. But we thought better of Republican Governors — however, with rare exception, almost all the States are under the “orders” of NIH/CDC recommendations as outlined above.

Governors simply made decrees, on paper, for economic shut down, house arrest, and no freedom of assembly, religion, commerce, and sometimes gun rights. There was no input from State Legislatures, no lawsuits in the Courts except for a few from gun groups, no mass protests, no massive resistance or rebellion, no the people quietly went along obediently like lambs to slaughter, because they had been conditioned to do so.

Not everyone, of course. I have a radio show full of independent spirits, but most people, “just followed orders,” even though there was no legal authority for those executive orders, no laws passed by legislatures, the Governors simply wrote down their orders on a piece of paper, law enforcement “enforced” them, and the people dutifully obeyed.

There are nine courageous governors who have resisted the call to tyranny, drastic action, false medical science, popular fear and guilt, media obsessive pressure, and the constant drone to “get with the program.” They stand with the Constitution and for the People. Here is a link to a Forbes article describing this exactly.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/sergeiklebnikov/2020/04/04/here-are-the-9-state-governors-who-have-refused-to-issue-stay-at-home-orders/?fbclid=IwAR3W2UyrxrVC8i6X_cqKamuDDo5Mjq1QKpMWYYPvesZnZYlNv4ZabqHHxvE#5126a3324eeb

Reality check. We pledge allegiance to the flag and to the Republic for which it stands. But without the Constitution fully enforced, especially during the worst of conditions, which is when you need it most, like during this made up crisis, there is no Republic, and nowhere for it to stand, in the world of executive orders, and those who follow them.

We sing of the land of the free and the home of the brave. Well, where are we free, when government officials know they can simply issue “orders” and people will simply follow them?

Governments always seek a pretext when they rule by decree. They write something for themselves that says they can do what they are doing, giving themselves the power, usurping that power, and inventing powers never delegated by any Constitution. This usually takes the form of an Executive Order, or Declaration of Emergency. The clearest rationalization is in the claim of “acting for public safety” or “in the public interest,” or “for the greater good,” and if they have a “compelling public interest” they can violate any provision of the Constitution, limit any individual right, and assume Martial Law authority, all because they are doing it for us. Well, they aren’t. They do it to get ever more power. And no it’s not Constitutional.

Which brings us back to the economy. This may be the most bizarre effect of all. Dr. Fascist and the health dictators, and their willing propaganda arm in the mainstream media, recommended through the Trump Administration that the economy be shut down. Everyone knew with all the other restrictions on our liberties this would affect millions of people, far more than would ever be touched by the Corona virus, and they would be out of work. The Federal Government knew this when they shut the economy down.

It gets more bizarre. Rather than simply opening the economy back up, which has to happen anyway, the Congress borrowed, and the Federal Reserve printed, some $2 trillion, to pay to the very workers, and everyone else, whom the government had just put out of work. This is the socialists dream come true. Remember, the Left is only happy when everyone else is miserable, and everyone else is miserable when they are dependent on government. There is no money for this. The National Debt was some $23 trillion before this bill. Worst of all, the money that would have come into the Treasury to help pay for this, from all the income, and corporate taxes, was suddenly not available, because the companies were closed and the employees put out of work. Congress put the country out of work, and then paid for everyone to be out of work, with money they take from people who are now out of work… Think about that…

The Congress, also knowing millions of people would be out of work, did nothing to change those “recommendations” from the President. Congress passed no bill, cut no budget, repealed nor added any regulations, honored no Constitutional provisions, placed no limits on the bureaucrat health fascists, cut no programs, nor departments, or agencies, nor laid off millions of government workers and told them to go on unemployment like the productive part of the economy, nor anything else to reign in the out of control health dictators. Except for spending money they didn’t have — they did nothing…

The federal and state courts and judges, who are usually activist, using the power of Judicial Review which was never delegated to them, are always imposing their will and political agenda on the nation through injunctions to stop new laws, orders to maintain old programs, judgments on budget decisions reserved to Congress, and regulatory decisions reserved to the President. But not this time. With the myriad, nationwide, massive amount of unlawful and unconstitutional decrees signed on parchment by government executives at all levels, you would think that at least a few, Constitution safeguarding judges, justices, and courts, would have stepped in immediately to preserve the rights of Americans… No such luck. Didn’t happen.

What we have and are witnessing is the instantaneous and complete breakdown of our Constitutional Republic and its replacement with a Bureaucratic Socialist, Centrally Planned and Controlled, State Dictatorship. There is no land of the free as we are not free. There is no home of the brave as the brave who are left haven’t acted – yet. There is no Republic to Pledge Allegiance too.

The time is now to take a stand folks, because every other American is willing to sell you out the instant some bureaucrat, governor, mayor, or other alleged official, scribbles their name on a piece of paper, making them Dictator. Up to you now. You know where I stand.

