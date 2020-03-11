Progressives don’t just want to copy your children into evil avatars. They want them Mind, Body, and SOUL

The following piece was written over a year ago, but it is still relevant regarding government attempting to strip parental rights away.

Doing my best Rod Sterling styled narration here.

Imagine if you will, your in Heaven someday, and all your children are facing their final judgments. You did what you could, but the state in your lifetime was successful in taking them away from your parental authority, only for the state to be successful in not only turning them against you and your beloved wife and your combined faith in the true savior of the world Jesus Christ. You fraught for years against the state and for the state fraught firm and won. Now you can watch as one by one God commands your children to bow and declare that his Jesus is Lord only to be sweep away into eternal Hell.

In the distance the devil himself rejoices and laughs that he was able to separate you from your children forever and now they are in eternal damnation. Who knows how often this has happen, but I am sure that this has happened many times before. It is no wonder that Christ himself said that the adults deserve to have a milestone around their necks for causing the children that he himself created only to sin against that God (Matthew 18:6). The progressives may hate children, but if given a chance they would indoctrinate them into a ideology of self-destruction. Not just to mock God, but so they can enjoy their Self Centered Life. Lucifer himself has proven to THE thief, who loves to steal, kill and destroy, and my little story proves how bad he wants to steal your children followed by killing them spiritually (maybe even physically at times), and destroying their eternal soul. This is not The Twilight Zone, this is reality. At least I think it is as a Christian myself.

Rod Sterling style ends.

The current Power Rangers series titled Beast Morphers, introduces us to a villain that was able to copy two potential Power Rangers and make them into his avatar agents of evil. Kevin Swanson who is not a fan of Sci-Fi/Fantasy or related stories (other than maybe John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress) is more interested in entertainment that is grounded in reality (not the Survivor type) and stress the Word of God constantly. Still I could not help but think of the opening plot of Beast Morphers, regarding the turned Rangers when I heard on Swanson’s recent podcast regarding educational issues and the indoctrination of children into destructive worldviews. I thought about this very scene in which the two evil digital avatars were created when Swanson talked about a local Colorado judge pointing his crooked and wicked finger at Swanson telling him that his children belong to The State.

That judge seemed determined to help those who want to reshape American into a statist hell on Earth itself. How would you feel when someone tells you to your very face that your children do not belong to you or God himself, but to a Self Centered government collective that is only interested in its own interests regardless if that truly helps the children or harms them? At first it might make your frighten that someone with great power might just want to harm your family for the so-called greater good, or for someone’s personal evil. No different than a sentient computer virus choosing the image of a cobra telling you that I am going to steal the source of the Power Rangers abilities. I don’t have to tell you who the devil possessed or maybe took the form of “you know what” when he tempted Eve into her downfall coupled with her husband. Maybe not a cobra but still some kind of snake (Side note for Power Ranger fans, I have not forgotten about Venjix who was the PR villain 10 years ago).

The advocates against God’s Law come and go, regardless if that is Nero, Darwin, Wilson, Dewey, Marx, Lenin, Stalin, Edelen etc. Their is always someone that will take their place and right now in the land of the living we have the likes of Dunphy, the Gaylors (Freedom From Religon Foundation), Spangler (spiritual philosopher and self-described “practical mystic” who said we have to worship Lucifer the Devil to enter the New Age so called) just to name a few. These people don’t just want to create avatars of your children that would spit not just in your face but at the God you serve. They want to go all in and make your children turn on you and your faith, and serve and even worship the State if not the devil himself, who demands worship right now.

As I pointed out (and others before me), John Dunphy wrote is his piece A Religion for a New Age;

that the battle for humankind’s future must be waged and won in the public school classroom by teachers who correctly perceive their role as the proselytizers of a new faith… These teachers must embody the same selfless dedication as the most rabid fundamentalist preachers, for they will be ministers of another sort, utilizing a classroom instead of a pulpit to convey humanists values in whatever subject they teach, regardless of the educational level — preschool day care or large state university. The classroom must and will become an arena of conflict between the old and the new — the rotting corpse of Christianity, together with all its adjacent evils and misery, and the new faith of humanism, resplendent in its promise of a world in which the never-realized Christian ideal of “love thy neighbor” will finally be achieved. Then, perhaps, we will be able to say with Tom Paine that “the world is my country, all [hu]mankind are my brethren, and to do good is my religion.” It will undoubtedly be a long, arduous struggle replete with much sorrow and many tears, but humanism will emerge triumphant. It must if the family of humankind is to survive.

Notice that Dunphy calls this a battle. To win this battle, the public school classroom becomes the battleground, a secret war against the parents. To indoctrinate children with a different worldview than the one held by their parents and should they go to a Bible believing church. Once they leave the nest they crumble your faith like a piece of scrap paper and thrown away in the recycle bin. Your attempt to pass on the faith has failed. Your children renounced Jesus Christ and his salvation and in the words of the late Bon Scott; they are on the “Highway To Hell” instead of the REAL stairway to Heaven…could be a highway too. The term “rotting corpse of Christianity” sadly was not taken as fighting words or a declaration of war, cause that is what Dunphy truly meant. Now we are paying the price as non-belief rises in our nation and we are catching up with Europe when it comes to becoming secularized. So far Dunphy’s warning that “humanism will win” is coming true. Oh and if the God haters don’t get them in elementary and secondary school…the college and/or university just might.

Worst of all, we could be very close to the dawning of the new tyranny that many in government (not just in America but all over the world) have been dreaming about and trying to achieve. Just ask the Fabians or those in the Frankfurt School. People in these groups have been fighting for a Marxist Brave New World since their founding. One thing about statistism is that it needs followers and they demand their worship (no different then Satan himself). God himself and his son Jesus Christ compete with them in this, and they want to deny his existence and try to convince the masses that they are just myths.

These demi-gods will eventually be held accountable, but like a referee he will allow them to commit the sin before calling the foul and bringing in judgement. Sad thing however, is that these demi-gods will take many souls to Hell in the process along with themselves.

I am a strong advocate for homeschooling and if you can do it, please do so. If not able to, then be bold and show that what the world is offering will likely turn into sour milk. They will not put your innocent child into a coma, they will destroy their innocence and you will be shocked of what they molded your children into.

Protect the “Morphing Grid.” Protect your children. Make sure that your children will join you in Heaven someday.

