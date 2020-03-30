Random Thoughts on the Coronavirus Part 7: The Great Coronavirus Depression????

This weekend two restaurants in the Colorado Springs metro area just stuttered their doors likely forever…one for sure…at least the downtown location. Both were popular with customers and both specialized in breakfast and lunch. It seems that take out was not a great business model for them.

They are not alone of course, their will be more business fatalities once this clears and people are able to go our of their homes freely once again…unless of course our Democratic governors successfully stage a coup and take over…maybe with a few Republican governors in tow. Just a thought.

The shutdown is not feasible and this could usher in a equal or worse economic depression. The legacy of Franklin Delano Roosevelt continues to be presented a positive light no thanks to our legacy media which Rush Limbaugh called the “Drive By Media,” or what semi-retired radio talker Mike Rosen called the “Dominate Establishment Liberal Mass Media” (or DELMM), or better yet the term Mark Levin came up with; the “Democrat Party press.”

I will not argue that Herbert Hoover did usher in a recession and maybe a depression. FDR however knew how to prolong the depression, us he continue to charm the American people, get certain people depended on government subsidies (especially minorities long before LBJ), and overall buy votes and vote harvest. He did this so well that he broke the two term tradition of the presidency and if FDR lived longer he might have gotten a fifth term. The Democrats make FDR some kind of god, and now you have a snapshot on why they love him. FDR knew how to get and take power. He may have not succeed in packing the courts, but when you see the Democrats attempt to rig the game so they can win every time, you know where and who they learned their lessons from.

How will our governors (regardless of party) react once this shutdown is over, unless they manage to overthrow President Trump somehow. I highly doubt it, but we are living in desperate times.

At the minim, the social distancing will be extended into the end of April, but does that mean the shut down will last as long? It all depends on the states. I really think that most our governors will kill local business just so they can get the free government cheese and try to make themselves look good…just like their idol FDR. The more you really know FDR, the more you realize that FDR was really a villain and a real low life.

The left always brings up “Socialist” Sweden for us Americans to emulate. In the case of the COVID-19 virus I say yes, maybe should look at what they are doing. They have voluntarily social distancing and voluntarily work at home polices as commerce continues to be exchanged. Right now New York City is not the place to do this, but what about smaller cities in New York State, Colorado and California?

Why must we suffer as we try to flat line the pandemic? What if it keeps climbing by the end of April, May, or June, July? If this takes too long (and right now I think it will), this will go in history as the COVID-19 depression and power hungry elected officials and bureaucrats will be ready to reap the rewards in the expense of those who lost their lively hood.

