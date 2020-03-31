Random Thoughts on the Coronavirus Part Eight: How long can the lockdown go on…not too long!!!

Steve Deace has done a great analysis of the COVID-19 virus and when he leads the charge and does have to let his co-hosts speak for him or bounce off him, this is where I enjoy Deace the best. Not everyone can be Rush Limbaugh, Mark Levin, or whomever; but I always loved Deace’s commentary cause it comes from a true and honest Conservative and Christian account. Give him 15 minutes and you will be enlightened.

Deace does not hate old people, and is taking COVID-19 seriously. We don’t have all the facts and because of such, many take this as the Apocalypse and would risk a new great depression that would make the 1930’s depression look like a cake walk if indeed this depression is worse than that. Above all, America could become the new Soviet Union of Socialist States if we are not careful. Embrace war people, if you truly cherish your freedom. Otherwise submit your you Lords and Masters. Speaking of which…

I don’t trust most of our governors to open our economy should President Donald Trump give the OK. The Governors of Virginia and Maryland both have issued lock down orders that last until June and beyond. Radio talk show host Shannon Joy makes a statement that this lockdown could last until August, and I have said this could last until October. I don’t think our local governors want things to return to normal, but rather use this to get more power if not permanent dictatorial power. It seems that the people are ready to sign up and accept the Ism, as the state’s dreams about being like their favorite dictator (you name them) are about to come true.

The schools being on lockdown for the rest of the academic year is know a given. Arizona has declared it and Colorado is following suit. Maybe this is an indirect call to home school.

Do not believe what China is telling you. They are scrubbing their statistics, and the Communist regime will do whatever it takes to make themselves look good, and many of our elected officials will continue to collaborate with this evil empire. Like I said before, many of our elected officials are dreaming about becoming just like Xi Jinping.

I am not a fan of Rodney Howard Browne, but I am going to defend him along with Pastor Cary Gordon, his right to open his church to the public. Pastor Browne and Pastor Gordon both have taken cautions respectfully. Browne’s church practiced social distancing both staff and attendees, his staff wore gloves, purchased a $100,000 hospital-grade purification system that installed throughout the church. Pastor Gordon meanwhile has bought a low power transmitter so that he can conduct church in the parking lot outside of the building that he pastors in. People if you attack these pastors for what they are doing, and support the governments rounding them up, then you support the state taking away your freedoms for good.

These draconian lock downs are not biblical at all and something will give. The Old Testament commands people to quarantine yes, but only those who are truly sick. Right now, everyone healthy and unhealthy is being quarantined, and that is proven to be not only unbibiical, but truly anti-freedom. Again “Socialist” Sweden so far is not embracing these lock downs and should come out well should the likely global depression occur.

When someone like Bill de Blasio say I will shut down your place of worship for good, he means it and its wrong. Maybe they should not have service in their respected churches and synagogues right now, but the true colors of a socialist are coming out. They hate faith because faith in something other than the carnal leader means…they really have no power. Blasio will not likely come after any Muslims, nor shut down any mosques should not they comply with his order. Take note people, the Jews (even the ones who empower progressives) will get it in the neck. The Jews are still key in defeating Satan’s great plan and he wants to snatch God’s defeat from the jaws of victory.

This lockdown can’t go on forever, and the promise of America rebounding is just that…a promise and it can be broken. Not just because of “Murphy’s Law,” but also because of elected officials who desire to be just like God.

