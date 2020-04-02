Random Thoughts on the Coronavirus Part Nine: Abortion still “Essential” during the shutdown

During this time of crisis it seems that the likes of Planned Parenthood and other abortion mills are allowed to operate, and allowed to continue to murder preborn babies while so many other types of health care has been suspended, until the coronavirus crisis if not the hysteria has quelled. The governors that have attempted to shut down the likes of Planned Parenthood once again got overruled by the courts, no thanks to the lawyers and the lawyers that became judges that have Planned Parenthood’s back. So why must abortion aka preborn baby murder must continue while much of the country is shut down?

Is this for the women? They will tell you yes, but there is more to that than women’s freedom and rights and liberties if you want to call it that. No it really goes deeper and into a subject that most pro-lifers if not most Christians who say they are fighting for the life of the unborn child just don’t want to touch, but they really must if they want to get to the heart of the matter regarding preborn baby killing.

The reason for abortion/preborn baby murder is to advance the agenda of Free Love aka Sexual Liberation. These advocates of Free Love have basically called for the abolishment of God’s Laws and regulations of One Man/One Woman marriage and the encouragement of the treatment of sexual relations as if they are no different than hunger and thirst. If your “oats” are making your whole body wild and you need to gratify those oats…just do it. You and your lover just need to sexually connect, and should the woman in that relationship ever get “knocked up,” you can just pick up the phone, call Planned Parenthood or some other abortion clinic and get that unwanted pregnancy resolved.

That is the price we are willing the pay for Free Love. The killing of over 61 million human beings since 1973, the year Roe vs. Wade and Doe vs. Bolton made abortion legal.

The women who hate carrying babies to term if not their downright hatred for children are fine and dandy with this, and let me say this; the women love the sex as much as the men. They might want to be loved by that man that they are having a relationship with…but anyway.

Once again let me remind what a handful of feminists had to say regarding women’s sexuality. By the way many men don’t have a problem with this for they benefit from abortion too…and not just Harvey Weinstein who thankfully got caught and brought to justice.

Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger speaking on behalf of women said that their objective is to have “unlimited sexual gratification without the burden of unwanted children,” including the right to create and to destroy along with other demands and rights including the right to be lazy and to be a single mother. She also called the marriage bed, “the most degenerative influence in the social order.”

Freedom From Religion Foundation co-founder, the late Anne Nicol Gaylor (who admired Sanger passionately) declared “Abortion Is A Blessing” and created FFRF in order to stifle free expression of faith as her surviving family members and their followers convince others that abortion is great and wonderful thing to live with.

Illyse Hogue who is president of NARAL Pro-Choice America admitted that;

It’s not about abortion, it’s about sexually empowered women. “It’s about the idea that women are allowed to have sex outside of procreation. But it has served the other side very well to make it about abortion.

Millennial feminist journalist, commentator and lawyer Jill Filipovic once tweeted on her Twitter page;

Women don’t have abortions only out of economic constraint….Abortion means better economic opportunity for women. It means better and less fearful sex (that’s something we usually don’t want to say). And it’s not “taking responsibility” to force a woman to carry a pregnancy to term. For many, ending a pregnancy IS taking responsibility…. If you can’t afford a child, don’t want a child, or don’t want to carry a pregnancy to term for any reason, abortion is responsible.

Do you get it now? Children are now expendable to the adults. They always were in so many pagan and/or secular cultures who allow their sexual appetites to get the best of them. Because of that, these very same cultures quickly gravitate to what is evil and will spill the blood of innocents just because they get in the way of carnal pleasures (Isaiah 59:7). When you think that “Religions are the cradles of despotism”as Marquis de Sade once said, you wind up with sexual perverts and predators who are able to walk freely in society and people like me have to be careful not to creep out any woman so we are not mistaken for these punks. You reap what you sow kids. Not only that, abortion and even the murder of children gets justify in so many other twisted ways. Alabama State Senator Joe Rogers who is likely a great useful idiot to today’s Democratic Party said;

Some kids are unwanted…You bring them in the world unwanted, unloved, you send them to the electric chair. So, you kill them now or you kill them later.

The reason why God limited sexual relations to one man/one woman marriage is simple and two prong. The sexual pleasures between one man and one woman for life coupled with the procreation factor and the creation of more human beings that bare God’s image with the responsibility of raising them in the fear of the Lord that what he has created will give back to God himself someday. That is so hard right?

Satan’s biggest lie is still being whispered in this crisis. You shall not die, and You shall be like God. Now what if the COVID-19 virus is a judgement from God for all the abortions this nation has allowed to happen? Think that one over. I am not saying that it truly is, but what if? Still it sounds like America has been secularized long enough for abortion to not only continue but to celebrated as if it freed the human race. Maybe America as we know it, deserves to die.

Meanwhile we limited the worship gatherings and close them down overall, and the pastors submitting to this likely tyranny.

