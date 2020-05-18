Surviving the Coronavirus Scare

2020 is proving to be one of the most trying years in modern history. While specific areas have dealt with atrocities, such as civil wars in Libya and the Ebola virus in West Africa, this is the first truly global crisis on this scale we have experienced in some time. It originally seemed that this may be a non-issue for those living in the West. This was partially due to the Chinese government lacking honesty about the situation and the Western leaders not taking action soon enough.

It is too late for hopes of this passing, and people are growing scared as the numbers of infected and dead grow. People are afraid for themselves and their family members who are in high risk groups. While not a comprehensive list, some of the groups most at risk include the elderly, smokers, those with autoimmune disorders, those with respiratory and cardiovascular issues, and those who are significantly out of shape.

People want and need to know how to keep themselves, their loved ones, and their societies as safe as possible.

Social Distancing

The first line of defense is to simply stay home. Of course, this cannot be followed in entirety. People still need groceries, and some people still must physically go to work. Every other form of travel should be ceased for the time being though. Try not to go to the grocery store more than once a week. While it does not make sense to clear store shelves, purchase enough so that you don’t have to go out again in the next few days. Don’t travel anywhere that is not necessary. Try not to visit vulnerable relatives or friends to avoid accidentally spreading the virus to them.

Navigating Public Spaces

Try to avoid visiting the grocery store during peak hours. Go when the fewest people possible will be present. Leave young children at home if possible, as they are prone to touching everything they can get their hands on.

Ensure that you and everyone you know are washing your hands after every interaction with the outside world. Bring hand sanitizer to the grocery store if you can find some. Wearing masks does not eliminate the risk, but it will decrease it. It also decreases your chances of spreading it to others should you unknowingly have the virus.

Self-Defense

Gun sales have been soaring during these troubling times. Depending on how long this crisis lasts, unemployment, failing healthcare systems, and supply shortages have people fearing their fellow man. While these threats are not expected by experts to materialize, you should be prepared to protect your family just in case.

There are many firearms available for self-defense. However, there are two types widely considered to be ideal for home defense: pistols and shotguns.

Pistols are small and easy to keep by a nightstand or in a closet. They are also easy to use effectively in confined spaces. Personally, 9mm and .40 caliber handguns would be the main recommendations. 9mm offers controllability while maintaining sufficient stopping power, and .40 caliber rounds offer more stopping power while maintaining controllability. Glock pistols may be your best option for defending your family. There are other solid options like Smith & Wesson and H&K.

Shotguns offer a wider spread and a lot of stopping power. In stressful situations, precision can be a challenge. This makes shotguns a better option for some. Also, shotgun blasts are unlikely to follow through walls and impact unintended targets as can happen with rifles.

Whatever precautions you take, do what is necessary to keep your family safe.