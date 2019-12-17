That Cursed West



While in college in Oregon we devoted much time to the West’s classical foundations. One emphasized topic was the “Fall of Rome”. We were exposed to several narratives regarding the cause. One of those your correspondent could not appreciate at the time. It argued that, the collapse came due to the inability of a developed culture to absorb barbarian masses by civilizing them. The invaders lacked appreciation for “Rome” and they proved to be, due to an inability to understand how the system worked, unable preserve it when they wished to do so. The analogy: a tribe of troglodytes occupies a modern house that it admires. However, not grasping how the domicile works, a fire is built in the living room, and the edifice burns to the ground. So, back to digging holes and erecting tents.

Shift now to the present that is dominated by the PC allegation that migration and multiculturalism is a win-win situation. This revives the once dead issue of Romans against Germans, Huns, and Slavs. It comes with tottering governments, crashing political careers, and traditional parties deserted by their voters. As this happens, the masses withdraw their support; new movements and leaders rise while power shifts from the left to the right.

This process is made remarkable by the fact that those with fame and status warn of the dangers of abandoning tested ways. The lament to preserve tradition betrays that the roles have changed. Newly, those that boasted to be “radical revolutionaries” preach the virtues of a tradition that had endowed them with power. In doing so, they became, no, not “conservative” but “reactionary”. This condition would hardly bother centrists, classical liberals, and the identarians, if only the “righteous” would not try to undermine the ability of the West to defend itself.

The clan of the scribes, which controls the news from its mount of moral superiority, is casting any attempt to preserve western civilization as a crime of the low-brow uncouth moral morons. Therefore, the reactionary disobedience of the deplorable primates of politics is “Fascism”, combatted by the “Antifa”. That gang of the violence-prone that outlaws the non-compliant and that equates resistance with Hitlerism, are a noteworthy symptom of decay. As they rampage, they show remarkable vigor and resolve to combat a tyranny whose sun had set in 1945. Meanwhile, they meet existing forms of (secretly approved) totalitarianism with “understanding” for what is depicted as a mere cultural peculiarity of the West’s earlier “victims”.

Celebs in the advanced countries of the European and European-inspired West, question its moral right to defend its achievements and modus operandi. Quite regardless of the system’s feats and its global application by successful societies. The ability to feed its people, to facilitate not only the escape from poverty but also to create an access to the “good life” for a growing mass, are material accomplishments to be proud of. Mankind’s destiny is not, as once thought, penury, but advancement. In the related non-material realm, classical liberalism produced democratic politics, participatory systems and guaranteed freedoms. If that is so, what explains the inclination to surrender apologetically, and to claim the equivalence of a dynamic system with moribund failing ones?

As leftists, the proponents of the fashionable mutant of Liberalism do not understand the forces that made their system successful. This element is also perplexed by poverty and underachievement abroad. Given this confusion, it is not devoid of some logic, that for PR purposes, these two areas are welded into an emotionally pleasing, but factually limping, cause and effect relationship.

According to the resulting plot, global poverty is attributable to the enrichment of the West, whose seeming success is due to the impoverishing -and putting into bondage- the downtrodden. Even if this tale is popular, it does not explain reality. However, once the claim is accepted, its exponents approach their “patient” predestined to make the wrong diagnosis and they will, therefore, prescribe the wrong medicine. Even the best smelling anti-perspirant, dispensed to alleviate a tumor, will fail to induce recovery. It is a sequel of that mistreatment, that the holders of this faulty world-view suffer from an additional frailty. It is that they are unable to assess the consequences of their intervention. Ergo, they are programmed not to admit that their therapy does not work and to shift to a new approach.

Cursing western civilization as the root of all evil in the modern world implies an earlier paradise. This sentiment expresses a limited vision’s foggy thinking. Indeed, something akin to an equivalence of lifestyles had existed. To the extent of that equality, it expressed shared poverty and backwardness. Since the first tools have appeared, differentiation emerged and that brought progress and improvements.

Denying the virtues of the ways of successful societies and claiming that their destruction, rather than applying them, can improve the lot of mankind, is more than a “sin”; it is a “mistake”. Life in a protected bubble of error is reassuring. One might feel good if “the whites” have invented slavery, homophobia, colonies, capitalism and global warming. However, if you sail off to a place that does not exist, and if departing you take the wrong turn, then you will never reach the Eldorado.

According to the Left, the world’s poverty, backwardness, and servitude can only be cured if, as an act of reparation, the rich West and its wealth-creating mechanism is abolished. An understanding of how the world turns reveals that the result of that would be universal poverty. Even worse, a hindrance of the innovations that, in their aggregate, improve the life of all would arise. In short, the West’s doom, whether caused by conquest, dilution (settling pre-industrial masses) or self-liquidation (elitist social engineering) would only help those “leaders” that would be in charge of the project. For the forgetful, a “law” must be underlined. The greater the scope of non-market, that is, politically determined, allocation of access to goods becomes, the greater the might of the political class. Avoiding markets and merit-based rewards implies opting for the totalitarian rule of those whose directives replace an autonomous society’s natural reflexes.

The resulting Soviet-style somber condition shaped by regression would last until the goods used as bribes, accumulated during the productive past, are used up. Thereafter, the era of discontent from below, and suppression from above, commences. Suggesting, that to “save mankind”, the system (“capitalism”) that produced an advanced order must be disassembled, is naïve. Did France prosper having guillotined its King? Has murdering the Tsar improved Russian lives? Even so, as propaganda, now and in the past, mobilizing against a malevolent symbol removable by a single blow, has worked. Oddly, the present’s ghoul to be hacked to pieces, differs from those of the past. Then the charge used to be that “it does not work”. Today -think of the Greens- the blame alleges that “it works too well”.

Programs that propose to save the failing world by changing man’s nature should make us recoil. Ultimately such efforts put all power into the hands of self-appointed “educators”. This will be abused power because, obviously, those needing to be rescued are not qualified to judge their masters and their methods. A camp of “re-education” cannot be democratic.

Something in our psyche makes us attracted by a coming Armageddon to be accompanied by a tyranny of the prophets predestined to make man change his ways. As the first millenium approached, its contemporaries expected the end of the world. It did not happen. Later, especially the Marxists predicted the inevitable doom of the existing order to be followed by a new era. Actual developments took us into another direction. Nazis had warned of the disaster of racial pollution. It did not come about. Today’s ecology cult teaches that either its path will be pursued as directed, or mankind will go under. The bypassing of this predicted doom will depend on the rational actions of our contemporaries.