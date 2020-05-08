The Bad Party or the Bad Man

November 3rd Americans will face a dilemma. For all practical purposes they must cast a vote in favor of the most immoral, self-centered, dishonest person, who has ever occupied sixteen-hundred Pennsylvania Avenue, or give their support to a new national leader whose political party is the antithesis of America’s traditional values and beliefs.

Put simply, it is a choice between choosing a bad party or a bad person. Most honest people will concede President Trump’s many personal flaws, as they did while voting for him in 2016. We have had many dishonest presidents in our history, several who were sexually immoral, others who carried hateful grudges against their enemies, many who were vain, or self-centered, but none who seemed to embody all these traits as consistently as the current occupant of the White House. Mr. Trump is without question a singular figure in our American political history, but what makes our choice for president difficult is the fact that the current Democratic Party is also equally unique in that history.

Within a short span of time the Democratic Party has transformed itself into a mostly European style Social-Democrat Party. A Gallup survey of Democrats conducted in 2018 found that 57% of them have a positive view of socialism. The same survey showed that less than half of Democrats view capitalism the same way. This Democratic Party is not the party of JFK or LBJ, and has even exceeded Hillary’s and Obama’s left leaning hopes and expectations.

Most Republicans who voted for Trump sleep well at night, even with a clear conscience. Their decision rests on a rock solid foundation of having chosen the “Lesser of two evils”. Their bottom line is keeping a political party out of power which is the sworn enemy of Judeo-Christian culture, free market economics, the original intent of the U.S. Constitution and its corollary of limited government.

Growing up as a William F. Buckley conservative I became addicted to watching his brilliant “Firing Line” debates, reading his elegant writings: God and Man at Yale, The Jeweler’s Eye, Rumbles Left and Right, and many others worth their weight in gold to a young mind seeking the marriage of literary beauty with truth. I don’t need anyone to convince me of the rightness of Conservatism but at the same time when Mitt Romney, George Will, writers for National Review, or Christianity Today, follow their own conscience I won’t rush to label them RINO’s, or dismiss their arguments as self-serving or cowardly. I don’t intend to down size my thought process or my awareness of facts in order to support everything Donald Trump says or does. The Conservative universe of discourse should be large enough to respectfully accommodate both the George Will’s and the Sean Hannity’s of the world.

If today’s Democratic Party was the same old freak show of the past, a two headed, schizophrenic, part Conservative, part Liberal, pulling in opposite directions at the same time, the choice of who to vote for might be easier. In its past, the Democratic Party had two wings. It was strongly anti-communist, nationalistic, and many of its members were committed to religion faith. JFK believed in “American Exceptionalism” as much as Ronald Reagan. The Democratic Party of today still has some old style, pro-union Liberals, who salivate over the expansion of entitlements, but one thing it doesn’t have is a Conservative-Wing. If it can be said to have two wings at all they are a socialist wing and a socialist-lite wing. Leaders like Sanders would nationalize our economy under direct government control, leaders like Warren who would allow capitalists to create the national wealth and then rob them of it.

The greatest political danger the nation now faces is the loss of the Senate and the executive branch to the Democratic Party. With these restraints removed they would move full speed to change both the electoral laws and reduce the requirements for citizenship. Forget sanctuary cities America would become a sanctuary country. The Democrats would then use their tried and true “Spoils System”of providing economic payouts and benefits to a growing under-class. This plan is not theoretical. It was used by the Democrats during the “Gilded Age”, to gain the votes of poor immigrants. The greatest example of its success was its use during the “Great Depression” where it resulted in FDR being elected four times. LBJ’s, “Great Society” is a more recent example of the same Democratic strategy of using patronage to build electoral support.

Without a Conservative Brake to slow this process down, America would move quickly into a European style, welfare-state, where Capitalism would be crippled by excessive government regulation and the reduction in economic incentive. Combine this with a rapid increase in illegal immigration all but openly endorsed by a party which seeks their future votes and which promises them medical and financial aid, the Democratic Party would have an electoral advantage which would make it very difficult to remove from power. In fact the disastrous effects of Covid-19 on our economy is “priming the pump” for continued massive, government, spending and this would give the Democrats their rationale for expanding the new welfare-state.

They would become like the old PRI (The Institutional Revolutionary Party) of Mexico founded in 1929. It remained in power for 71 years. Culturally many of the illegal-immigrants, who come to the U.S. are from failed Latin American states. They have little or no experience with successful, stable, democratic, institutions. They come from societies ruled by governments which are corrupt, and which corrupt their citizenry in return. These Latin American governments have a shaky history when it comes to respect for the rule of law, minority rights or majority rule, and their citizens often do not develop those political habits necessary for good government. The Democratic Party would quickly enfranchise these illegal-aliens and anyone who objects to this brazen attempt at creating a one-party monopoly of power will be labeled a racist.

It goes without saying most Americans think that economic monopolies are bad but the political monopoly of power would be far worse. For this reason God help us to make the right decision on November 3rd, 2020.