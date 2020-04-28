The Curious Case of Governor Ralph Northam

In Virginia, a place that resembles what the model of the founding father’s haven, and where the Capital of the White House remains, is facing a rather odd attack on American’s Constitution. Governor Ralph Northam, in his infinitely redundant wisdom, had long been unabashedly hated on a spectrum in Virginia. In this writer’s home state, where gun laws are being passed without approval of the public’s knowledge, make this case furtively known. Where is the Governor of Virginia? But for those who don’t remember, let the writer reiterate the Governor’s misdeeds, which should be a reminder for most of us, but it’s all too familiar for everyday Virginias. Let’s recap the timeline of Governor Northam’s presence in this writer’s home state. This writer hasn’t commented on this because enough was said about it, but enough time has digested and can be looked at with an appropriate lens.

Is it no mistake that the black colleges in Richmond do not want to talk to him? When the black face scandal took hold over a year ago, when Ralph Northam’s yearbook was inspected, (the counterargument to his claim that he didn’t choose the photo, that should have warranted his attention to have it removed from the year book) only to find himself dressed in black face, and a friend dressed in a KKK hood, it stood to reason that many Virginia Democrats didn’t see this coming. There was no doubt that someone had it in for him, but with such denials further accrued around him, his presence was not welcome. Even one of his long time running mates, and even Nancy Pelosi took offense by Governor Northam’s action.

Another fact to bring up: It’s an unlikely time when a notorious democrat is being exposed for racism that he would push for new gun laws, but oppose all criticism of his actions too. It’s a long list of sins when both Republicans and Democrats are attacked for racism, but when a Democrat is accused, he admits his sins, and then resigns, but Governor Northam wouldn’t do it. (FYI: we are not all without sin. No one is perfect.) His abortion stance is another reason for most Republicans detest his presence, but that’s just another drop in the bucket for the black face governor, who knew that without a shadow of a doubt, that he was in black face, would only admit his presence was barely recognizable.

What is noticeable is that Gov. Northam, since the black face scandal, has been out of the public eye. His cognitive dissonance toward such an angry public is just one affront to any sane Virginian. What is prominent is the idea that since the Pandemic took place, no one has admitted he is actually around, unless to deliver a premade speech about the Corona Virus update. Try calling the Governor’s hotline and he won’t answer. He hasn’t returned this writer’s call, and it’s best for him not to. The permissive nature of his absence is a good thing. The Governor is still being paid while Virginians are out of work during the Corona Virus would be hailed as a conspiracy theory. The media would tell you differently, but anyone watching the news know there bias is largely implicated in the reportage. Bill De Blasio of New York is a stain on New York, but both the Virginia and New York governors are highly similar in nature. Relying on stupidity as a defensive mechanism.

Since the crisis in Virginia, the Governors twitter page asked the unemployed who lost work to apply for welfare. According to the Washington Post, the Corona Virus could “drain more than $ 2 billion from its coffers over the next two years” and should this happen, the state could go bankrupt. What are his plans? To raise the minimum wage from “$7.25 an hour to $12 by 2023. Business owners have petitioned Northam to delay the increase, as has the Virginia Municipal League, a coalition of local governments.” “That’s more than three years and no matter how much of a pay increase could help, most businesses can’t afford to pay people under the new proposal. (https://www.washingtonpost.com/local/virginia-politics/virginia-considers-delaying-raises-minimum-wage-increase-as-coronavirus-blows-huge-hole-in-state-budget/2020/04/02/a6275464-748c-11ea-87da-77a8136c1a6d_story.html)”

While the WAPO is garbage, sometimes they can be right once in a while, which is like asking Megan Fox bots out on a date and all you give is money, but no human contact is offered in return. Which is what Northam has done since his time during the Corona Crisis. The simple reminder of Northam’s black face is apparent at this point, but we would need a face for us to see in order to find him more reprehensible. When a democrat is speaking all we hear is “Good for thee, not for me” sloganeering. The reasoning is just like any parent who thinks they know better, but we can wave drunk dad off with a laugh for his past, which is the basis of Democrat thinking.

The distrust of Governor Northam was high since 2019, but today, it’s almost dangerous to wonder if Northam is taking the Corona Virus closure seriously. A rumor circulated, online, and I would treat this as rumor, that the Governor was in North Carolina, disobeying the quarantine restrictions. It’s not enough that Virginia and all the US is locked down, but to hear this, makes the Governor seem like the last person to trust in a state of emergency.

Maybe he will just put on blackface and sing like Michael Jackson? The reality is the accusation of Gov. Northam leaving the state may just be a rumor, but to even address it is what most sane people must do in a time of crisis. Recently the governor has responded denying the accusation (https://www.whsv.com/content/news/Northam-refutes-social-media-rumors-of-him-traveling-to-Outer-Banks-569870081.html), but the governor is a puppet and the strings we see only allow us to return to satire in this time of crisis. Senator Amanda Chase is looking into the affair with sheriffs into the accusation too (https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/04/25/fact-check-virginia-gov-ralph-northam-didnt-travel-nc-beach-home/3012800001/).

Talking about Governor Northam is like pointing a finger covered in shit in his face, and seeing him blanch with fear at the accusations. Since it has been regarded as a rumor by Northam, fine, but If we can’t question the black face governor of Virginia, who can we question? We should, as Eminem said on the song Criminal, “if I ever gave a fuck, I’ll shave our nuts, put my dick in between our legs and cluck, you motherfucking chickens ain’t brave enough to say, so this tape is shut” because right now, it’s not so much a conspiracy theory, that it’s reason to give such will to imprison our thoughts at home too. This is when rights are taken away and in the fragile state as Virginia is, we aren’t going to listen to a man who wore black face and thought it was cool. To not even consider the accusation a reality is not even delving into the fact that it’s being mentioned. Take with this what you will, but there is no time like the present to question Democrat authority.